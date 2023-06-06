Here’s What’s Driving the Price of Carvana Higher

S&P 500   4,273.79
DOW   33,562.86
QQQ   354.90
Is Verizon’s 7% Yield Too Good To Pass Up?
Soaring EV Industry Keeps Investor Focus on Lithium (Ad)
Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
The Most Upgraded Stocks In May Are Moving Higher 
The Ignored EV Story Few Investors Know About (Ad)
Dollar General May Create an Opportunity for Patient Investors
Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government's Stimulus
The Ignored EV Story Few Investors Know About (Ad)
SunCar Technology Stock Overheats...Will it Rise Again?
How major US stock indexes fared Monday 6/5/2023
S&P 500   4,273.79
DOW   33,562.86
QQQ   354.90
Is Verizon’s 7% Yield Too Good To Pass Up?
Soaring EV Industry Keeps Investor Focus on Lithium (Ad)
Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
The Most Upgraded Stocks In May Are Moving Higher 
The Ignored EV Story Few Investors Know About (Ad)
Dollar General May Create an Opportunity for Patient Investors
Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government's Stimulus
The Ignored EV Story Few Investors Know About (Ad)
SunCar Technology Stock Overheats...Will it Rise Again?
How major US stock indexes fared Monday 6/5/2023
S&P 500   4,273.79
DOW   33,562.86
QQQ   354.90
Is Verizon’s 7% Yield Too Good To Pass Up?
Soaring EV Industry Keeps Investor Focus on Lithium (Ad)
Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
The Most Upgraded Stocks In May Are Moving Higher 
The Ignored EV Story Few Investors Know About (Ad)
Dollar General May Create an Opportunity for Patient Investors
Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government's Stimulus
The Ignored EV Story Few Investors Know About (Ad)
SunCar Technology Stock Overheats...Will it Rise Again?
How major US stock indexes fared Monday 6/5/2023
S&P 500   4,273.79
DOW   33,562.86
QQQ   354.90
Is Verizon’s 7% Yield Too Good To Pass Up?
Soaring EV Industry Keeps Investor Focus on Lithium (Ad)
Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
The Most Upgraded Stocks In May Are Moving Higher 
The Ignored EV Story Few Investors Know About (Ad)
Dollar General May Create an Opportunity for Patient Investors
Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government's Stimulus
The Ignored EV Story Few Investors Know About (Ad)
SunCar Technology Stock Overheats...Will it Rise Again?
How major US stock indexes fared Monday 6/5/2023

Here’s What’s Driving the Price of Carvana Higher

Tue., June 6, 2023 | Ryan Hasson

Key Points

  • Carvana's stock soared after receiving a credit upgrade, reflecting confidence in its business model.
  • High short interest contributed to the stock's rise, raising the possibility of a short squeeze.
  • Concerns remain over the company's financials, overshadowing the short-term positive developments.
  • 5 stocks we like better than Carvana

Carvana stock price

Last week shares of Carvana NYSE: CVNA broke out of a daily consolidation and soared higher. Although shares of the company started the week off in the negative, closing the day down over 4% yesterday, the stock remains up 65% over the last three months and over up over 200% YTD.

While there was indeed a catalyst that drove the price of CVNA higher last week, another catalyst, one less spoken about, contributed to the surge in share price.

Carvana is a used-car dealer that operates nationwide and is well-known for its chain of used car vending machines. The company operates an e-commerce platform that provides an end-to-end buying experience. Carvana experienced a meteoric rise and shareholders an enormous return. However, that soaring share price came crumbling as legal issues began to mount against the company in 2021, and concerns over the company’s dangerous debt levels grew.

The First Catalyst: Credit Upgrade

Last week, Carvana received a credit upgrade on its auto loan securitizations. The company received S&P Global Ratings upgrades and revisions of securitization loss assumptions due to capital structure, de-leveraging, and outperformance of S&P initial assumptions.

S&P Global Ratings increased its ratings on 21 classes across seven Carvana-sponsored securitizations that are supported by prime auto loans. In addition to that, it also maintained its ratings on 19 classes from the same transactions.

The S&P Global Ratings upgraded its rating on 15 classes within five Carvana-sponsored securitizations backed by non-prime auto loans and affirmed its ratings on nine classes from these transactions.

Carvana and the industry welcomed the upgrades, pointing towards stabilizing Carvana’s business model and the automotive industry.

The Second Catalyst: Short Interest

Carvana Short Interest

As of May 15, 2023, the short interest in CVNA was 25.52% or 48.2 million shares. That figure is likely higher after the recent surge in share price.

As a turnaround might be in motion for the company, and the stock is up significantly YTD, the unusually large, short interest becomes a clear catalyst and motivation for higher prices.

The positive news last week, combined with the significant short interest, accelerated the up move. As many short sellers have positioned themselves to gain from a further price decline, a short squeeze becomes a real possibility now that positive news has come out and the stock has begun to rise.

The surge in buying pressure led by short-sellers scrambling to cover their position has already and will continue to create a demand-supply imbalance resulting in a rapid rise in the company’s share price.

Snapshot of Analyst Ratings

caravan stock ratings

Based on 22 analyst ratings, CVNA currently has a Hold rating. Of those 22 ratings, 18 are Hold, 2 are Buy, and 2 are Sell. The consensus PT is $31.05, predicting over 100% upside for the stock.

caravana price targets chart

Since topping out, analyst ratings have fallen as fast as the share price, and now the ratings appear to have bottomed out like the share price.


Most recently, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of Carvana with an Equal-Weight rating and PT of $12.

What’s Next For Carvana?

CVNA investors will feel optimistic and perhaps even relieved in the short term. The positive news last week indeed points towards a turnaround for the company, and the high short interest has the potential to accelerate an already impressive share performance. 

However, concerns remain over the company’s balance sheet and FCF, which still appear to outweigh the short-term positives experienced last week.

Current and prospective investors should watch for upcoming quarters and significant improvements to Carvana’s income statement, which would serve as solid evidence that the long-awaited financial improvements and sustainability have arrived.

Should you invest $1,000 in Carvana right now?

Before you consider Carvana, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Carvana wasn't on the list.

While Carvana currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable

Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's guide to investing in 5G and which 5G stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable Cover

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Carvana (CVNA)
1.9159 of 5 stars		$15.01-4.3%N/A-1.06Hold$31.05
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Ryan Hasson

About Ryan Hasson

Contributing Author: Technical Analysis, Momentum Trading, Risk Management

Ryan is a former senior trader at a top proprietary trading firm in New York. He first began his trading journey in 2016 after landing a job as a junior equity trader at SMB Capital.

Ryan is best described as an intraday trader, however he'll also swing trade when there's a larger story/catalyst at play. He specializes in price action, momentum trading, with a key emphasis on risk management and technical analysis.

Ryan currently resides in Miami and trades for himself full-time. When he's not trading or writing, Ryan can be found traveling and exploring new places with his wife.
Contact Ryan Hasson via email at Ry.has7@gmail.com.

Recent Videos

Stocks Upgraded After Earnings and are Moving Higher
Stocks Upgraded After Earnings and are Moving Higher
Mullen Automotive - What’s Good, What’s Bad, and What’s Downright Ugly
Mullen Automotive - What's Good, What's Bad, and What's Downright Ugly
These Stocks Have Bottomed and Are Primed for Reversal
These Stocks Have Bottomed and Are Primed for Reversal
AI Helps Palantir Make a Move to the Upside
AI Helps Palantir Make a Move to the Upside

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines:

My Account -