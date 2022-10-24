Can American Airlines Stock Maintain Altitude?

S&P 500   3,797.34
DOW   31,499.62
QQQ   278.45
After Falling (-80%) in 4 Months, Is It Time to Buy Xpeng Stock?
Sell every Stock except ONE (Ad)
Task 1 in Trump Organization trial: picking a neutral jury
New Name SLB's Legacy Business is Behind its Strong Results
Sell every Stock except ONE (Ad)
Will Tractor Supply Company Continue To Bear Fruit? 
3 Under Par: Golf Stocks to Tee Off Earnings
Rentberry's Offering Closes This Friday (Ad)pixel
Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War
US stocks march higher ahead of tech-heavy earnings week
S&P 500   3,797.34
DOW   31,499.62
QQQ   278.45
After Falling (-80%) in 4 Months, Is It Time to Buy Xpeng Stock?
Sell every Stock except ONE (Ad)
Task 1 in Trump Organization trial: picking a neutral jury
New Name SLB's Legacy Business is Behind its Strong Results
Sell every Stock except ONE (Ad)
Will Tractor Supply Company Continue To Bear Fruit? 
3 Under Par: Golf Stocks to Tee Off Earnings
Rentberry's Offering Closes This Friday (Ad)pixel
Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War
US stocks march higher ahead of tech-heavy earnings week
S&P 500   3,797.34
DOW   31,499.62
QQQ   278.45
After Falling (-80%) in 4 Months, Is It Time to Buy Xpeng Stock?
Sell every Stock except ONE (Ad)
Task 1 in Trump Organization trial: picking a neutral jury
New Name SLB's Legacy Business is Behind its Strong Results
Sell every Stock except ONE (Ad)
Will Tractor Supply Company Continue To Bear Fruit? 
3 Under Par: Golf Stocks to Tee Off Earnings
Rentberry's Offering Closes This Friday (Ad)pixel
Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War
US stocks march higher ahead of tech-heavy earnings week
S&P 500   3,797.34
DOW   31,499.62
QQQ   278.45
After Falling (-80%) in 4 Months, Is It Time to Buy Xpeng Stock?
Sell every Stock except ONE (Ad)
Task 1 in Trump Organization trial: picking a neutral jury
New Name SLB's Legacy Business is Behind its Strong Results
Sell every Stock except ONE (Ad)
Will Tractor Supply Company Continue To Bear Fruit? 
3 Under Par: Golf Stocks to Tee Off Earnings
Rentberry's Offering Closes This Friday (Ad)pixel
Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War
US stocks march higher ahead of tech-heavy earnings week

Can American Airlines Stock Maintain Altitude?

Tue., October 25, 2022 | Jea Yu

Key Points

  • American Airlines beat Q3 2022 earnings expectations by $0.13 on record revenues of $13.5 billion up 13% over pre-pandemic Q3 2019 levels while raising Q4 2022 forward guidance
  • American Airline returns to profitability and has $13.5 billion in total liquidity, more than double 2019 levels
  • Hybrid or remote work has driven travel demand higher as leisure destinations also allow for business to get done  
  • Vacation destinations are being combined as both work and leisure end points
Can American Airlines Stock Maintain Altitude?Major airline carrier American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) has returned to profitability with record third-quarter revenues surpassing 2019 pre-pandemic levels. The whole airline industry has been recovering as evidenced by the earnings releases from Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL), Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV), and United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL). It’s also reflected in the surging demand for Boeing (NYSE: BA) airplanes. Incidentally, American Airlines has no MAX 7 or MAX 10 aircraft on order, which isolates it from any regulatory changes. American Airlines stands out as its flight schedule was more than 25% larger than its nearest competitor as measured by total departures. The metrics were impressive for the nation’s largest airline network averaging over 5,100 daily departures. It’s regional partners surpassed over half a million flights with an average load factor of 85.3%. Demand remains “very strong” for both domestic and short-haul international travel. Long-haul travel is expected to improve as travel restrictions get lifted around the world. The strong U.S. dollar is also making it very attractive for Americans looking to travel overseas despite inflationary pressures. Falling oil prices have also helped to bolster margins.

Hybrid Work Pumping Demand

The Company has noted that the new pandemic spawned the normal of hybrid and remote work has resulted in a permanent lift in travel demand. Consumers are not restrained to travel by money but by time. Hybrid work has enabled consumers to combine both leisure travel with work since they aren’t restricted to an office. They are taking more short-haul excursions turning weekends into mini holidays which still getting work done. It also doesn’t hurt to be able to write off a piece of the leisure travel as a business expense. While capacity hasn’t returned to pre-pandemic levels, higher pricing is helping to offset this lacking metric.


Robust Rebound

On Oct. 22, 2022, American Airlines released its fiscal third-quarter 2022 results for the quarter ending September 2022. The Company reported an earnings-per-share (EPS) profit of $0.69 excluding non-recurring items versus consensus analyst estimates for a profit of $0.56, a $0.13 beat. Revenues grew 50.1% year-over-year (YoY) to $13.46 billion meeting analyst estimates. This reflects the post-pandemic off-the-chart demand generating all-time highs in the summer months. The Company plans to pay down $15 million of total debt by the end of 2025. American Airlines CEO Robert Isom commented, “The American Airlines team continues to deliver on our goals of running a reliable operation and returning to profitability. Demand remains strong, and it’s clear that customers in the U.S. and other parts of the world continue to value air travel and the ability to reconnect post-pandemic. American has the youngest, most fuel-efficient fleet among U.S. network carriers, and we are well-positioned for the future because of the incredible efforts of our team.”

Good Times Ahead

American Airlines expects fiscal Q4 2022 EPS to come in between $0.50 to $0.70 versus $0.27 consensus analyst estimates. The Company expects Q4 2022 revenues to rise 11% to 13% over 2019 to $12.56 billion to $12.78 billion beating consensus analyst estimates of $12.61 billion.

Recent News and Events

On Feb. 24, 2022, Russian forces invaded Ukraine and prompted many events impacting United Airlines and the airline industry. On Feb. 28, 2022, the European Union (EU) announced that airspace will be closed to every Russian plane including private planes. Crude oil prices surged to 13-year highs above $130 per barrel in March impacting fuel prices. On March 1, 2022, The U.S. government banned Russian flights from American airspace following up on actions

Can American Airlines Stock Maintain Altitude?

Here’s What the Charts Say

Using the rifle charts on the weekly and daily time frames provides a precise view of the playing field for AAL stock. The weekly rifle chart downtrend bottomed out at the $11.68 Fibonacci (fib) level. The weekly rifle chart breakdown has stalled as the weekly 5-period moving average (MA) went flat at $12.65 followed by the falling weekly 15-period MA at $13.60. Shares spiked on earnings to enable the weekly stochastic to attempt to bounce off the 20-band. The weekly 50-period MA overlaps the weekly upper BBs at $15.87 and weekly lower BBs are rising at $11.39. The weekly market structure low (MSL) buy triggered on a breakout above $13.29. The daily rifle chart uptrend is starting to stall as the daily 5-period MA slows at $13.61 and daily 50-period MA at $13.45. The daily 15-period MA is still rising at $12.93 support. The daily stochastic peaked and held above the 80-band temporarily as it decides to either cross back up or form a mini inverse pup plunge back under the 80-band. Attractive pullback levels sit at the $12.74, $12.48 fib, $11.93, $11.68 fib, $11.22, and $10.87 fib level.   

Should you invest $1,000 in American Airlines Group right now?

Before you consider American Airlines Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Airlines Group wasn't on the list.

While American Airlines Group currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
American Airlines Group (AAL)
1.6043 of 5 stars		$14.10+2.8%N/A-5.44Hold$17.38
Delta Air Lines (DAL)
2.2372 of 5 stars		$33.27+2.1%N/A302.45Moderate Buy$49.85
Southwest Airlines (LUV)
2.485 of 5 stars		$33.72+1.9%N/A21.48Moderate Buy$50.53
Boeing (BA)
2.2583 of 5 stars		$142.05+0.5%N/A-15.87Moderate Buy$207.59
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Jea Yu

About Jea Yu

Contributing Author: Trading Strategies

With over 20 years of active participation and analysis of the US equities, options and futures markets, Mr. Yu brings fresh insights into the workings of the financial markets. He has published four books by esteemed publishers McGraw-Hill, John Wiley & Sons, Marketplace Books and Bloomberg Press. His brainchild, the Underground Trader, was voted Forbes Best of the Web for four consecutive years under the active trader category. He has been a featured speaker all over the country at various expos and seminars who enjoys a standing-room-only reception in the largest convention halls from New York to Las Vegas. He has been quoted and featured in USA Today, Wall Street Journal, Traders Magazine and the Financial Times and various trade publications like Stocks & Commodities, Active Trader and Online Investor. Mr. Yu has a B.A. in Liberal Arts and minor in Business Administration from the University of Maryland.
Contact Jea Yu via email at JeaYu21@gmail.com.
Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastGoogle, Amazon and Tesla, Why These 3 Big Stocks Are Likely to Move Higher

Jason Brown presents a strong bull case for the future of each of these stocks, regardless of the current market downturn.

Listen Now to Google, Amazon and Tesla, Why These 3 Big Stocks Are Likely to Move Higher

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.