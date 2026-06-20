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3 Penny Stocks Under $5 Backed by Real Revenue Growth

Chris Markoch
Written by Chris Markoch | Reviewed by Clare Titus
June 20, 2026
A stack of pennies sits in front of a smartphone displaying a volatile stock price chart.

Key Points

  • These three penny stocks generate real revenue, separating them from many speculative story stocks.
  • Ur-Energy, Grab Holdings, and Aclaris Therapeutics each have catalysts that could support future growth and profitability.
  • Analyst price targets suggest meaningful upside potential despite the risks that come with investing in stocks under $5.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Investing in penny stocks requires significant conviction. Many of the companies in this group are purely “story stocks.” That means they’re not profitable; many don’t even have any revenue. Investors don't evaluate these companies using metrics such as price-to-earnings ratios or free cash flow. Instead, they have conviction in the story behind the stock.

At its worst, it can create conditions similar to those in the meme stock frenzy of 2020 and 2021. Many stocks debuted with nothing but a story and got sent to unsustainable prices, only to crash back down when reality set in. Many of those companies are back to trading as penny stocks, and investors are wisely evaluating them with more scrutiny.

But not all penny stocks are bad investments. Some are just early in their growth cycle. While they may not be profitable, they are generating revenue, and they have catalysts that are likely to push them on a path to profitability. That’s the case with three stocks that are trading below $5 as of this writing, and analysts believe each could be headed much higher.

Ur-Energy Could Benefit From the Global Nuclear Revival

Ur-Energy NYSEAMERICAN: URG is a small-cap company that engages in the exploration, development, and production of uranium. The company’s core expertise centers on in situ recovery (ISR) mining techniques. This involves extracting uranium from sandstone formations using a low-environmental-impact process.

Ur Energy Today

Ur Energy Inc stock logo
URGURG 90-day performance
Ur Energy
$1.50 0.00 (0.00%)
As of 06/18/2026 04:10 PM Eastern
52-Week Range
$0.97
$2.35
Price Target
$2.57
Add to Watchlist

The company’s flagship ISR operation is its Lost Creek project in Wyoming. However, the company’s Shirley Basin project, which has been idle since 1992, is where analysts forecast the strongest growth. That’s expected to impact Ur-Energy's balance sheet more materially in the second half of 2026, which is also when the company is expected to turn a profit on a non-GAAP basis.

Nuclear energy is having a revival. After decades of falling out of favor, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) projects global nuclear capacity could double by 2050, with significant near-term growth in 2026 through 2030. This isn’t just being driven by the United States. China, India and Russia are also scaling their nuclear power infrastructure.

It’s a supply-demand setup for uranium prices that makes a low-cost miner such as Ur-Energy a potentially lucrative investment. The Ur-Energy analyst forecasts on MarketBeat show six analysts offering a rating with a consensus price target of $2.57.

Grab Holdings Offers Growth Potential at a Discounted Price

Grab Holdings NASDAQ: GRAB may be the best-known name on this list of penny stocks. The company operates a consumer-facing “super app” across Southeast Asia. The app offers services that include ride-hailing, food and package delivery, and digital payments. The latter is part of Grab Financial Group, which may be a significant driver of the company's growth.

Grab Today

Grab Holdings Limited stock logo
GRABGRAB 90-day performance
Grab
$3.57 0.00 (0.00%)
As of 06/18/2026 04:00 PM Eastern
52-Week Range
$3.18
$6.62
P/E Ratio
357.36
Price Target
$6.19
Add to Watchlist

Revenue growth isn’t the problem, and it should be noted that Grab has been profitable. But GRAB has been a poor investment almost from the time it debuted in 2021. In the last 12 months, the stock is down over 20% and is down about 30% in 2026.

However, that seems like a case of the story getting ahead of the stock. The 10 analysts who have offered a price target for GRAB suggest there could be significant upside ahead.

Insider selling of penny stocks is often amplified, especially when, as with GRAB, there are no corresponding share purchases. But the selling done in May 2026 all indicate that they were part of a Rule 10b5-1(c) plan. These are structured sales that are scheduled months in advance, often to manage an event like a tax deadline.

Aclaris Therapeutics Combines Revenue With Biotech Upside

Biotechnology and penny stocks go together like peanut butter and jelly. However, they aren’t always so appetizing for investors. That’s because a biotechnology stock that’s a penny stock usually means the company is still at the clinical stage, which means it doesn’t have a drug or therapeutic in the market.

Aclaris Therapeutics Today

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. stock logo
ACRSACRS 90-day performance
Aclaris Therapeutics
$4.50 0.00 (0.00%)
As of 06/18/2026 04:00 PM Eastern
52-Week Range
$1.34
$5.15
Price Target
$11.50
Add to Watchlist

That’s the case for Aclaris Therapeutics NASDAQ: ACRS. In fact, the company has no assets beyond Phase 2 trials that are under its own umbrella. Its lead candidate, bosakitug, is licensed from Biosion, and a Chinese partner is running additional trials of the drug overseas. The company also receives a nominal amount of licensing revenue from agreements with Eli Lilly NYSE: LLY and Sun Pharma.

That’s not enough reason to consider ACRS. A better reason is the analysts' outlook.

In this case, there are eight analysts who have issued price targets, and the consensus price target is over 150% above the stock price as of this writing.

ACRS is up more than 200% in the last 12 months. That may have more to do with speculation, so investors looking to get involved may want to wait for more data on the company’s pipeline.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Ur Energy Right Now?

Before you consider Ur Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ur Energy wasn't on the list.

While Ur Energy currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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Chris Markoch
About The Author

Chris Markoch

Associate Editor & Contributing Author

Learn More about Chris Markoch
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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Ur Energy (URG)
2.8686 of 5 stars		$1.50flatN/AN/ABuy$2.57
Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS)
2.8658 of 5 stars		$4.50flatN/AN/ABuy$11.50
Grab (GRAB)
3.9994 of 5 stars		$3.57flatN/A357.36Moderate Buy$6.19
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