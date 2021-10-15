S&P 500   4,438.26
DOW   34,912.56
QQQ   366.63
2 Pandemic Winners You Can Own Forever
Deere & Co. workers go on strike after rejecting contract
Infosys Is On Track For New All-Time Highs
Should You Buy the Post-Earnings Rally in ESports Entertainment?
Can High Yield Oil-Dri Shake Off Its Inflation Woes?
Bank profits soar, helped by merger frenzy, fewer bad loans
Major indexes rise broadly on Wall Street, adding to gains
S&P 500   4,438.26
DOW   34,912.56
QQQ   366.63
2 Pandemic Winners You Can Own Forever
Deere & Co. workers go on strike after rejecting contract
Infosys Is On Track For New All-Time Highs
Should You Buy the Post-Earnings Rally in ESports Entertainment?
Can High Yield Oil-Dri Shake Off Its Inflation Woes?
Bank profits soar, helped by merger frenzy, fewer bad loans
Major indexes rise broadly on Wall Street, adding to gains
S&P 500   4,438.26
DOW   34,912.56
QQQ   366.63
2 Pandemic Winners You Can Own Forever
Deere & Co. workers go on strike after rejecting contract
Infosys Is On Track For New All-Time Highs
Should You Buy the Post-Earnings Rally in ESports Entertainment?
Can High Yield Oil-Dri Shake Off Its Inflation Woes?
Bank profits soar, helped by merger frenzy, fewer bad loans
Major indexes rise broadly on Wall Street, adding to gains
S&P 500   4,438.26
DOW   34,912.56
QQQ   366.63
2 Pandemic Winners You Can Own Forever
Deere & Co. workers go on strike after rejecting contract
Infosys Is On Track For New All-Time Highs
Should You Buy the Post-Earnings Rally in ESports Entertainment?
Can High Yield Oil-Dri Shake Off Its Inflation Woes?
Bank profits soar, helped by merger frenzy, fewer bad loans
Major indexes rise broadly on Wall Street, adding to gains

3 Mid Cap Dividend Growers Worth Buying

Friday, October 15, 2021 | MarketBeat Staff
3 Mid Cap Dividend Growers Worth Buying

Investors who favor higher growth companies can often find good choices in the mid cap space. Businesses in this market cap range tend to be less mature and have greater growth prospects.

Investors who like a reliable, growing income stream seek out stocks that have a track record of raising their dividend payments year after year. These companies are labeled as ‘dividend aristocrats’.

When these two investment styles are combined, some say you get the best of both worlds. Solid growth prospects and increasing shareholder rewards.

Up about 10% this year, the mid-cap dividend aristocrats group has underperformed the S&P 500 which is up 16%. But with bond yields unattractive and many large-cap valuations stretched, some investors are looking at mid-cap dividend growers as a place to find undervalued growth and income plays. Let’s look at three of the best candidates.

What is Nu Skin Enterprises’ Dividend Yield?

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE: NUS) sells an assortment of premium beauty and personal care items under its namesake brand as well as nutritional products under the Pharmanex brand. As such, it has exposure to two of the biggest trends in consumer shopping—beautification and wellness.

In recent months, Nu Skin’s share price hasn’t been well. The company is facing higher selling expenses tied to its unique direct sales model. This along with delta-related government restrictions and intensifying competition (especially online) caused management to reduce its guidance for the current quarter.

The good news is the once $140 stock is having a 33% off sale after sliding $20 from its recent $60 peak. And with the holiday quarter still ahead, historically Nu Skin’s best, things are likely to get better heading into the new year. Investments in social commerce and digital capabilities are expected to lead to better customer acquisitions rates and financial results. Mid-single digit earnings growth is forecasted for next year, but this could be conservative given the potential of digital growth and new product launches.

Nu Skin has increased its dividend for 20 consecutive years. It offers a 3.8% dividend yield which is twice the average of the consumer staples sector. Toss in an active share repurchase program and a 9x forward P/E ratio and Nu Skin is looking like a beautiful growth and income play.

Is RPM International Stock a Good Housing Market Play?

RPM International (NYSE: RPM) makes a range of high-performance coatings, sealants, and chemicals that are sold to construction companies, manufacturers, and DIY consumers. The company’s recently completed fiscal year showcased 36% profit growth thanks to a broad-based rebound in demand from its diverse end markets.

The stock price has come down in recent months due to input cost inflation and the impact of adverse weather on construction activity. Both are likely to be temporary headwinds setting up long-term investors for a more favorable entry point for this perennial dividend grower.

RPM International has hiked its dividend in each of the last 20 years. It has a sub-40% dividend payout ratio which leaves the door open for plenty more years of dividend increases. The 2% yield isn’t earth-shattering but combined with a growing global customer base that spans more than 150 countries the growth-income formula is well-mixed.

Is Flowers Foods a Good Defensive Income Stock?

Investors looking for a defensive consumer stock that comes with a healthy portion of income should consider Flowers Foods (NYSE: FLO). The packaged bakery goods maker of Wonder bread, Nature’s Own, and Tastycakes currently offers a sweet dividend yield of 3.3%. Most of its profits are returned to shareholders in the form of dividends and the quarterly stipend has been raised for 8 years straight.

What you won’t get with Flowers Foods is high growth. Save the pandemic-driven 2020 when consumer stockpiling drove 37% profit growth, the company typically serves up low single-digit growth. But when it comes to a non-cyclical business whose products are in constant demand, Flowers Foods is a great way to make a portfolio more defensive.

Flowers Foods’ biggest customer is Walmart and its warehouse counterpart Sam’s Club. With more than 20% of revenue derived from Walmart, there is an inherent risk that losing its top customer could drastically drag down performance. This isn’t likely to happen anytime soon though just as consumers aren’t likely to lose their taste for the company’s popular lineup of breads, rolls, and snacks.

Investing in Flowers Foods is like buying a higher-yielding corporate bond with a side of growth. It won’t make you rich, but it will help put food on the table.

Should you invest $1,000 in Nu Skin Enterprises right now?

Before you consider Nu Skin Enterprises, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nu Skin Enterprises wasn't on the list.

While Nu Skin Enterprises currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS)3.5$41.26+1.4%3.68%9.09Hold$58.40
RPM International (RPM)2.8$82.83+3.5%1.84%21.46Hold$93.67
Ford Motor (F)2.1$15.45-0.4%N/A18.18Buy$14.81
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.