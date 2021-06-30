Affirm Stock is Ready to Rally

Q3 Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release

On May 18, 2021, Affirm reported its fiscal Q3 2021 results for the quarter ending Mar 2021. The Company reported an earnings-per-share (EPS) loss of (-$1.06) versus (-$0.26) consensus analyst estimates, an (-$0.80) miss. Revenues grew 66.8% year-over-year (YoY) to $230.67 million, beating analyst estimates for $197.94 million. Active merchants doubled to nearly 12,000 by March 31, 2021 from year-ago. Average transactions per active customer were 2.3, up 10% YoY. The Company completed its acquisition of Returnly, a leader in online return experiences and post-purchase payments serving over 1,800 merchants and eight million shoppers.

CEO Statement

Affirm Founder and CEO Max Levchin stated, “Affirm’s strong third-quarter results reflect continued progress toward building the most valuable and trans parent financial network for consumers and merchants. During the period, we more than doubled the number of merchants on our platform, accelerated GMV (gross merchandise value) growth to 83%, and increase active consumers 60% year-over-year” He continued, “We are seeing strong momentum in our business as we advance our growth strategy. In recent weeks, we have activated ShopPay Installments powered by Affirm for more than 10,000 Shopify merchants. We expect this number to significantly increase as we move towards general availability in June.”

Raised Q4 Fiscal 2021 Guidance

Affirm raised its fiscal Q4 2021 revenues to come in between $215 million to $225 million versus $208.17 million consensus analyst estimates. The Company expects to see GMV growth accelerate in categories with “pent-up demand”, including travel and ticketing, which grew 50% YoY in Q3. The merchant network growth will lead to more adoption of BNPL which adds directly to the top and bottom line. The bar has been set rather low heading into the reopening as the new consumer preference is to shop and compare online before making the trip to the brick and mortar stores. The convenience and making expensive purchases in bite-size pieces makes BNPL one of the strongest tailwinds that consumers will drive for the foreseeable future.





AFRM Opportunistic Pullback Levels

Using the rifle charts on the weekly and daily time frames provides a precision view of the landscape for AFRM stock. AFRM stock peaked near the $147.46 Fibonacci (fib) level after its IPO and managed to collapse as low as $46.50 during the pandemic before staging a rally. The weekly rifle chart has rallied to a make or break set-up as the weekly 5-period MA support is rising at $64.20 to attempt a crossover through the 15-period MA at $65.73. The weekly stochastic has a mini pup nearing the 40-band. The daily rifle chart is also in a make or break inversely with the falling 5-period MA at $64.63 crossing down through the 15-period MA at $65.21 as the daily stochastic is in a mini inverse pup. The daily market structure low (MSL) buy triggered on the breakout above $54.61. The daily lower Bollinger Band (BBs) sit near the $56.79 fib with upper BBs at $72.22. Prudent investors can monitor for opportunistic pullback levels at the $62.37 fib, $59.52 daily MSH trigger, $56.79 fib, $54.61 daily MSL trigger, $52.98 fib, $47.62 fib, and $43.58 fib. Upside trajectories range from the $78.09 fib up to the $104.41 fib level.

Featured Article: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Affirm (AFRM) 1.3 $66.46 +3.2% N/A N/A Buy $79.29 Peloton Interactive (PTON) 1.9 $125.68 -1.0% N/A 202.71 Buy $141.45

Demand for lithium is set to increase exponentially in the next few years. In fact, according to Statista, demand for lithium may very well double to 820,000 tons in that time. Some of that demand will come from companies that are manufacturing the batteries that we use every day. For example, lithium is an essential component of the batteries that power our mobile devices.But the real growth will come as the United States goes all-in on electric vehicles (EVs). The Biden administration recently announced plans to have the U.S. government’s fleet of over 600,000 vehicles converted to EVs.And as you’re aware, EV stocks are in a bubble of some sort at the moment. Some of that is due to the increasing number of companies that went public last year. However, as investors are beginning to realize, not all of these companies will be the next Tesla. In fact, some of these companies may never be successful at bringing an EV to market, at least not at the scale that will be required.The ones that do make it will need lithium and lots of it. To help you sift through the best lithium stocks to buy, we’ve put together this special presentation.