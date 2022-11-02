3 Reasons Snap Stock Could Snap Back

S&P 500   3,834.53 (-0.56%)
DOW   32,590.36 (-0.19%)
QQQ   273.62 (-0.54%)
AAPL   149.42 (-0.82%)
MSFT   226.67 (-0.66%)
META   93.04 (-2.27%)
GOOGL   89.80 (-0.74%)
AMZN   95.83 (-0.99%)
TSLA   224.52 (-1.45%)
NVDA   139.77 (+3.20%)
NIO   9.60 (-1.13%)
BABA   65.84 (-0.03%)
AMD   61.50 (+3.08%)
T   18.59 (+1.31%)
MU   55.61 (+1.37%)
CGC   3.41 (-2.29%)
F   13.39 (-0.07%)
GE   77.99 (-0.28%)
DIS   104.08 (-1.81%)
AMC   6.03 (-1.95%)
PYPL   82.12 (-1.19%)
PFE   47.30 (-1.48%)
NFLX   282.25 (-1.57%)
S&P 500   3,834.53 (-0.56%)
DOW   32,590.36 (-0.19%)
QQQ   273.62 (-0.54%)
AAPL   149.42 (-0.82%)
MSFT   226.67 (-0.66%)
META   93.04 (-2.27%)
GOOGL   89.80 (-0.74%)
AMZN   95.83 (-0.99%)
TSLA   224.52 (-1.45%)
NVDA   139.77 (+3.20%)
NIO   9.60 (-1.13%)
BABA   65.84 (-0.03%)
AMD   61.50 (+3.08%)
T   18.59 (+1.31%)
MU   55.61 (+1.37%)
CGC   3.41 (-2.29%)
F   13.39 (-0.07%)
GE   77.99 (-0.28%)
DIS   104.08 (-1.81%)
AMC   6.03 (-1.95%)
PYPL   82.12 (-1.19%)
PFE   47.30 (-1.48%)
NFLX   282.25 (-1.57%)
S&P 500   3,834.53 (-0.56%)
DOW   32,590.36 (-0.19%)
QQQ   273.62 (-0.54%)
AAPL   149.42 (-0.82%)
MSFT   226.67 (-0.66%)
META   93.04 (-2.27%)
GOOGL   89.80 (-0.74%)
AMZN   95.83 (-0.99%)
TSLA   224.52 (-1.45%)
NVDA   139.77 (+3.20%)
NIO   9.60 (-1.13%)
BABA   65.84 (-0.03%)
AMD   61.50 (+3.08%)
T   18.59 (+1.31%)
MU   55.61 (+1.37%)
CGC   3.41 (-2.29%)
F   13.39 (-0.07%)
GE   77.99 (-0.28%)
DIS   104.08 (-1.81%)
AMC   6.03 (-1.95%)
PYPL   82.12 (-1.19%)
PFE   47.30 (-1.48%)
NFLX   282.25 (-1.57%)
S&P 500   3,834.53 (-0.56%)
DOW   32,590.36 (-0.19%)
QQQ   273.62 (-0.54%)
AAPL   149.42 (-0.82%)
MSFT   226.67 (-0.66%)
META   93.04 (-2.27%)
GOOGL   89.80 (-0.74%)
AMZN   95.83 (-0.99%)
TSLA   224.52 (-1.45%)
NVDA   139.77 (+3.20%)
NIO   9.60 (-1.13%)
BABA   65.84 (-0.03%)
AMD   61.50 (+3.08%)
T   18.59 (+1.31%)
MU   55.61 (+1.37%)
CGC   3.41 (-2.29%)
F   13.39 (-0.07%)
GE   77.99 (-0.28%)
DIS   104.08 (-1.81%)
AMC   6.03 (-1.95%)
PYPL   82.12 (-1.19%)
PFE   47.30 (-1.48%)
NFLX   282.25 (-1.57%)

3 Reasons Snap Stock Could Snap Back

Wed., November 2, 2022 | MarketBeat Staff

Key Points

  • Snap has rebounded more than 30% from its October 21st low.
  • After a likely setback again in Q4, revenue growth is forecast to pick back up in 2023.
  • Last quarter, daily active Snap users rose by 57 million.
  • Snap’s next-generation user base will be impossible for advertisers to ignore.
Snap Stock

Perhaps it's an omen that Snap Inc.’s (NYSE: SNAP) monthly chart is shaped like a boomerang. What soared through the air during the pandemic ultimately returned to where it was launched.

Down almost 90% from its September 2021 peak, the social media stock has been rudely ghosted by the market. A disappointing Q3 earnings report was the latest reason to hit the sell button. 

But if you’re a long-term growth investor, this is no time to swipe left.

For starters, buyers are starting to snap up shares. Snap has rebounded more than 30% from its October 21st low. 

Yes, this has coincided with a broader market bounce, but it shows how quickly traders are willing to bid up bruised yet volatile tech names. Extrapolate this over a long bull market and the potential runway is extensive.

But there’s a bigger picture here. The Q3 update contained some silver linings that suggest key trends in Snap’s business are healthy. 

Here’s three reasons why the boomerang could be in for another ride.

#1 - Comps Will Get Easier

During Covid lockdowns, Snap’s business exploded. People worldwide clamored for ways to stay connected, joining Snap and other popular social media platforms. As advertisers followed, so too did Snap’s financial results. But after revenue jumped 64% in 2021, the company is now on pace for far more modest growth this year. 

While inevitable, the slowdown has been complicated by a weakened ad revenue outlook tied to macro conditions and Apple’s privacy policy change. This caused management to forego guidance for Q4, a historically strong holiday-driven period. 


The good news is that comparisons to the hyper-growth period will soon fade away like a Snap video. Last year’s quarterly revenue growth figures of 42% to 116% are being replaced by minimal growth like the 6% recorded in Q3. While perceived as concerning by the market, this has formed a new base from which Snap can grow over the next few years.

After a likely setback again in Q4, revenue growth is forecast to pick back up in 2023. By the back half of next year, Wall Street sees 7% and 13% quarterly growth. Still nowhere near the glory days, but re-accelerating growth should be a welcomed development.

#2 - User Engagement is Trending Higher

One overlooked constant during Snap’s plunge is the relevance of the platform in the post-pandemic economy. Even with the emergence of TikTok and other challengers, Snapchat is a mainstay. 

Social media users tend to use multiple apps. As they add news ones, others get kicked out — but not Snapchat. In fact, Snap continues to add users. Last quarter, daily active users rose by 57 million — a 19% year-over-year improvement.   

This shows that Snap’s predominantly younger user base still loves the art of the selfie — and that the company is doing its part to keep the brand fresh and engagement high. New features like Lenses, Dynamic Stories and AR shopping are on trend with emerging technologies. They are capturing the creative minds of users globally and creating new revenue streams.

Snap has stayed in the mix by evolving from its flagship offering to an ecosystem that’s really five platforms in one. Still gaining traction in the market, Chat, Spotlight and Snap Map are poised to become bigger parts of the multiyear growth story.

#3 - Advertisers Can’t Ignore Snap

In more than 20 countries, Snap reaches 90% of the 13-24-year-old population. This is a powerful statistic because it means the company has a stranglehold on most future consumers.

In turn, Snap’s next-generation user base will be impossible for advertisers to ignore. With so many eyeballs on the platform and so many discussions taking place about things to buy and places to go, digital ad dollars are bound to head Snap’s way as the macro environment improves. 

You can’t tell by looking at the stock chart, but Snap appears primed for a turnaround. As management figures out new ways to monetize the business, the financials should match the impressive user growth. Currently, the income statement is being held back by an unfortunate but fleeting reality — there are simply more players like TikTok going after a shallower ad spending pool. Over time, a declining monetization per user metric could revert to an increasing one. 

The key here is the value of Snap’s growing user base. Investors may have ghosted the company, but advertisers can’t afford to. There will eventually come a time to remove the sad puppy filter from Snap stock and replace it with bull horns.

Should you invest $1,000 in Snap right now?

Before you consider Snap, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Snap wasn't on the list.

While Snap currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Snap (SNAP)
2.2445 of 5 stars		$10.10-1.5%N/A-14.64Hold$14.85
Apple (AAPL)
2.886 of 5 stars		$149.46-0.8%0.62%24.46Moderate Buy$177.65
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest Podcast3 Small Caps With Big Upside

The three stocks discussed have small market capitalizations. In a market pullback, small stocks get hit first but are also the ones that do best in a new rally

Listen Now to 3 Small Caps With Big Upside

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.