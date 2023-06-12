S&P 500   4,298.86
DOW   33,876.78
QQQ   354.50
A 7% Yield and 50% Upside? Wall Street Digs Rio Tinto
3 High-Short-Interest Stocks Spark Potential Opportunities
Stock market today: Wall Street points higher ahead of inflation data, Fed policy meeting
Is the Biotech Industry (IBB) Poised For A Major Breakout?
China struggles with weak post-COVID economic recovery
EV Charging Solutions: GM's Move Reflects Industry Challenges
Nasdaq to buy financial software company Adenza in $10.5 billion cash-and-stock deal
3 High-Short-Interest Stocks Spark Potential Opportunities

Mon., June 12, 2023 | Ryan Hasson

Key Points

  • The surge in Carvana's share price due to positive catalysts and significant short interest has caught the attention of retail traders and speculators.
  • The IWM has outperformed recently as capital has flowed into small-cap, speculative names.
  • Enovix, Transocean, and Sunnova Energy have a high short-interest and favorable technical setups making all three names potential short-squeeze candidates. 
  • 5 stocks we like better than Carvana

High-Short-Interest stocks to watch

With the recent surge in speculation and the notable relative strength of the iShares Russell 200 ETF NYSE: IWM, there has been a growing interest in high short-interest stocks. Simply put, there is an increasing interest in names that have previously captured the attention of short sellers, who bet on the stock’s share prices declining.

One prime example of the above is Carvana NYSE: CVNA. Off the backdrop of positive news catalysts, shares of Carvana have surged over 45% over the previous month. The stock caught the attention of retail traders due to its high short interest, and for weeks has been the topic of conversation on popular social media platforms.

Amidst the development of this theme, it is worth identifying and keeping a close eye on three high-short-interest names outlined below. These companies, like Carvana, have gained significant short interest and could experience a short squeeze if positive catalysts and technicals materialize.

Enovix NASDAQ: ENVX

Enovix is a leading manufacturer of advanced lithium-ion batteries for various applications, including electric vehicles, grid storage, and consumer electronics. The company has demonstrated solid financial performance with steady revenue growth in recent years.

Since bottoming in early 2023, the stock has performed impressively, up over 10% YTD and over 43% in the last three months. Enovix currently has a Buy rating based on twelve analyst ratings and a consensus price target of $31.08, predicting a 126% upside.

The stock has an above-average short interest, with 29 million shares sold short or a 24% short interest.  

ENVX short interest chart

That figure has steadily increased since the beginning of the year and now equates to dollar volume sold short of $367 million. 

With the stock hovering near resistance at $14, a positive catalyst might spark panic among short sellers over that critical level.


Transocean NYSE: RIG

Transocean operates in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas well. Shareholders of the company must be happy as the stock has performed impressively YTD, with shares up 36%.

The company has a Moderate Buy rating based on eleven analysts and a consensus price target of $6.98, predicting an 11.89% upside in the name. 18.68% of shares are short, bringing the dollar volume sold short amount to just over $830 million, close to the all-time high.

Transocean short interest

RIG stock trades in a bullish flag pattern, with resistance at $6.50. A breakout over $6.50 could see short sellers begin to panic.

Sunnova Energy International NYSE: NOVA

Sunnova Energy operates as a residential energy service provider. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

In the past three months, insiders of NOVA have bought 369% more of their stock than they have sold. NOVA has a Moderate Buy rating based on twenty-three analyst ratings and a consensus price target of $34.95, predicting almost 100% upside in the name.

Sunova short interest

With about 25% of the float short, the stock has an abnormally high short interest making it a prime candidate for a potential beneficiary of a short squeeze. The dollar volume sold short is currently $403 million and has consistently been near $400 million over the previous quarters.

With the stock in a steady downtrend and down close to 3% YTD, potential buyers should watch short-term resistance near $20. A move over $20 could signal a break of the downtrend and a reason for short sellers to begin to exit their position.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Enovix (ENVX)
2.0528 of 5 stars		$13.73-2.9%N/A-9.47Buy$31.08
Transocean (RIG)
1.52 of 5 stars		$6.24-1.0%N/A-4.95Moderate Buy$6.98
Sunnova Energy International (NOVA)
2.271 of 5 stars		$17.49-2.2%N/A-10.05Moderate Buy$34.95
iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)N/A$185.03-0.8%1.53%N/AN/AN/A
Carvana (CVNA)
1.9205 of 5 stars		$19.07-21.3%N/A-1.35Hold$30.80
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Ryan Hasson

About Ryan Hasson

Contributing Author: Technical Analysis, Momentum Trading, Risk Management

Ryan is a former senior trader at a top proprietary trading firm in New York. He first began his trading journey in 2016 after landing a job as a junior equity trader at SMB Capital.

Ryan is best described as an intraday trader, however he'll also swing trade when there's a larger story/catalyst at play. He specializes in price action, momentum trading, with a key emphasis on risk management and technical analysis.

Ryan currently resides in Miami and trades for himself full-time. When he's not trading or writing, Ryan can be found traveling and exploring new places with his wife.
Contact Ryan Hasson via email at Ry.has7@gmail.com.

