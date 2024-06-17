Free Trial

Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks

→ Bigger Than NVIDIA? (From Behind the Markets) (Ad)
Chris Markoch
Written by Chris Markoch | Reviewed by Shannon Tokheim
June 17, 2024
BYD logo on the ATTO 3 electric car

Key Points

  • Warren Buffett’s hedge fund Berkshire-Hathaway continues to reduce its position in BYD stock.
  • The sale is not unprecedented, but it does raise concerns about the short-term future of the EV industry.
  • The imposition of tariffs on Chinese EVs and a lack of appetite for EVs in general may be contributing factors.  
  • 5 stocks we like better than BYD

Warren Buffett may not be that charged up about electric vehicles. On June 17, news broke that Buffett's Berkshire-Hathaway Inc. NYSE: BRK.B sold $1.3 million shares of BYD Company Limited OTCMKTS: BYDDY. The move was reported in a filing with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.  

BYD Today

BYD Company Limited stock logo
$59.38
+1.18 (+2.03%)
(As of 04:21 PM ET)
52-Week Range
$43.62
$71.70
Dividend Yield
1.21%
Add to Watchlist

This was Berkshire's second sale of BYD stock in the last two years, and the company's stake in the company is now 6.9%. The hedge fund first bought the stock in 2008. At that time, it owned approximately 225 million company shares, valued at around $230 million.  

The move has drawn attention since, in late 2023, BYD eclipsed Tesla Inc. NASDAQ: TSLA as the leading manufacturer of EVs in the world. However, BYD stock is down about 30% from its peak in 2022.  

BYD vs. General Motors: Berkshire’s Investment Choices

Warren Buffett is known for being one of the leading advocates of buy-and-hold investing. The Oracle of Omaha has said his preferred length of time for owning a stock is forever. In fact, Buffett has said the investment advice that you never get broke taking a profit is foolish. 

It's also important to put into context that Berkshire's 6.9% stake in BYD is nearly double its stake in one of its other prominent automotive stocks, General Motors Co. NYSE: GM. And there's no indication that Buffett has increased his stake in GM.  

That's not to say that Berkshire-Hathaway has never sold stock. But it's not a regular occurrence. And when it does happen, it's usually because Buffett sees better opportunities to deploy capital. That may be the case with electric vehicle stocks, which are under pressure on several fronts. 


European Tariffs on Chinese EVs Begin

In response to China's ability to flood the global market with less-expensive EVs, the European Commission is going ahead with a plan to place a 38.1% tariff on imported Chinese EVs starting in July. For now, Chinese EV makers are saying it's business as usual, but there are concerns that this could start a more protracted trade war.  

Buffett Reflects on Charlie Munger’s Influence on BYD Investment

Buffett noted in 2010 that his late partner, Charlie Munger, deserved all the credit for the investment in BYD stock. It's possible that Munger's passing, combined with all the noise around the EV industry, could have been a reason for the firm's recent decision to further trim its position in BYD.  

At the hedge fund's annual meeting in May, Buffett alluded that the fund would continue to invest mainly in the United States. BYD is a notable exception, but it's possible that without Munger advocating for BYD, as Buffett notes he has done in the past, Buffett is taking a closer look at the company in light of the broader industry outlook. 

BYD Company Limited (BYDDY) Price Chart for Monday, June, 17, 2024

How Significant is Buffett's Sale on the Future of EV Stocks? 

As Buffett's decision to buy homebuilder stocks in 2023 showed, Buffett is known for looking ahead. That makes this decision more curious as it's more likely a case of Buffett reacting to what's already self-evident to investors.  

Manufacturing EVs at scale is a capital-intensive business, and many EV companies not named Tesla are finding it hard to raise capital with interest rates significantly higher than when these companies went public. And even Tesla is finding that trying to pivot to meet changing consumer tastes is not fast nor cheap.  

In short, many investors now believe the reward is no longer worth the risk that comes from EV stocks. It's not a leap to suggest that many of these start-up companies will go bankrupt. That's not likely to be the fate of BYD. However, as a Chinese company, investors must do more due diligence as its financials are more opaque to U.S. investors.  

→ The Military's $700M "AI Software Bullet" (From Behind the Markets) (Ad)

Should you invest $1,000 in BYD right now?

Before you consider BYD, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BYD wasn't on the list.

While BYD currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Now Cover
10 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Now

MarketBeat just released its list of 10 cheap stocks that have been overlooked by the market and may be seriously undervalued. Click the link below to see which companies made the list.

Get This Free Report
Chris Markoch
About The Editor

Chris Markoch

Editor & Contributing Author

Retirement, Individual Investing

Learn More about Chris Markoch
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
BYD (BYDDY)
0.9232 of 5 stars		$58.20-0.8%1.24%N/ABuyN/A
Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)
0.0884 of 5 stars		$407.45+0.5%N/A12.03Moderate Buy$432.00
Tesla (TSLA)
4.2387 of 5 stars		$187.44+5.3%N/A47.82Hold$185.90
General Motors (GM)
4.8299 of 5 stars		$47.40+1.3%1.01%5.79Moderate Buy$54.65
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

More From MarketBeat
AI's Next Magnificent Seven
The Original Magnificent Seven Produced 16,894% Average Returns Over 20 Years.
The Oxford Club | Sponsored
7 Low Beta Safe and Sound Stocks
If you've been investing for a significant period of time, you've probably heard a stock described as a &ldquo...
MarketBeat
Bigger Than NVIDIA?
With NVIDIA flying high, everyone is looking for the next breakout stock. But right now... There's only ...
Behind the Markets | Sponsored
10 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Today
The stock market has always been unpredictable, but unprecedented world events have made the market even more ...
MarketBeat
This AI made her leave her job
This AI trading tool is probably unlike anything you've ever seen before… It scans the entire market and fi...
Prosper Trading Academy | Sponsored
7 Stocks Under $20 You Won’t Want to Miss
The price of a stock and the value of that stock are frequently different. And many investors have learned the...
MarketBeat

Featured Articles and Offers

Roaring Kitty's GameStop Gamble: What Went Wrong?

Roaring Kitty's GameStop Gamble: What Went Wrong?

Keith Gill, aka Roaring Kitty, turned a modest investment into a massive payday with GameStop. But there's more to the story.

Related Videos

GameStop Mania: Which Meme Stocks Will Follow?

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines