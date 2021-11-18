S&P 500   4,688.67
DOW   35,931.05
QQQ   397.63
The TJX Companies Is Breaking Out To New Highs
Top 10 Trending WallStreetBets (WSB) Stocks for November 2021
Lucid Group vs Rivian Automotive: Battle of the EV Startups
3 High P/E Ratio Stocks Still Worth Buying
Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) Surges To All Time Highs
Biden pushes electric vehicle chargers as energy costs spike
Shoe Carnival Is A Short-Squeeze In Action 
S&P 500   4,688.67
DOW   35,931.05
QQQ   397.63
The TJX Companies Is Breaking Out To New Highs
Top 10 Trending WallStreetBets (WSB) Stocks for November 2021
Lucid Group vs Rivian Automotive: Battle of the EV Startups
3 High P/E Ratio Stocks Still Worth Buying
Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) Surges To All Time Highs
Biden pushes electric vehicle chargers as energy costs spike
Shoe Carnival Is A Short-Squeeze In Action 
S&P 500   4,688.67
DOW   35,931.05
QQQ   397.63
The TJX Companies Is Breaking Out To New Highs
Top 10 Trending WallStreetBets (WSB) Stocks for November 2021
Lucid Group vs Rivian Automotive: Battle of the EV Startups
3 High P/E Ratio Stocks Still Worth Buying
Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) Surges To All Time Highs
Biden pushes electric vehicle chargers as energy costs spike
Shoe Carnival Is A Short-Squeeze In Action 
S&P 500   4,688.67
DOW   35,931.05
QQQ   397.63
The TJX Companies Is Breaking Out To New Highs
Top 10 Trending WallStreetBets (WSB) Stocks for November 2021
Lucid Group vs Rivian Automotive: Battle of the EV Startups
3 High P/E Ratio Stocks Still Worth Buying
Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) Surges To All Time Highs
Biden pushes electric vehicle chargers as energy costs spike
Shoe Carnival Is A Short-Squeeze In Action 

3 Stocks to Buy for a Santa Rally

Thursday, November 18, 2021 | Sean Sechler
3 Stocks to Buy for a Santa Rally

Consider Adding These 3 Stocks for an End of Year Santa Rally

Over the years, investors and traders will pick up on certain trends that tend to play out time and time again. This experience can really pay off in the long run, as patterns repeat themselves in financial markets more often than not. For example, as the trading year winds down investors might want to start positioning for a Santa Rally, as the market has a tendency to rally hard during the last week of December and in early January.

There might be several reasons why this stock market phenomenon occurs. It could be that investors are generally feeling optimistic around the holidays and are using their holiday bonuses to add shares of their favorite stocks. There’s also the possibility that with institutional investors away from their trading desks, bullish retail investors are able to drive prices up. Finally, the Santa Rally could just be traders and investors getting ready for the January Effect, which is another historical pattern of outperformance in markets.

Regardless of what causes the Santa Rally, it’s not a bad idea to start building positions that could outperform towards the end of the year and beyond. Keep reading below for 3 stocks to buy for a Santa Rally.

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL)

Adding Apple ahead of the holiday season could end up paying off in a big way, especially since the company’s products like the iPhone, iPad, and Macbook are sure to be some of the best-selling consumer electronics on the planet. The company has arguably created the strongest brand in the tech space and continues to unveil innovative new products on a consistent basis. Apple is rumored to be working on an augmented reality headset, evident in the large number of patents related to the technology that it has recently filed. This could be the next big growth driver for a company that has a long history of creating cutting-edge products.

Even though the company missed consensus estimates for Q4 revenue, Apple still delivered a September quarter record with revenue up 29% year-over-year at $83.4 billion. The fact that services and Mac revenue reached new all-time highs during Q4 is also very impressive. After a few months of consolidation, the stock could be gearing up for a rally to new highs, so consider adding shares in the coming sessions if you think a Santa Rally is on the cards.

ETSY Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY)

This is an e-commerce growth stock that could be on its way towards a strong finish in 2021, especially when you consider the fact that retail sales jumped by 1.7% in the month of October. ETSY operates an online marketplace that connects buyers to sellers of creative goods around the world. It’s a rapidly growing company that offers something different in the e-commerce space, as it’s essentially the premier online destination for unique handcrafted goods and vintage items. There’s also a lot to like about how ETSY enables entrepreneurship, as artists and designers can easily market and sell their products on the company’s platform.

The company just reported solid Q3 results including consolidated gross merchandise sales of $3.1 billion, up 17.9% year-over-year, and consolidated revenue of $532.4 million, also up 17.9% year-over-year. It’s also worth mentioning that the company’s customers are quite loyal, as ETSY had 8 million habitual buyers as of September 30th, up 65% year-over-year in Q3. These are customers with 6 or more purchase days and $200 or more in spend in the trailing twelve months, which tells us that ETSY has created a platform keeping shoppers coming back for more.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD)

If there’s going to be an end-of-year Santa Rally, the chances are good that the tech sector will lead the market higher. Semiconductor stocks are the heartbeat of tech, and Advanced Micro Devices stands out as one of the best semi names to consider adding. It’s a leading supplier of microprocessors and graphics semiconductors which are used in computers and other commercial and consumer applications. AMD continues to benefit from momentum in its data center business thanks to the company’s innovative EPYC server processors, and investors should also note that the company’s chips are used to power next-generation gaming consoles like the Playstation 5 and the Xbox Series X.

The company has delivered impressive earnings throughout 2021 and just boosted its full-year revenue growth guidance for the third time this year to 65%. The global chip shortage could be winding down in the coming months as well, which might be another positive for investors to consider. Although shares have rallied considerably this year, it wouldn’t be surprising to see another leg up for AMD during a Santa Rally.

Should you invest $1,000 in Advanced Micro Devices right now?

Before you consider Advanced Micro Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Advanced Micro Devices wasn't on the list.

While Advanced Micro Devices currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.