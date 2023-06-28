S&P 500   4,373.66 (-0.11%)
DOW   33,793.44 (-0.39%)
QQQ   364.66 (+0.23%)
AAPL   189.12 (+0.56%)
MSFT   336.45 (+0.56%)
META   286.71 (-0.12%)
GOOGL   119.57 (+1.05%)
AMZN   130.44 (+0.98%)
TSLA   255.69 (+2.19%)
NVDA   413.08 (-1.36%)
NIO   9.32 (-0.21%)
BABA   84.44 (-3.09%)
AMD   109.78 (-0.55%)
T   15.66 (-1.14%)
F   14.49 (+0.56%)
MU   66.86 (+0.10%)
CGC   0.44 (-7.17%)
GE   106.60 (+1.60%)
DIS   88.83 (-0.26%)
AMC   4.11 (+0.24%)
PFE   36.17 (-0.69%)
PYPL   65.81 (-0.63%)
NFLX   431.40 (+3.43%)
AMD's Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?

Wed., June 28, 2023 | Ryan Hasson

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) stock price

Key Points

  • AMD shares have surged 70% YTD, and following the recent correction, present a potential buying opportunity for investors.
  • Institutional investors continue to show confidence in AMD, making substantial purchases of the stock.
  • Analysts maintain a positive outlook on AMD, with a consensus price target suggesting a 13.57% upside potential.
  • 5 stocks we like better than Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices NASDAQ: AMD has been one of the standout performing semiconductor and NASDAQ companies of 2023. YTD shares of the semiconductor company are up about 70%, last trading near $109. This comes after the stock has recently pulled back almost 18% from the year's high, $132.83, set mid-June. On a higher timeframe, shares of AMD have made a healthy retracement, and if buyers step in to support the stock, then a re-test of the highs could be a near-term target.

Semiconductor Stocks Lower on Fresh News

The Wall Street Journal reported that the Biden administration is weighing stricter restrictions on exports of computer chips that process AI software. Specifically, the restrictions would curb exports of AI technology to China.

The market isn't too worried over the news as shares of AMD are close to flat on the week amidst the catalyst. With global demand increasing for chips that process AI software, other territories will likely make up for lost business from China if the restrictions come into effect.

Cathie Wood's ARK Investment Loads Up On AMD

On Monday, Cathie Wood's ARK Investment purchased 18,583 shares of AMD. Based on the closing price on Monday, $107.51, the value of the purchase was about $2 million. AMD wasn't the only semiconductor name that ARK purchased. During the most recent sector-wide correction, the Cathie Wood-led ARK Investment also purchased over 18,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company NYSE: TSM.

AMD has certainly been popular among institutional investors in recent years. Since Q1 2022, the stock has experienced net institutional inflows of $10.18 billion. The current institutional ownership stands at 68.9%. As of May 2023, the largest institutional shareholder of AMD is State Street Corp, with a 4.039% ownership stake.

Analysts See Upside In AMD

AMD analysts ratings
Based on 30 analyst ratings, AMD has a consensus analyst rating of Moderate Buy and a price target of $125.06, predicting a 13.57% upside in the stock. Morgan Stanley recently boosted their rating and price target to Overweight and $138 from $97. Of the 30 analyst ratings, 20 are Buy, 9 Hold, and 1 Strong Buy.

Technical Analysis

AMD stock chart
                   

Shares of AMD have surged higher this year, up 70% so far YTD. While the most recent pullback has been steep, on a higher timeframe, shares have retraced into the uptrends support and 50d SMA. The uptrend remains intact, with AMD making a higher low near the uptrend support.

The move in AMD off the 200d SMA in May to the highs in June was impressive but unstable. Investors and traders are most likely welcoming this pullback in AMD as it allows participants the opportunity to purchase near support versus 52W highs. It also allows the stock to digest its most recent surge higher and discover newfound support at higher prices.

If the stock discovers support in a critical area between $105 and $110, a move over $110 will confirm the higher low on the higher timeframe, and $120 will become a realistic short-term target.

Should you invest $1,000 in Advanced Micro Devices right now?

Before you consider Advanced Micro Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Advanced Micro Devices wasn't on the list.

While Advanced Micro Devices currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Beginners Guide To Retirement Stocks Cover
Beginners Guide To Retirement Stocks

Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of seven best retirement stocks and why they should be in your portfolio.

Get This Free Report

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)
2.5168 of 5 stars		$110.59+0.2%N/A480.83Moderate Buy$125.06
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Ryan Hasson

About Ryan Hasson

Contributing Author: Technical Analysis, Momentum Trading, Risk Management

Ryan is a former senior trader at a top proprietary trading firm in New York. He first began his trading journey in 2016 after landing a job as a junior equity trader at SMB Capital.

Ryan is best described as an intraday trader, however he'll also swing trade when there's a larger story/catalyst at play. He specializes in price action, momentum trading, with a key emphasis on risk management and technical analysis.

Ryan currently resides in Miami and trades for himself full-time. When he's not trading or writing, Ryan can be found traveling and exploring new places with his wife.
Contact Ryan Hasson via email at Ry.has7@gmail.com.
