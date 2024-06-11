Free Trial

FuelCell Energy Ignites Short-Covering Rally, Don’t Buy Into It

→ Bill Clinton Backing Biden Replacement??? (From The Freeport Society) (Ad)
Thomas Hughes
Written by Thomas Hughes | Reviewed by Shannon Tokheim
June 11, 2024
FuelCell Energy logo is displayed on a smartphone screen

Key Points

  • FuelCell Energy beat analysts' consensus, but the bar was low, and revenue was tepid. 
  • GAAP losses per share were better than expected and down from last year due to an increased share count: losses widened. 
  • Analysts rate this stock at Reduce and are unlikely to change their tune soon. 
  • 5 stocks we like better than FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy Today

FuelCell Energy, Inc. stock logo
FCELFCEL 90-day performance
FuelCell Energy
$0.98
+0.11 (+12.66%)
(As of 06/10/2024 ET)
52-Week Range
$0.64
$2.94
Price Target
$1.83
Add to Watchlist

FuelCell Energy NASDAQ: FCEL is up a solid 20% following its latest earnings release on dubious news and hope. The move confirms a technical reversal in the share price, but the report's detail belies the technical outlook. The downtrend will likely continue because the stock is well below its downtrend line, with losses widening. The takeaway is that FuelCell Energy's stock price is heading higher now, but the ceiling is in sight, and another selling opportunity is developing. 

The short interest is a likely culprit for the post-release sell-off. The short interest was over 22% at the last report and sufficient fuel for a short-covering rally, if not a squeeze, so it looks like we have a squeeze in play. The squeeze could last several days, but it is not a reason to buy into this energy stock now. 

FuelCell Has Better-Than-Expected Quarter

FuelCell had a better-than-expected quarter, but that is not to say it had a good quarter. Revenue of $22.2 million is nearly 700 basis points above the consensus reported by MarketBeat but still down almost 42% compared to last year. The weakness is due entirely to a near-100% decline in service revenue due to the lapping of last year’s module exchanges with Korea South Power. The generation segment revenue increased by 65% as the generation base grew, and Advanced Technologies nearly doubled on new contracts. 

The margin news is mixed. The headline is that losses narrowed, but that is not the real story. GAAP per share losses narrowed slightly and outpaced the consensus by a penny, but due to an increased share count, there was no operational excellence. The share count is up 11% on average compared to last year, which is the only reason the GAAP losses narrowed. The company’s gross loss, operating loss, and adjusted operating losses widened compared to last year, resulting in a capital drain on the balance sheet. 

The balance sheet is still capitalized, but there are some red flags. Lack of profits aside, the company’s cash and equivalents balance is declining, assets are declining, debt is up, and liabilities are growing. The net result is that shareholder equity was reduced by 6% in addition to the 11% dilution, which is a serious headwind for the stock price. The report highlights bolstering the balance sheet with share sales (which investors should expect to continue) and debt financing for newly online projects. 


Analysts Aren’t Fired Up About FuelCell Energy 

Analysts are not fired up about this stock; instead they have left it for dead. The most recent update tracked by MarketBeat.com was issued in Q3 2023 and is a Hold with a $2 price target. That target implies more than 100% upside for this Sell-rated stock but does not reflect the recent results. Because the company is slow to gain traction and losses are mounting, analysts will unlikely change their tune soon, which will provide another headwind for the market. Institutional interest is also sketchy. The institutions own about 43% of the stock but have been selling on balance this quarter, and most of the holdings are for exchange-traded funds. 

The price action in FCEL stock is attractive, but there are risks. The market shows a Head & Shoulders on the brink of confirming reversal, but it shows resistance at the critical level, and the downtrend is still intact. The critical level is near $1.00, consistent with the pattern neckline. Failing to move above this level would confirm the downtrend and keep this name in penny stock territory. A move higher would confirm a reversal, but with the 150-day moving average at $1.15, the reversal may not go far. The 150-day EMA has been strong resistance since 2021 and is unlikely to break now. 

FuelCell FCEL stock chart

→ Don’t make this retirement mistake (From Sasco Gold LLC) (Ad)

Should you invest $1,000 in FuelCell Energy right now?

Before you consider FuelCell Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and FuelCell Energy wasn't on the list.

While FuelCell Energy currently has a "Reduce" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own in 2024 Cover
10 Best Stocks to Own in 2024

Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of the 10 best stocks to own in 2024 and why they should be in your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Thomas Hughes
About The Author

Thomas Hughes

Contributing Author

Technical and Fundamental Analysis

Learn More about Thomas Hughes
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
FuelCell Energy (FCEL)
3.3235 of 5 stars		$0.98+12.6%N/A-3.63Reduce$1.83
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

More From MarketBeat
Biden to Launch “FedNOW” [Move Your Money Now]
Earlier this year President Biden signed the death warrant for America… Executive Order 14067 will essentia...
Priority Gold | Sponsored
7 Space Stocks Growth-Oriented Investors Can Buy Now
If you're a growth-oriented investor looking for an opportunity beyond artificial intelligence (AI), space sto...
MarketBeat
DON’T buy gold until you read this
If you're an American who understands that your money is rotting away as you read this email… Then this is ...
Sasco Gold LLC | Sponsored
How to Invest In Growth Stocks
The stock market has been growing since the New York Stock Exchange opened its doors in 1817. Sometimes, a sto...
MarketBeat
Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy for 2024
The next evolution of technology is already upending industries worth $7 Trillion… It's already got the world'...
Daily Market Alerts | Sponsored
15 Stocks Institutional Investors Are Selling Now
Hedge funds, endowments, and other institutional investors have been selling shares of these 15 stocks in the ...
MarketBeat

Featured Articles and Offers

Recent Videos

Stock Splits: A Beginner’s Guide
Buy or Bail? Stock Upgrades and Downgrades
Profit Like Congress: The Stocks They’re Betting On

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines