Applied Optoelectronics earnings dumper, pain now for gain later?

S&P 500   5,078.18
DOW   38,972.41
QQQ   437.60
3 lithium stocks to ride a multi-year cycle
Energy Storage Trend Ignites Frenzy Over Vanadium Supply (Ad)
Goldman upgraded Nvidia stock, one metric says it could go higher
Autozone stock price is still in the rally zone
Critical asset just had biggest fall on record (Ad)
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
New highs are coming for Lowe’s stock despite mixed results
Critical asset just had biggest fall on record (Ad)
Consumer confidence slips in February as anxiety over potential recession surprisingly reappears
Beyond Meat's shares soar on better-than-expected Q4 revenue despite weak US sales
S&P 500   5,078.18
DOW   38,972.41
QQQ   437.60
3 lithium stocks to ride a multi-year cycle
Energy Storage Trend Ignites Frenzy Over Vanadium Supply (Ad)
Goldman upgraded Nvidia stock, one metric says it could go higher
Autozone stock price is still in the rally zone
Critical asset just had biggest fall on record (Ad)
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
New highs are coming for Lowe’s stock despite mixed results
Critical asset just had biggest fall on record (Ad)
Consumer confidence slips in February as anxiety over potential recession surprisingly reappears
Beyond Meat's shares soar on better-than-expected Q4 revenue despite weak US sales
S&P 500   5,078.18
DOW   38,972.41
QQQ   437.60
3 lithium stocks to ride a multi-year cycle
Energy Storage Trend Ignites Frenzy Over Vanadium Supply (Ad)
Goldman upgraded Nvidia stock, one metric says it could go higher
Autozone stock price is still in the rally zone
Critical asset just had biggest fall on record (Ad)
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
New highs are coming for Lowe’s stock despite mixed results
Critical asset just had biggest fall on record (Ad)
Consumer confidence slips in February as anxiety over potential recession surprisingly reappears
Beyond Meat's shares soar on better-than-expected Q4 revenue despite weak US sales
S&P 500   5,078.18
DOW   38,972.41
QQQ   437.60
3 lithium stocks to ride a multi-year cycle
Energy Storage Trend Ignites Frenzy Over Vanadium Supply (Ad)
Goldman upgraded Nvidia stock, one metric says it could go higher
Autozone stock price is still in the rally zone
Critical asset just had biggest fall on record (Ad)
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
New highs are coming for Lowe’s stock despite mixed results
Critical asset just had biggest fall on record (Ad)
Consumer confidence slips in February as anxiety over potential recession surprisingly reappears
Beyond Meat's shares soar on better-than-expected Q4 revenue despite weak US sales
Free Trial

Applied Optoelectronics earnings dumper, pain now for gain later?

Written by Jea Yu | Reviewed by Chris Markoch
February 28, 2024

close-up of green fiber optic cable with part of hand in background

Key Points

  • Applied Optoelectronics manufactures optical components for data centers, telecoms and cable TV broadband operators.
  • Applied Optoelectronics cut its Q1 2024 EPS and revenue guidance due to price cuts and the Chinese Lunar New Year, which will result in its China factory cutting production during those 15 days, but expect a substantial improvement in Q2 2024.
  • Applied Optoelectronics contract with Microsoft for next-get AOCs ramp-up delays caused B.Riley Securities to downgrade shares to Neutral from Buy.
  • 5 stocks we like better than Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. NASDAQ: AAOI is a leader in fiber-optic networking products. The company designs and manufactures advanced fiber optic products, components and modules used in cable broadband networks, telecommunications, fiber-to-home deployments and data centers. High-speed optical transceivers are required at data centers to transmit oceans of data needed to operate artificial intelligence (AI) platforms and high-performance computing (HPC). Applied is a benefactor of secular tailwinds in the data center market.

Surging Secular Tailwinds

Data centers are seeing a growth spurt due to secular tailwinds, including growth in AI platforms, digital transformation, internet-of-things (IoT) and cloud computing. Applied shares have surged over 365% in the trailing twelve months on its deal with Microsoft Co. NASDAQ: MSFT to supply optical equipment to update its data centers. The deal was supposed to generate hundreds of millions in revenue. However, Applied's shares collapsed more than 30% on its Q4 2023 earnings report, where it significantly lowered Q1 2023 guidance estimates.

Modest Earnings Beat

The computer and technology sector company surprised analysts and investors with its lowered guidance estimates. Its Q4 2023 earnings report beat EPS estimates by 4 cents, coming in at 4 cents versus consensus analyst estimates for a breakeven quarter. Revenues fell 3.2% YoY to $60.5 million, falling short of the $65.19 million consensus estimates. Gross margin improvements enabled the company to generate a small non-GAAP net income for the quarter for the first time in several years. While Q4 revenues came in below expectations, gross margins outperformed projections, generating non-GAAP EPS at the high end of its guidance range.


Big Stinker Guidance

The big shocker came on its Q1 2024 downside guidance for EPS losses of 33 cents to 22 cents versus analyst estimates for a loss of 1 cent. Revenues were revised lower between $41 million to $46 million versus consensus estimates of $66.18 million.

Blame it on the Lunar New Year

Applied CFO Stefan Murray pointed out that the majority of the Q1 2024 guidance cut centered around the Chinese Lunar New Year and some price reductions. The Lunar New Year is a 15-day holiday starting on February 10, 2024. He commented, "A lot of these products are made in our China facility, and so the mix of those products shifted a little bit unexpectedly on us towards the end of last year, which resulted in having to make new products essentially that we hadn't necessarily planned for in advance and that's why the Lunar New Year caught us a little bit unprepared this year." The company expects a substantial improvement in Q2 2024.

CEO Insights

Applied Optoelectronics founder and CEO Dr. Thompson Lin commented how they began to see softness in demand late in Q4 2023. The company still delivered non-GAAP gross margins of 36.4%, which was the highest quarterly gross margin seen in the past five years. This was driven by an improved product mix and contribution from non-recurring engineering projects. Total revenues for its data center products more than doubled YoY to $44.5 million but fell 9% sequentially.

Its 400 G product sales rose 8X in the same period. However, total revenues for its CATV segment tanked 67% YoY to $12.6 million. The company is seeing traction for its 400G and 800G products from several new data center customers. Dr. Lin commented during the Q&A session of the conference call, "We have said we have delivered 800G samples to three new hyperscale data centers in the U.S., And we believe the volume will start to build up by, I would say, end of Q2 or early Q3. Same thing, I think we believe that Q2 to 400G may be very strong."

Microsoft Revenues are Not Guaranteed

Applied CFO Stefan Murray commented on how they signed two agreements with Microsoft to develop next-gen lasers for its data centers, for 400G and beyond and next-gen active optical cable (AOC). While not guaranteed, the contracts "suggest that revenue from these products may exceed $300 million over the several years of these build-outs."

Analyst Downgrade

B.Riley Securities analyst Dennis Kang downgraded shares to a Neutral from Buy, lowering its price target to $16 from $22. He specifically noted that the delay in Microsoft's ramp being slower than expected and stepping up the terms of its 400G AOC procurement is worrisome. He noted, "A company the size of MSFT should be consuming millions and millions of AOCs and other optical modules, especially since MSFT has been one of the early adopters of AI. At this point, there seem to be more questions than answers regarding MSFT's relationship with AAOI."

Applied Optoelectronics analyst ratings and price targets are at MarketBeat. Applied Optoelectronics peers and competitor stocks can be found with the MarketBeat stock screener.

aaoi stock daily cup pattern

 Daily cup pattern

The daily candlestick chart on AAOI shows a cup pattern breakdown. The cup lip line formed at $23.95 on December 15, 2023. AAOI proceeded to sell off to $14.80 lows on January 29, 2024. AAOI formed a rounding bottom to steadily make its way back up to the cup lip line, overshooting it to $24.75 by February 16, 2024. A handle appeared to be forming on the pullback to $18.48 until its Q4 2023 earnings report caused a 30% gap down on forward guidance. AAOL formed the gap down at $14.68. The daily relative strength index (RSI) fell through the 40-band. The daily 200-period moving average (MA) support lies at $11.43. Pullback support levels are at $12.66, $11.31, $9.51 and $8.36.

→ Hunting for Domestic Vanadium - The U.S. Govt. Did WHAT? (From Edge On The Street) (Ad)

Should you invest $1,000 in Applied Optoelectronics right now?

Before you consider Applied Optoelectronics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Applied Optoelectronics wasn't on the list.

While Applied Optoelectronics currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Now Cover
10 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Now

MarketBeat just released its list of 10 cheap stocks that have been overlooked by the market and may be seriously undervalued. Click the link below to see which companies made the list.

Get This Free Report

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)
1.0783 of 5 stars		$15.42+4.7%N/A-8.66Moderate Buy$16.88
Microsoft (MSFT)
4.8507 of 5 stars		$407.480.0%0.74%36.84Moderate Buy$411.06
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Jea Yu

About Jea Yu

  • JeaYu21@gmail.com

Contributing Author

Trading Strategies

Experience

Jea Yu has been a contributing writer for MarketBeat since 2018.

Areas of Expertise

Equities, options, ETFs and futures; fundamental, qualitative, quantitative and technical analysis and pattern identification; active and swing trading; trading systems and methodology development

Education

Bachelor of Arts, University of Maryland, College Park

Past Experience

U.S. equity markets trader, writer and analyst for over 25 years. Published four books by publishers McGraw-Hill, John Wiley & Sons, Marketplace Books and Bloomberg Press. Speaker at various expos and seminars and has been quoted and featured in USA Today, The Wall Street Journal, Traders Magazine, The Financial Times and various trade publications, including Stocks & Commodities, Active Trader and Online Investor.


Featured Articles and Offers

Microsoft Stock to $450? Here's How

Microsoft Stock to $450? Here's How

Microsoft's stock price is pulling back following the Q4 results, suggesting a top is in play, but investors should not be so quick to shed their shares.

Related Videos

AI Stocks and Strategy in 2024
AI Stocks and Strategy in 2024
Is Microsoft the NVIDIA Killer?
Is Microsoft the NVIDIA Killer?
Search Headlines: