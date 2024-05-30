GigaCloud Technology Launches BaaS for B2B Marketplace Platform

Key Points GigaCloud operates a cross-border marketplace for large parcel merchandise (like furniture) that connects resellers and factories in Asia under its Supplier-Filled Retailing Model.

GigaCloud has an 18.68% short interest as a short seller report hurt shares but rebounded as it publicly provided a retort to its main points.

Giga Cloud reported a top and bottom line beat for Q1 2024 and launched its Branding-as-a-Service (BaaS) solution in the quarter.

5 stocks we like better than GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc. NASDAQ: GCT provides global end-to-end business-to-business (B2B) cross-border e-commerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its GigaCloud Marketplace platform enables product discovery to payments and logistics services connecting Asian manufacturers to resellers in the U.S., Europe and Asia. Shares came under scrutiny on a short seller report from Grizzly Research pointing out insider selling, a delayed 10-K report, Chinese auditors and various accusations. The company has since disputed the report, which caused shares to rebound from a low of $25.22 to $31.50.

The computer and technology sector company competes with B2B e-commerce platforms, including Ali Baba NYSE: BABA, Shopify Inc. NYSE: SHOP and eBay Inc. NASDAQ: EBAY. However, GigaCloud focuses primarily on large parcel merchandise like furniture shipped overseas.

Get GigaCloud Technology alerts: Sign Up

Here’s How GigaCloud Differentiates Itself in Supplier Fulfillment

GigaCloud Technology Today GCT GigaCloud Technology $31.76 +1.14 (+3.72%) 52-Week Range $6.31 ▼ $45.18 P/E Ratio 12.36 Price Target $52.00 Add to Watchlist

The traditional retail fulfillment model of large parcel merchandise has many challenges due to the many different parties and touchpoints between the factory and the end customer. The traditional model requires the factory to transport the product to the distributor, who sends the product to the retailer and the reseller, who sends the product's last mile to the end customer. With the GigaCloud Supplier Fulfilled Retailing Model, the factory sends merchandise to GigaCloud, which handles the fulfillment and logistics directly to the end customer. Distributors and resellers let GigaCloud handle the logistics. Most of GigaCloud's employees are located near the company's factories in China and Southeast Asia.

Daily Descending Triangle Pattern on GigaCloud Tech Remains Resilient

GigaCloud Tech (GCT) formed a daily descending triangle pattern that initially looked like it would break down, but shares were resilient enough to rebound into the triangle range. The descending trendline formed at $41.10, capping bounces at lower higher towards the flat-bottom trendline at $30.75. GCT is trading back within the triangle, but the apex point is nearing where it will have to decide. GCT may break through the descending trendline or break down below the flat-bottom trendline at $30.75. The daily relative strength index (RSI) is attempting to bounce at the 40-band. Pullback support levels are at $28.16, $26.45, $22.36 and $20.20.

Impressive Q1 2024 Earnings Report for GigaCloud

On May 9, 2024, GigaCloud reported an EPS of 66 cents, beating analyst expectations by 15 cents. Revenues jumped 96.5% YoY to $251.1 million. Gross profit was $66.5 million, up 124.7% YoY. Gross margin rose 340 bps to 26.5$. Net income grew 71.1% to $27.2 million. Net income margin fell 160 bps to 10.8%. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose 74.2% YoY to $34.5 million. The company had $196.2 million in cash, restricted cash and investments at quarter’s end.

Quarterly Highlights

GigaCloud Marketplace's gross merchandise value (GMV) rose 64% YoY to $907.7 million. GMV is a measurement of the total value of all transactions in the quarter. Active 3P sellers rose 43% YoY to 865. Active buyers rose to 5,493. Spending per actual buyer increased 127% to $165,239. GigaCloud expected Q2 2024 total revenues between $265 million to $280 million.

GigaCloud's Branding-as-a-Service (BaaS) Introduction

The company launched Branding-as-a-Service (BaaS) as a marketplace service, marking a pivotal point for the furniture industry by GigaCloud. The program enables qualified sellers to leverage the Christopher Knight Home brand to tackle challenges with brand building in the furniture sector.

CEO Insights

GigaCloud CEO Larry Wu pointed out that despite challenging headwinds like softening consumer spending and an 8% YoY decline in retail furniture sales, the company nearly doubled results from the year-ago period. GigaCloud also achieved significant improvements in key financial and operation metrics. The company continues to integrate and assimilate Wondersign and Noble House acquisitions. It expanded its supplier base to Colombia, Turkey, and Mexico.

Wu commented on its BaaS launch, “So basically branding as a service is an additional service that is being offered to make the business model even more sticky. Both our seller base and the buyer base and the whole idea behind this process is that through the end-to-end optimization process, we're able to manage the entire process in network, which kind of contributes to all those margins that you just listed off as far as the third-party sellers.”

GigaCloud Technology analyst ratings and price targets are on MarketBeat.

Before you consider GigaCloud Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GigaCloud Technology wasn't on the list.

While GigaCloud Technology currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here