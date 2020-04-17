Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High

It was just yesterday I wrote about Abbott Laboratories (ABT) and its Vee-shaped recovery. Today, after reading Proctor & Gamble’s (PG) Q1 earnings report and perusing the chart, I had a realization these two companies are not all that different. Proctor & Gamble is a consumer staples company offering us products we need and use on a daily basis. Abbott, while medically oriented, is exactly the same. It offers medically oriented staples products we (and the medical community) all need and use every day.

The point I’m trying to make is that if Abbott can set new all-time highs, and it did, why can’t Proctor & Gamble. A look at the charts shows a very similar Vee-shaped recovery in process. The only difference is Proctor & Gamble hasn’t confirmed the full reversal or continuation of long-term trends. Because I see so much to love about P&G right now, I see no reason why it won’t be tickling and then surpassing the all-time high very, very soon.

Proctor & Gamble Reports Earnings

Proctor & Gamble reported earnings this morning and the results are mixed. The company missed top-line consensus by a slim margin, about 0.04%, but revenue is up for the year. On the bottom line, EPS came in at $1.17 adjusted and $1.12 GAAP, the former beat by a nickel, the latter missed by the same. The good news is that organic sales grew by 6%, the bad news is those results were and will be offset by forex headwinds.

“The strong results we delivered this quarter are a direct reflection of the integral role our products play in meeting the daily health, hygiene and cleaning needs of consumers around the world,” said David Taylor, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

In the U.S., organic sales improved by 10% showing the impact of pantry-loading and stay-at-home activity. Because we are not expecting a true remedy for at least 12 months these trends are secular in nature and likely to persist. Notably, sales of healthcare products are up9% with strength in baby, feminine, and family care segments. Shipments, another indication of global demand, are up 6% for the quarter.

Guidance Is Lowered But The Analysts Are Mostly Bullish

Because of currency headwinds, P&G sees all-in revenue growth in the range of 3% to 4%. This is down from the prior range of 4% to 5% and in-line with the consensus of 3.9%. Looking forward, the analysts are projecting revenue and eps growth to continue in the mid-single-digit range for the next 3 to 5 years but I think this is light. Because the pandemic-shift to stay-at-home/social-distancing will persist long after the epidemic is over I expect to see these estimates to begin moving higher over the next two quarters.

The average analyst rating is bullish but the community is not 100% behind this view. Only 1 of two dozen sell-side analysts covering the stock is bullish but 8 are neutral providing plenty of fuel for an analyst-driven rally. The consensus target is only $125, below the all-time high, so I think this too will see a round of upward revision in the coming months.

The Technical Picture: A Vee-Shaped Recovery Is Looking Good

A look at the daily chart of P&G is a look at a chart of stock investors want to own. The share price took a beating along with everything else but every sell-off was met by buyers and the buyers appear to be in control.

One reason for this is the company’s growth outlook, positive in a world of recession, another is its dividend. Proctor & Gamble is a Dividend King with 63 years of regular increases under its belt. This company has weathered many storms and come through each with its dividend and history of increase intact. On top of that, the payout is above the market average, near 2.6%, and comes with a well-managed 60% payout ratio.

Price action on P&G is still well below the previous all-time high so it is a little early to say the long-term uptrend will continue. That said, the indicators are strongly bullish and suggest the all-time high will be retested at least. If P&G is able to break to new highs as Abbott did I expect to see the long-term uptrend continue and carry this stock up to the $160-$170 by early 2021.

