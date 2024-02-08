S&P 500   4,994.72 (+-0.01%)
DOW   38,667.70 (-0.02%)
QQQ   432.39 (+0.09%)
AAPL   188.67 (-0.39%)
MSFT   413.39 (-0.16%)
META   466.77 (-0.60%)
GOOGL   145.52 (-0.01%)
AMZN   170.36 (-0.10%)
TSLA   188.02 (+0.23%)
NVDA   700.44 (-0.08%)
NIO   5.81 (-0.85%)
AMD   170.52 (-0.25%)
BABA   71.32 (-3.15%)
T   17.06 (-1.56%)
F   12.62 (-1.41%)
MU   85.23 (+0.07%)
CGC   4.11 (-4.86%)
GE   139.12 (+0.45%)
DIS   108.92 (+9.86%)
AMC   4.05 (+2.79%)
PFE   27.53 (-0.11%)
PYPL   57.40 (-9.23%)
XOM   103.18 (+0.94%)
Are these frigid Dow stocks in for a longer winter?

Written by MarketBeat Staff | Reviewed by Don Miller
February 8, 2024

Key Points

  • Boeing shares are down nearly 20% following last month’s decision by U.S. regulators to ground 737 Max 9 jets in the wake of the Alaska Airlines incident.
  • With Greater China accounting for around 15% of Nike brand revenue, its stock will likely struggle until government stimulus measures in that region generate stronger growth.
  • Walgreens Boots Alliance is already down 15% this year and has slashed its dividend by 48%.
  • 5 stocks we like better than Boeing

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Boeing (BA)
4.221 of 5 stars		$212.34+0.2%N/A-57.70Moderate Buy$252.63
NIKE (NKE)
4.8386 of 5 stars		$104.68+0.9%1.41%30.61Moderate Buy$123.62
Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)
4.3277 of 5 stars		$22.73-0.4%8.45%34.44Hold$28.25
Caterpillar (CAT)
4.7571 of 5 stars		$325.28+0.5%1.60%16.15Hold$284.72
Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)
4.586 of 5 stars		$126.28-0.9%2.44%902.00Moderate Buy$129.68
Amgen (AMGN)
4.8128 of 5 stars		$292.73-1.1%2.91%23.44Hold$295.30
International Business Machines (IBM)
4.5523 of 5 stars		$182.08flat3.65%22.40Hold$171.92
Travelers Companies (TRV)
4.6177 of 5 stars		$213.25-0.5%1.88%16.67Hold$201.38
Intel (INTC)
4.829 of 5 stars		$42.72-0.1%1.17%109.54Hold$41.48
3M (MMM)
4.8151 of 5 stars		$93.36-0.5%6.43%-7.39Reduce$106.00
Alaska Air Group (ALK)
4.9629 of 5 stars		$35.64+0.1%N/A19.69Moderate Buy$55.43
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 


My Account -