QQQ   383.62 (+0.04%)
AAPL   195.75 (-0.04%)
MSFT   336.53 (-0.54%)
META   323.90 (-0.49%)
GOOGL   132.86 (+0.21%)
AMZN   132.64 (+0.33%)
TSLA   267.55 (+0.42%)
NVDA   469.05 (+0.33%)
NIO   15.19 (+3.05%)
BABA   100.00 (-0.55%)
AMD   113.74 (+0.69%)
T   14.50 (+0.35%)
F   13.06 (-1.51%)
MU   71.43 (+0.32%)
CGC   0.52 (+10.14%)
GE   114.31 (-0.07%)
DIS   87.10 (+1.13%)
AMC   4.69 (+1.08%)
PFE   36.10 (+0.08%)
PYPL   75.71 (+2.34%)
NFLX   430.47 (+1.10%)
QQQ   383.62 (+0.04%)
AAPL   195.75 (-0.04%)
MSFT   336.53 (-0.54%)
META   323.90 (-0.49%)
GOOGL   132.86 (+0.21%)
AMZN   132.64 (+0.33%)
TSLA   267.55 (+0.42%)
NVDA   469.05 (+0.33%)
NIO   15.19 (+3.05%)
BABA   100.00 (-0.55%)
AMD   113.74 (+0.69%)
T   14.50 (+0.35%)
F   13.06 (-1.51%)
MU   71.43 (+0.32%)
CGC   0.52 (+10.14%)
GE   114.31 (-0.07%)
DIS   87.10 (+1.13%)
AMC   4.69 (+1.08%)
PFE   36.10 (+0.08%)
PYPL   75.71 (+2.34%)
NFLX   430.47 (+1.10%)
QQQ   383.62 (+0.04%)
AAPL   195.75 (-0.04%)
MSFT   336.53 (-0.54%)
META   323.90 (-0.49%)
GOOGL   132.86 (+0.21%)
AMZN   132.64 (+0.33%)
TSLA   267.55 (+0.42%)
NVDA   469.05 (+0.33%)
NIO   15.19 (+3.05%)
BABA   100.00 (-0.55%)
AMD   113.74 (+0.69%)
T   14.50 (+0.35%)
F   13.06 (-1.51%)
MU   71.43 (+0.32%)
CGC   0.52 (+10.14%)
GE   114.31 (-0.07%)
DIS   87.10 (+1.13%)
AMC   4.69 (+1.08%)
PFE   36.10 (+0.08%)
PYPL   75.71 (+2.34%)
NFLX   430.47 (+1.10%)
QQQ   383.62 (+0.04%)
AAPL   195.75 (-0.04%)
MSFT   336.53 (-0.54%)
META   323.90 (-0.49%)
GOOGL   132.86 (+0.21%)
AMZN   132.64 (+0.33%)
TSLA   267.55 (+0.42%)
NVDA   469.05 (+0.33%)
NIO   15.19 (+3.05%)
BABA   100.00 (-0.55%)
AMD   113.74 (+0.69%)
T   14.50 (+0.35%)
F   13.06 (-1.51%)
MU   71.43 (+0.32%)
CGC   0.52 (+10.14%)
GE   114.31 (-0.07%)
DIS   87.10 (+1.13%)
AMC   4.69 (+1.08%)
PFE   36.10 (+0.08%)
PYPL   75.71 (+2.34%)
NFLX   430.47 (+1.10%)

2 Attractive Large Caps on Sale After Q2 Earnings

Mon., July 31, 2023 | MarketBeat Staff

unlock icon  Upgrade Now

This premium article is available to MarketBeat All Access subscribers only. Log in to your account or sign up below.

Upgrade Now See Benefits

Already have an account? Log in here.

Should you invest $1,000 in Interpublic Group of Companies right now?

Before you consider Interpublic Group of Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Interpublic Group of Companies wasn't on the list.

While Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Do you expect the global demand for energy to shrink?! If not, it's time to take a look at how energy stocks can play a part in your portfolio.

Get This Free Report

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG)
2.5863 of 5 stars		$33.30-0.4%3.72%13.82Hold$39.00
Equifax (EFX)
2.5242 of 5 stars		$202.770.0%0.77%47.71Hold$220.63
Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)
2.9826 of 5 stars		$61.55+0.2%3.70%16.37Hold$71.14
Pfizer (PFE)
3.6427 of 5 stars		$36.18+0.3%4.53%7.12Hold$45.88
Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)
0.9132 of 5 stars		$350.23+0.1%N/A101.22$405.00
Acxiom (ACXM)
0 of 5 stars		$48.48flatN/AN/AN/A
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Featured Articles and Offers

Recent Videos

The Time for Plug Power May be Now
The Time for Plug Power May be Now
Tesla - Earnings, Reaching a Top or Buying the Dip?
Tesla - Earnings, Reaching a Top or Buying the Dip?
Delta Earnings Signal Pivot For Economy?
Delta Earnings Signal Pivot For Economy?
3 Stocks on the Move in July: Adobe, Salesforce, Enovix
3 Stocks on the Move in July: Adobe, Salesforce, Enovix
Search Headlines:

My Account -