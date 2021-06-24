When you stop to think about the long-term trends that are shaping up to deliver the most winning stocks, the rise of e-commerce is at the top of the list. Internet shopping is one of the most popular online activities in the world, and the growth of the industry over the last few years has simply been staggering. There are no signs that e-commerce is slowing down anytime soon, as in 2020 retail e-commerce sales worldwide reached $4.28 trillion dollars and are expected to reach $5.4 trillion in 2022. All of this adds up to the idea that shares of companies at the forefront of the e-commerce revolution belong in any growth-oriented portfolio.Consider some of the advantages associated with e-commerce. For example, companies can go to market very quickly without large amounts of capital, reach customers all over the world, and use data to drive a better consumer experience over time. While there are plenty of e-commerce stocks to choose from given how much growth is taking place in the industry, there are certain companies that truly stand out as smart buys at this time. Let’s take a look at 3 extraordinary e-commerce stocks to buy now.One of the most noteworthy things about e-commerce is that it is growing all over the world, not just in the United States. Countries like Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Mexico are ripe for opportunity in the e-commerce space, as consumers in those countries are still catching on to the convenience and cost-effectiveness of online shopping. That’s a big reason why MercadoLibre is a stock to consider adding. It’s a company enabling e-commerce in Latin America through its marketplace platform, which is designed to provide users with a portfolio of services to facilitate commercial transactions.MercadoLibre stock was a huge winner in 2020 but has had a quiet year thus far thanks to the selloff in the growth space. Investors should view the recent weakness as a buying opportunity, as this company is perfectly positioned to capitalize on accelerating digital commerce trends in Latin America. The company’s diverse business model includes e-commerce along with payments solutions, advertising services, online store management services, and third-party logistics. MercadoLibre reported Q1 earnings that saw revenue hit $1.4 billion, up 158.4% year-over-year, and $14.7 billion in total payment volume, up 129.2% year-over-year, which are some very impressive numbers for a stock that is down on the year.This is an e-commerce company that just went public back in May and is clearly attracting attention from investors given its recent strength. The stock has rallied over 127% since its debut and is perhaps one of the most intriguing IPOs of 2021 to check out. Global-E Online offers a platform that helps to accelerate global, direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce growth. As we mentioned earlier, e-commerce is a worldwide marketplace, and the ability to effectively market products to customers outside of a company’s home country is key.Global-E’s platform can help companies deal with challenges such as the language barrier, currency conversion, and international compliance laws, among others. The ability to increase international traffic conversion and grow sales is something that any e-commerce business should be attracted to, which is the allure of Global-E’s platform. Even Shopify has taken a 6.5% stake in this Israel-based company, which confirms that they could be onto something big. Recent earnings results look promising, as the company reported Q1 revenue of $46.2 million, up 134% year-over-year, and GMV of $267 million, up 133% year-over-year.This often-overlooked e-commerce stock has quietly rallied over 25% over the last month and is another potential buy at this time. Stitch Fix is an online personalized styling service company that offers clothing and accessories for both male and female clients. What’s unique about this company is how it uses recommendation algorithms and data science to personalize clothing items for its customers based on their individual size, budget, and style.We know how important artificial intelligence is going to be during the next decade, and a company that can combine that type of technology with e-commerce has a lot of upside potential. Stitch Fix recently reported strong Q3 earnings that included net revenue of $535.6 million, up 44% year-over-year. It’s also worth noting that active clients increased by 20% year-over-year for the company in Q3, which is a healthy sign for a growing company. Keep an eye on this e-commerce stock, particularly if we continue to see strength in the retail sector.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Stitch Fix (SFIX) 1.6 $60.38 -4.0% N/A -82.71 Hold $60.06 Global-e Online (GLBE) 1.6 $55.17 -5.2% N/A N/A Buy $42.57 MercadoLibre (MELI) 2.1 $1,532.76 +1.8% N/A -4,944.23 Buy $1,823.76

