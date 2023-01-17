$2,000 at Alphabet's YouTube Purchase: You'd Be Up This Much.

S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   280.97
4 High-Yield Dividend Kings For 2023 
Most profitable less than $5 stock in the world? (Ad)pixel
Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
Lululemon Stock, Buying Opportunity on Lowered Guidance?
Most profitable less than $5 stock in the world? (Ad)pixel
Ukraine strike deaths hit 40; Russia seen preparing long war
Will 2023 be a Good Year for Goodyear Tire Stock?
Most profitable less than $5 stock in the world? (Ad)pixel
Is Delta On Track To Hit A Fresh 52-Week High?
Germany's defense minister resigns amid Ukraine criticism
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   280.97
4 High-Yield Dividend Kings For 2023 
Most profitable less than $5 stock in the world? (Ad)pixel
Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
Lululemon Stock, Buying Opportunity on Lowered Guidance?
Most profitable less than $5 stock in the world? (Ad)pixel
Ukraine strike deaths hit 40; Russia seen preparing long war
Will 2023 be a Good Year for Goodyear Tire Stock?
Most profitable less than $5 stock in the world? (Ad)pixel
Is Delta On Track To Hit A Fresh 52-Week High?
Germany's defense minister resigns amid Ukraine criticism
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   280.97
4 High-Yield Dividend Kings For 2023 
Most profitable less than $5 stock in the world? (Ad)pixel
Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
Lululemon Stock, Buying Opportunity on Lowered Guidance?
Most profitable less than $5 stock in the world? (Ad)pixel
Ukraine strike deaths hit 40; Russia seen preparing long war
Will 2023 be a Good Year for Goodyear Tire Stock?
Most profitable less than $5 stock in the world? (Ad)pixel
Is Delta On Track To Hit A Fresh 52-Week High?
Germany's defense minister resigns amid Ukraine criticism
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   280.97
4 High-Yield Dividend Kings For 2023 
Most profitable less than $5 stock in the world? (Ad)pixel
Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
Lululemon Stock, Buying Opportunity on Lowered Guidance?
Most profitable less than $5 stock in the world? (Ad)pixel
Ukraine strike deaths hit 40; Russia seen preparing long war
Will 2023 be a Good Year for Goodyear Tire Stock?
Most profitable less than $5 stock in the world? (Ad)pixel
Is Delta On Track To Hit A Fresh 52-Week High?
Germany's defense minister resigns amid Ukraine criticism

$2,000 at Alphabet's YouTube Purchase: You'd Be Up This Much.

Tue., January 17, 2023 | Matthew North

Key Points

  • Here's how much you'd earn if you invested $2,000 on the day Alphabet announced its acquisition of YouTube.
  • Alphabet's share price has recently fallen on some hard times, as it has lost 32.26% of its value over the past year. 
  • Alphabet’s most important economic moat is its Google search engine.
  • 5 stocks we like better than Alphabet

$2,000 at Alphabets YouTube Purchase: Youd Be Up This Much.

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) has evolved into becoming one of the world's most used tech companies and the most recognizable. Looking at some of the numbers: 99,000 searches are made on Google per second, and around 3.7 million videos are uploaded to YouTube every day.

Founded by Stanford Ph.D. students Larry Page and Sergey Brin in 1998, Alphabet has grown to become one of the most capitalized stocks in the S&P 500 at $1.195 trillion in value at the time of writing. Alphabet's acquisition of YouTube is a large part of its success, as it's currently the second-most visited site on the internet and second only to Google.com.

If you invested $2,000 on the day the YouTube acquisition was announced on October 9, 2006, you'd now have $15,580, with Alphabet's stock surging 776.50% from then to today.

With that said, Alphabet's share has recently fallen on some hard times, as it has lost 32.26% of its value over the past year. 

So let's cover why Alphabet's discounted share price is good for investors to get on board with.

High-quality earnings

One fact that Alphabet bulls will love is that its peak earnings per share (EPS) was $1.01 in 2014, while its price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio floated around the 26.50 mark. Today, Alphabet boasts a superior EPS of five times that at $5.04, and its P/E is 31.32% lower at 18.2.

Alphabet was hit by a sector rotation from tech and growth stocks to value stocks near the end of 2021, which could be seen as unjustified through a certain lens.

Alphabet has operations in more than a dozen countries, with its core business (Google) being the largest source of revenue. This gives Alphabet a competitive edge over its rivals, as it can leverage its immense scale to drive down costs and increase efficiency. Moreover, Alphabet’s broad portfolio of businesses gives it a cushion in case one of its divisions isn’t performing.


In addition to its size and diversification, Alphabet’s stock is also attractive due to its high earnings quality. Despite its massive size, Alphabet has managed to maintain a low debt-to-equity ratio and a healthy balance sheet. This means that Alphabet can make investments in its businesses without taking on too much debt, which can reduce its risk profile.

Strong economic moat

Alphabet’s most important economic moat is its Google search engine. Google is the world's most widely used search engine, allowing Alphabet to generate tremendous amounts of revenue from advertising. In September last year, its group revenue stood at $69.09 billion, growing 6.1% year over year.

Another important element of Alphabet’s economic moat is its vast portfolio of patents. Alphabet holds many patents related to its products and services (79965), which help it protect its intellectual property. Moreover, Alphabet constantly innovates and introduces new products and services, reinforcing its competitive edge.

Alphabet’s economic moat is also strengthened by its ability to leverage its financial resources. With a strong cash and cash equivalents position ($139.64 billion) and a large market capitalization, Alphabet is well-positioned to make strategic investments and acquisitions that can help to expand its competitive advantage. Additionally, Alphabet has a large and loyal customer base, which gives it a significant edge over its competitors.

Positive outlook

Over the long term, Alphabet is well-positioned to benefit from the continued growth of the digital economy. As more people turn to digital services for their daily lives, Alphabet will likely continue to benefit from the increased demand for its products and services. Additionally, Alphabet has made significant investments in artificial intelligence and machine learning, which are likely to positively impact its long-term business outlook.

In the short term, things are also looking up for the company. The MarketBeat consensus price target gives it a 43.3% upside at the time of writing, while Wall Street also projects that it will grow its EPS from $4.68 to $5.04 per share. 

Furthermore, 32 out of 37 analysts currently rate the stock as a buy, and short-term traders also think it will continue to rise higher as its short-interest ratio rests at a healthy 0.33%.

Alphabet is a part of the Entrepreneur Index, which tracks some of the largest publicly traded companies founded and run by entrepreneurs.

Should you invest $1,000 in Alphabet right now?

Before you consider Alphabet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alphabet wasn't on the list.

While Alphabet currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

12 Stocks Corporate Insiders are Abandoning

If a company's CEO, COO, and CFO were all selling shares of their stock, would you want to know?

Get This Free Report

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Alphabet (GOOG)
3.0785 of 5 stars		$92.80+1.0%N/A18.43Moderate Buy$141.88
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Matthew North

About Matthew North

Contributing Author: Technology, Technical Analyst

Matthew is a freelance writer and equity analyst who started out by writing coverage on the cryptocurrency market and on emerging technologies. His work on artificial intelligence has been published by the NewScientist magazine and he is a former contributor to FXStreet. Before becoming an analyst, Matthew was a team member of several prominent startups in the crypto and fintech space. Matthew now specializes in covering companies in the technology sector and seeks to uncover stocks and entries with an asymmetric risk to reward ratio.
Contact Matthew North via email at darknetnz@gmail.com.

Google, Amazon and Tesla, Why These 3 Big Stocks Are Likely to Move Higher (Episode 50)

Jason Brown presents a strong bull case for the future of each of these stocks, regardless of the current market downturn.

Recent Videos

Amazon Stock Down But Not Out For 2023
Amazon Stock Down But Not Out For 2023
Mullen Automotive - Short Squeeze is Possible - Not Inevitable
Mullen Automotive - Short Squeeze is Possible - Not Inevitable
PepsiCo or Coke? PepsiCo is the Winner, Here’s Why
PepsiCo or Coke? PepsiCo is the Winner, Here's Why
Nike Stock: Can We Trust This Breakout?
Nike Stock: Can We Trust This Breakout?
Disney Stock, When Will The Magic Come Back?
Disney Stock, When Will The Magic Come Back?
The Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2022

Looking to generate income with your stock portfolio? Use these ten stocks to generate a safe and reliable source of investment income.

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines: