QQQ   307.12 (-0.53%)
AAPL   157.65 (-0.40%)
MSFT   275.23 (-0.42%)
META   200.68 (-1.06%)
GOOGL   101.03 (-1.40%)
AMZN   97.24 (-0.82%)
TSLA   189.19 (-1.37%)
NVDA   264.10 (-0.46%)
NIO   9.20 (+3.02%)
BABA   98.40 (+14.26%)
AMD   94.56 (-2.12%)
T   18.72 (-0.79%)
F   11.60 (+0.69%)
MU   59.28 (-0.85%)
CGC   1.81 (-3.72%)
GE   93.14 (-0.18%)
DIS   94.82 (-0.84%)
AMC   5.15 (+13.19%)
PYPL   72.70 (-0.82%)
PFE   39.99 (-0.57%)
NFLX   323.52 (-1.26%)
QQQ   307.12 (-0.53%)
AAPL   157.65 (-0.40%)
MSFT   275.23 (-0.42%)
META   200.68 (-1.06%)
GOOGL   101.03 (-1.40%)
AMZN   97.24 (-0.82%)
TSLA   189.19 (-1.37%)
NVDA   264.10 (-0.46%)
NIO   9.20 (+3.02%)
BABA   98.40 (+14.26%)
AMD   94.56 (-2.12%)
T   18.72 (-0.79%)
F   11.60 (+0.69%)
MU   59.28 (-0.85%)
CGC   1.81 (-3.72%)
GE   93.14 (-0.18%)
DIS   94.82 (-0.84%)
AMC   5.15 (+13.19%)
PYPL   72.70 (-0.82%)
PFE   39.99 (-0.57%)
NFLX   323.52 (-1.26%)
QQQ   307.12 (-0.53%)
AAPL   157.65 (-0.40%)
MSFT   275.23 (-0.42%)
META   200.68 (-1.06%)
GOOGL   101.03 (-1.40%)
AMZN   97.24 (-0.82%)
TSLA   189.19 (-1.37%)
NVDA   264.10 (-0.46%)
NIO   9.20 (+3.02%)
BABA   98.40 (+14.26%)
AMD   94.56 (-2.12%)
T   18.72 (-0.79%)
F   11.60 (+0.69%)
MU   59.28 (-0.85%)
CGC   1.81 (-3.72%)
GE   93.14 (-0.18%)
DIS   94.82 (-0.84%)
AMC   5.15 (+13.19%)
PYPL   72.70 (-0.82%)
PFE   39.99 (-0.57%)
NFLX   323.52 (-1.26%)
QQQ   307.12 (-0.53%)
AAPL   157.65 (-0.40%)
MSFT   275.23 (-0.42%)
META   200.68 (-1.06%)
GOOGL   101.03 (-1.40%)
AMZN   97.24 (-0.82%)
TSLA   189.19 (-1.37%)
NVDA   264.10 (-0.46%)
NIO   9.20 (+3.02%)
BABA   98.40 (+14.26%)
AMD   94.56 (-2.12%)
T   18.72 (-0.79%)
F   11.60 (+0.69%)
MU   59.28 (-0.85%)
CGC   1.81 (-3.72%)
GE   93.14 (-0.18%)
DIS   94.82 (-0.84%)
AMC   5.15 (+13.19%)
PYPL   72.70 (-0.82%)
PFE   39.99 (-0.57%)
NFLX   323.52 (-1.26%)

After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?

Tue., March 28, 2023 | Jea Yu

Key Points

  • Ciena is a critical global network infrastructure solution provider supplying crucial OTN technology products to keep high-speed and high-capacity data networks flowing for big providers like Verizon, AT&T, and Comcast.
  • The company benefits from technology tailwinds like AI, IoT, video streaming, cloud, and edge computing which continue to drive demand for reliable, robust, and secure data transmission.
  • Ciena had a blowout Q1 2023 earnings report beating estimates by $0.28 on 25% YoY record revenue growth and raising full-year guidance.
  • Shares gapped to $54.25 and crapped back down below $50 in the following days.
  • Ciena shares are trading at 17X forward earnings and have a 2.80% short interest.
  • 5 stocks we like better than Ciena

Ciena stock priceGlobal networking solutions provider Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) stock has struggled to breakout of a weekly ascending triangle pattern despite its blowout Q1 2023 earnings report. Ciena is a network infrastructure company benefiting from the secular tailwinds of growing demand for higher-speed and higher-capacity networks. Some of its competitors include Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO), Juniper Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: JNPR), and Infinera Co. (NASDAQ: INFN).

Technology tailwinds like cloud and edge computing, big data, the internet of things (IoT), 5G, video streaming, artificial intelligence (AI), and accelerate digital transformation are all growth drivers for Ciena's business. The company is a global optical transport network (OTN) market leader. It had a blowout Q1 2023 earnings report and raised its full-year 2023 guidance. So why did it sell off, giving back a large gap?

Optical Transport Network Technology

OTN technology is a multi-network protocol comprised of the g.709 OTN layer and the underlying DWDM layer, digital and photonic. It enables multiple networks to operate on a single common infrastructure. This enables providers to build internet, storage, mobile, and video services seamlessly and transparently over a single OTN infrastructure. The OTN layer is an insulator, like a digital wrapper, against changes in the network but enables new services or protocols to be implemented without changing the underlying infrastructure that was put in place. It gives providers full end-to-end transparency to gauge the health of the network in segments or as a whole.


Entrenched Top Tier Customers

Ciena is a leader in OTN technology with an established base of global telco, cable, and broadband clients, which include Comcast Co. (NASDAQ: CMCSA), Verizon Communications Inc.(NYSE: VZ), and AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T). It enables telco and network providers to offer high-speed and high-capacity networks to accommodate the growing demand for bandwidth and low-latency data transmissions. It's also partnered with Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ: MSFT) since 2021 to ensure robust, stable, and secure cloud networks for its customers. Since Ciena has a longstanding entrenched relationship with the big providers, they are stuck, as switching to a competitor would be challenging.

Ciena Corp MarketRank Forecast

Firing on All Cylinders

On March 3, 2022, Ciena reported its fiscal Q1 2023 results for the quarter ending January 2023. The company reported earnings-per-share (EPS) of $0.64 beating consensus analyst estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. Revenues grew 25.1% year-over-year (YoY) to $1.06 billion, beating analyst estimates of $960 million. Improving the supply chain and robust demand helped drive top and bottom-line growth as the momentum is expected to continue through the year.

Ciena CEO Gary Smith commented, "We delivered record revenue in the first quarter, reflecting continued gradual improvement in the supply chain environment and strong customer demand for our market-leading technology. With strong momentum across our business, supported by robust fundamental drivers and visibility provided by our backlog, we remain confident in our ability to continue to take market share."

More Good Times Ahead

Ciena raised its fiscal Q2 2023 revenue between $1.035 to $1.115 billion versus $1.04 billion consensus analyst estimates. It raised full-year 2023 revenues to grow 20% to 22% YoY between $4.36 billion to $4.43 billion versus $4.25 billion consensus analyst estimates.

Weekly Ascending Triangle

CIEN failed to breakout on its weekly ascending triangle on its blowout Q1 2023 earnings report. The weekly candlestick chart shows that ascending triangle started to form after peaking at $53.44 and triggered the weekly market structure high (MSH) in October 2022. Shares continued to fall to a low of $38.22 in October 2022. CIEN staged a rally back up to the $53.16 flat top triangle trendline resistance by January 2023. Shares failed to breakout and fell to $45.83 before coiling again on the market structure low (MSL breakout through $50.01.

CIEN gapped through resistance at $53.16 initially on its Q1 2023 earnings. It hit a high of $54.25 but fell like a rock back down through the flat triangle top and a rising trendline. The weekly 20-period exponential moving average (EMA) rises to $48.67, followed by the 50-period MA at $48.38. The weekly stochastic is slipping under the 60-band. Pullback support levels are at $47.52, $45.83, $42.81, and $40.12.

Should you invest $1,000 in Ciena right now?

Before you consider Ciena, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ciena wasn't on the list.

While Ciena currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here


Investing Strategies To Help Grow Your Retirement Income

Need to stretch out your 401K or Roth IRA plan? Use these time-tested investing strategies to grow the monthly retirement income that your stock portfolio generates.

Get This Free Report
Investing Strategies To Help Grow Your Retirement Income Cover

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Ciena (CIEN)
3.4005 of 5 stars		$50.87+4.6%N/A41.70Moderate Buy$64.00
Cisco Systems (CSCO)
3.0439 of 5 stars		$50.39-0.3%3.02%18.46Moderate Buy$56.38
Infinera (INFN)
1.4721 of 5 stars		$7.68+2.4%N/A-20.76Moderate Buy$9.21
Juniper Networks (JNPR)
2.5456 of 5 stars		$32.96+0.5%2.67%22.89Hold$34.53
Microsoft (MSFT)
2.584 of 5 stars		$275.23-0.4%0.99%30.58Moderate Buy$287.92
Comcast (CMCSA)
3.0634 of 5 stars		$36.45+0.1%3.18%30.63Hold$44.29
Verizon Communications (VZ)
3.0957 of 5 stars		$38.00-0.1%6.87%7.51Hold$47.11
AT&T (T)
2.0189 of 5 stars		$18.72-0.8%5.93%-15.73Moderate Buy$22.00
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Jea Yu

About Jea Yu

Contributing Author: Trading Strategies

With over 20 years of active participation and analysis of the US equities, options and futures markets, Mr. Yu brings fresh insights into the workings of the financial markets. He has published four books by esteemed publishers McGraw-Hill, John Wiley & Sons, Marketplace Books and Bloomberg Press. His brainchild, the Underground Trader, was voted Forbes Best of the Web for four consecutive years under the active trader category. He has been a featured speaker all over the country at various expos and seminars who enjoys a standing-room-only reception in the largest convention halls from New York to Las Vegas. He has been quoted and featured in USA Today, Wall Street Journal, Traders Magazine and the Financial Times and various trade publications like Stocks & Commodities, Active Trader and Online Investor. Mr. Yu has a B.A. in Liberal Arts and minor in Business Administration from the University of Maryland.
Contact Jea Yu via email at JeaYu21@gmail.com.

Range Bound Target Should be on Your Watchlist in 2023

Whether or not Target's range-bound pattern is healthy or if we can expect it to break out soon. The best and worst-case scenario for the stock moving forward.

Related Videos

Are you Cashing in on AI Stocks?
Are you Cashing in on AI Stocks?
Microsoft, ChatGPT, Are You Buying MSFT?
Microsoft, ChatGPT, Are You Buying MSFT?
T, TMUS or VZ - Buy, Sell or Hold
T, TMUS or VZ - Buy, Sell or Hold

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines: