Activision-Blizzard Deal Racing to Friday the 13th Finish Line

Wed., October 11, 2023 | Kate Stalter

Key Points

  • The long-awaited Microsoft acquisition of Activision Blizzard may close as soon as October 13.
  • The acquisition, initially announced in January 2022, has undergone extensive regulatory scrutiny in the U.S. and the U.K.
  • Activision confirmed that two highly anticipated releases, "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III" and "Diablo IV," will not be part of the Xbox Game Pass in 2023.
  • 5 stocks we like better than Activision Blizzard

Should you invest $1,000 in Activision Blizzard right now?

Before you consider Activision Blizzard, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Activision Blizzard wasn't on the list.

While Activision Blizzard currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Investing Strategies To Help Grow Your Retirement Income

Need to stretch out your 401K or Roth IRA plan? Use these time-tested investing strategies to grow the monthly retirement income that your stock portfolio generates.

Get This Free Report

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Activision Blizzard (ATVI)
2.1184 of 5 stars		$94.34flat1.05%34.56Hold$94.32
Microsoft (MSFT)
3.0145 of 5 stars		$328.39-0.4%0.83%33.89Moderate Buy$376.34
Kate Stalter

About Kate Stalter

Contributing Author: Retirement, Asset Allocation, and Tax Strategies

Kate Stalter is a Series 65-licensed asset manager, with more than two decades of experience in various areas of financial services. As an investment advisor and financial planner, Kate personally manages client portfolios, with a focus on successful retirement, including asset allocation, income generation and tax strategies. Kate also serves as a capital-markets contributor at Forbes.com, and is an expert columnist for the investment advisory channel at U.S. News & World Report.
Contact Kate Stalter via email at stalterkate@gmail.com.

