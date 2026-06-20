3 Penny Stocks Under $5 Backed by Real Revenue Growth

Investing in penny stocks requires significant conviction. Many of the companies in this group are purely “story stocks.” That means they’re not profitable; many don’t even have any revenue. Investors don't evaluate these companies using metrics such as price-to-earnings ratios or free cash flow. Instead, they have conviction in the story behind the stock.

At its worst, it can create conditions similar to those in the meme stock frenzy of 2020 and 2021. Many stocks debuted with nothing but a story and got sent to unsustainable prices, only to crash back down when reality set in. Many of those companies are back to trading as penny stocks, and investors are wisely evaluating them with more scrutiny.

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But not all penny stocks are bad investments. Some are just early in their growth cycle. While they may not be profitable, they are generating revenue, and they have catalysts that are likely to push them on a path to profitability. That’s the case with three stocks that are trading below $5 as of this writing, and analysts believe each could be headed much higher.

Ur-Energy Could Benefit From the Global Nuclear Revival

Ur-Energy NYSEAMERICAN: URG is a small-cap company that engages in the exploration, development, and production of uranium. The company’s core expertise centers on in situ recovery (ISR) mining techniques. This involves extracting uranium from sandstone formations using a low-environmental-impact process.

Ur Energy Today URG Ur Energy $1.50 0.00 (0.00%) 52-Week Range $0.97 ▼ $2.35 Price Target $2.57 Add to Watchlist

The company’s flagship ISR operation is its Lost Creek project in Wyoming. However, the company’s Shirley Basin project, which has been idle since 1992, is where analysts forecast the strongest growth. That’s expected to impact Ur-Energy's balance sheet more materially in the second half of 2026, which is also when the company is expected to turn a profit on a non-GAAP basis.

Nuclear energy is having a revival. After decades of falling out of favor, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) projects global nuclear capacity could double by 2050, with significant near-term growth in 2026 through 2030. This isn’t just being driven by the United States. China, India and Russia are also scaling their nuclear power infrastructure.

It’s a supply-demand setup for uranium prices that makes a low-cost miner such as Ur-Energy a potentially lucrative investment. The Ur-Energy analyst forecasts on MarketBeat show six analysts offering a rating with a consensus price target of $2.57.

Grab Holdings Offers Growth Potential at a Discounted Price

Grab Holdings NASDAQ: GRAB may be the best-known name on this list of penny stocks. The company operates a consumer-facing “super app” across Southeast Asia. The app offers services that include ride-hailing, food and package delivery, and digital payments. The latter is part of Grab Financial Group, which may be a significant driver of the company's growth.

Grab Today GRAB Grab $3.57 0.00 (0.00%) 52-Week Range $3.18 ▼ $6.62 P/E Ratio 357.36 Price Target $6.19 Add to Watchlist

Revenue growth isn’t the problem, and it should be noted that Grab has been profitable. But GRAB has been a poor investment almost from the time it debuted in 2021. In the last 12 months, the stock is down over 20% and is down about 30% in 2026.

However, that seems like a case of the story getting ahead of the stock. The 10 analysts who have offered a price target for GRAB suggest there could be significant upside ahead.

Insider selling of penny stocks is often amplified, especially when, as with GRAB, there are no corresponding share purchases. But the selling done in May 2026 all indicate that they were part of a Rule 10b5-1(c) plan. These are structured sales that are scheduled months in advance, often to manage an event like a tax deadline.

Aclaris Therapeutics Combines Revenue With Biotech Upside

Biotechnology and penny stocks go together like peanut butter and jelly. However, they aren’t always so appetizing for investors. That’s because a biotechnology stock that’s a penny stock usually means the company is still at the clinical stage, which means it doesn’t have a drug or therapeutic in the market.

Aclaris Therapeutics Today ACRS Aclaris Therapeutics $4.50 0.00 (0.00%) 52-Week Range $1.34 ▼ $5.15 Price Target $11.50 Add to Watchlist

That’s the case for Aclaris Therapeutics NASDAQ: ACRS. In fact, the company has no assets beyond Phase 2 trials that are under its own umbrella. Its lead candidate, bosakitug, is licensed from Biosion, and a Chinese partner is running additional trials of the drug overseas. The company also receives a nominal amount of licensing revenue from agreements with Eli Lilly NYSE: LLY and Sun Pharma.

That’s not enough reason to consider ACRS. A better reason is the analysts' outlook.

In this case, there are eight analysts who have issued price targets, and the consensus price target is over 150% above the stock price as of this writing.

ACRS is up more than 200% in the last 12 months. That may have more to do with speculation, so investors looking to get involved may want to wait for more data on the company’s pipeline.

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