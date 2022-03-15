S&P 500   4,173.11
DOW   32,945.24
QQQ   318.17
The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
Amazon’s Shareholder Friendly Moves Confirms Its a Buy
It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
Live updates: Russia: 20 killed in missile strike by Ukraine
S&P 500   4,173.11
DOW   32,945.24
QQQ   318.17
The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
Amazon’s Shareholder Friendly Moves Confirms Its a Buy
It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
Live updates: Russia: 20 killed in missile strike by Ukraine
S&P 500   4,173.11
DOW   32,945.24
QQQ   318.17
The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
Amazon’s Shareholder Friendly Moves Confirms Its a Buy
It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
Live updates: Russia: 20 killed in missile strike by Ukraine
S&P 500   4,173.11
DOW   32,945.24
QQQ   318.17
The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
Amazon’s Shareholder Friendly Moves Confirms Its a Buy
It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
Live updates: Russia: 20 killed in missile strike by Ukraine

3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank

Tuesday, March 15, 2022 | MarketBeat Staff
3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank

Lately you could throw a dart at a group of energy stocks and probably come out a winner. 

A sector that was hit hard during the early months of the pandemic has turned into the hottest thing in the equity market. After recovering 35% last year, global energy stocks have caught fire again in 2022 due favorable supply and demand dynamics that have been accelerated by the Russia-Ukraine war

With WTI crude prices trading above $100 for the first time since 2014, oil producers and service providers are suddenly wishing there were more than 24 hours in a day to capitalize on the current landscape. Although a surge in China’s coronavirus cases now threatens the demand side of the equation, elevated oil prices are likely to be a boon to oil companies for some time.

Upstream, midstream, and downstream oil and gas businesses are seeing investors stream into their stocks at breakneck paces this month. Is it too late to join the party?

A post-exuberance correction appears inevitable for the energy sector, especially if Russia-Ukraine tensions ease in the days ahead. If this occurs, it could present an opportunity for investors to get in on an oil industry poised to deliver slick results in 2022. Here are three names that still appear to have good upside.

What is a Good Oil Stock to Buy? 

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is one of the country’s largest independent oil and gas producers. A leading player in both the Bakken and Eagle Ford shale regions, EOG has additional assets in the U.K. and Trinidad. 

Higher realized crude and natural gas prices along with increased production led to EPS of $8.60 last year, nearly 6x the company’s profits in 2020. In the fourth quarter, EOG’s average oil price was $78.29. It has only gone higher, setting the stage for a tremendous start to the new year. 

The low-cost driller is forecast to grow its bottom line by 47% this year, an estimate that could go up if oil prices continue to trend higher. This means that at 9x forward earnings, EOG remains one of the best values in the E&P space. A $3.00 per share dividend with hike potential isn’t too shabby either. 

Is Williams Companies Stock a Buy?

The Williams Cos., Inc. (NYSE: WMB) is one of the best midstream companies in the business. Its network of over 33,000 miles of oil and gas pipelines transport energy resources to and from the Northwest, Eastern Seaboard, and everywhere in between.

Since its primary focus is natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs), Williams Companies is a play on North American gas infrastructure. Natural gas prices have also trended higher during the economic recovery and are receiving a boost from the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Russia supplies almost half of Europe’s natural gas imports so fears that Putin will cut off this supply are keeping gas prices elevated. 

Putting the near-term geopolitics aside, Williams Companies is expected to benefit from growing long-term demand for relatively cheap U.S. natural gas. Wall Street is projecting 15% earnings growth this year and is mostly bullish on the stock. Despite its 22% year-to-date advance, ten of the Street's last 11 opinions have been buys. Still $30 away from its 2015 record high, Williams Companies’ upside could be as lengthy as its pipelines. 

Will Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Go Up?

Back to the E&P group, Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (NYSE: PXD) recently eclipsed its all-time high set in July 2014 but appears to have room to run. This week Wells Fargo became the latest sell-side firm to reiterate its buy rating and gave the stock a $276 target, which implies 20% upside. 

Pioneer is one of the leading players in the Permian Basin where it has extensive exploration and production facilities for oil, gas and NGLs. Higher prices for all of the above commodities drove a 119% surge in revenue in 2021 forming a base analysts predict the company can grow from with prices and production on the rise.

A unique dividend structure is more reason for investors to like Pioneer. On top of a base dividend, the company recently instituted a variable dividend tied to ongoing performance. 

This week shareholders received a $3.00 variable dividend payment to compliment a $0.78 dividend that was increased 26% from the previous dividend. A generous dividend policy, new $4 billion repurchase program, and forward P/E under 10 point to a shareholder friendly energy name with plenty of gas in the tank.

Should you invest $1,000 in Pioneer Natural Resources right now?

Before you consider Pioneer Natural Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pioneer Natural Resources wasn't on the list.

While Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)2.5$229.34-1.4%1.08%27.80Buy$224.50
Williams Companies (WMB)2.5$31.07-2.6%5.47%25.06Buy$32.23
EOG Resources (EOG)2.9$115.84+0.1%2.59%14.52Buy$117.86
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.