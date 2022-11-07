Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock is Becoming a Mighty Good Bargain

S&P 500   3,748.57
DOW   32,513.94
QQQ   263.32
6 Roth IRA Investments to Build Wealth Over Time
"We will NEVER sell out to China!" (Ad)
Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze 
Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
The Biggest "Missing Ingredient" in the $7 Trillion EV Market (Ad)
Wall Street drifts lower as election results keep coming in
GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
Profit From the Commercial Solar Boom? (Ad)
Today's Stock Market News & Events: 11/9/2022
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
S&P 500   3,748.57
DOW   32,513.94
QQQ   263.32
6 Roth IRA Investments to Build Wealth Over Time
"We will NEVER sell out to China!" (Ad)
Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze 
Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
The Biggest "Missing Ingredient" in the $7 Trillion EV Market (Ad)
Wall Street drifts lower as election results keep coming in
GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
Profit From the Commercial Solar Boom? (Ad)
Today's Stock Market News & Events: 11/9/2022
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
S&P 500   3,748.57
DOW   32,513.94
QQQ   263.32
6 Roth IRA Investments to Build Wealth Over Time
"We will NEVER sell out to China!" (Ad)
Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze 
Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
The Biggest "Missing Ingredient" in the $7 Trillion EV Market (Ad)
Wall Street drifts lower as election results keep coming in
GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
Profit From the Commercial Solar Boom? (Ad)
Today's Stock Market News & Events: 11/9/2022
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
S&P 500   3,748.57
DOW   32,513.94
QQQ   263.32
6 Roth IRA Investments to Build Wealth Over Time
"We will NEVER sell out to China!" (Ad)
Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze 
Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
The Biggest "Missing Ingredient" in the $7 Trillion EV Market (Ad)
Wall Street drifts lower as election results keep coming in
GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
Profit From the Commercial Solar Boom? (Ad)
Today's Stock Market News & Events: 11/9/2022
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock is Becoming a Mighty Good Bargain

Thu., November 10, 2022 | Jea Yu

Key Points

  • Goodyear Tires owns the top market share of replacement tires in the U.S. at 11% in the passenger vehicle segment and 9.5% in the light truck segment followed by Michelin at 9% and 6.5%, respectively
  • Cost inflation and a strong U.S. dollar have been negative headwinds causing tepid, but transitory, forward guidance
  • Net sales jumped 8% in Q3 2022, but would have been 15% if not for the strong U.S. dollar impacts
  • Buying GT stock is like getting two companies (Goodyear Tire and Cooper Tire) for the price of one
  • Goodyear Tire shares trade at 7X forward earnings vs. top competitors Michelin selling at 10X forward earnings
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock is Becoming a Mighty Good BargainAs one of the largest tire manufacturers in the world,  Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company (NYSE: GT) was hit hard during the pandemic when commuters stayed off the roads under stay-at-home mandates. Shares fell as low at $4.09 in March 2020. The reopening triggered a spike in automobile sales and commuter traffic driven by pent-up demand as the spread of vaccinations enabled economies and businesses to reopen. Rideshare companies Uber (NYSE: UBER) and LYFT (NASDAQ: LYFT) were also big benefactors in the reopening as commuters who opted not to drive or take public transportation returned to the roads. Supply chain disruptions, logistics challenges, and soaring cost inflation also were mitigated by the strong pent-up demand. While inflation continues to be a troubling headwind, rising interest rates and a strong U.S. dollar have been the bigger problems as they start to impact the top and bottom lines after a record 2021.

Strong Dollar Strikes Again

The strong U.S. dollar impact shrunk Goodyear Tires' net sales from 15% in constant currency to 8% in Q3 2022. It has also made it difficult to forecast projections for European sales, especially with the potential of a recession looming. Shares have fallen by (-53%) in 2022 losing over half its value from the peak at $24.89 in November 2021. Goodyear shares were frothy at those levels, but the drop in share prices nearing single digits makes for a compelling value proposition as it returns to 2020 price levels. Since then, Goodyear completed its acquisition of rival Cooper Tire & Rubber in June 2021 surpassing Michelin (OTCMKTS: MGDDY) as the top tire manufacturer in the U.S. In essence, buying GT stock is like getting two (complementary) companies for the price of one.  


Cooper Tire & Rubber Synergies

The merger of Goodyear and Cooper has been accretive and synergistic in a multitude of ways due to its complementary business models, products, distribution channels, and organizational structures. It sealed Goodyear’s market share at the top spot in the U.S. and doubled its presence in China. It added broader distribution to Cooper throughout Goodyear’s 2,500 stores. The complementary brands complete the portfolio spectrum of Goodyear OEM and premium tires along with the mid-tier power of the Cooper brand, which specializes in the light truck and SUV segments. Up to $165 million in run-rate cost savings are expected within two years of the acquisition. Cost synergies are mostly derived from overlapping corporate functions and operating efficiencies in addition to generating a net present value of at least $450 million utilizing Goodyear’s U.S. tax attributes, which reduce cash tax payments. Goodyear not only sells tires, but also auto services that cover oil changes, brakes, batteries, and tire repair, replacement and alignment services. These value-added services can now to sold to existing Cooper Tire customers. The combination increases its scale to support investments in new mobility and fleet solutions.

 

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock is Becoming a Mighty Good Bargain

Bigtime Support Test at $10

The weekly GT chart illustrates the double top formed in the $24 achieved in January 2022 and the steep decline since then. Shares had the largest volume in two years collapsing from $22.66 to $15.69 in February 2022 as the Q1 earnings revealed the impact of headwinds. The sell-off caused the weekly 50-period exponential moving average (EMA) to break down through the weekly 50-period MA at $18.39. The weekly 50-period EMA is now a resistance falling at $12.26 followed by the 50-period SMA at $14.64. Shares initially bounced off the $10.00 support level in late September to October with higher rising lows hitting $12.95 highs heading into its Q3 earnings report, only to trigger a bear flag as shares collapse back down to retest the $10.00 support level in the earnings release on strong volume. The $10.00 level is a strong psychological support that needs to hold. Bulls need a bounce back through the $11.59 weekly market structure low trigger to reverse the downtrend. If the $10.00 support level breaks down, then valuation becomes more compelling at each pullback support level starting at the $8.55 and   $7.29 swing low followed by the $5.73 and $4.09 pandemic low.

The Slowdown

On Oct. 31, 2022, Goodyear released its fiscal third-quarter 2022 results for the quarter ending September 2022. The Company reported an earnings-per-share (EPS) profit of $0.40 versus consensus analyst estimates for $0.55, a (-$0.15) miss. Revenues rose 7.6% year-over-year (YoY) to $5.31 billion missing analyst estimates for $5.34 billion. The Company achieved a record price/mix of $742 million helping it outpace higher raw materials costs. Net sales rose 8% but without adjusting for foreign exchange it would have been closer to 15%. The Company was able to offset rising input costs with 15% price hikes. Tire volumes fell (-3%) and CEO Richard Kramer expects the challenging environment to continue into 2023. While cost inflation may be peaking raw materials costs are expected to rise $500 million in Q4, and energy prices are expected to rise. Some of the rising raw costs in the third quarter are being pushed into the fourth quarter. The Company expects $300 million to $400 million in YoY cost increases to hit in the first half of 2023 with the majority in Q1 2023.

 

Should you invest $1,000 in Goodyear Tire & Rubber right now?

Before you consider Goodyear Tire & Rubber, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Goodyear Tire & Rubber wasn't on the list.

While Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT)
2.478 of 5 stars		$9.89-1.1%N/A3.30Hold$16.19
Uber Technologies (UBER)
2.5961 of 5 stars		$26.55-3.2%N/A-5.85Moderate Buy$48.64
Lyft (LYFT)
2.4155 of 5 stars		$10.64-2.4%N/A-4.08Moderate Buy$32.76
Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (MGDDY)
2.4863 of 5 stars		$12.97-1.7%3.62%N/AHold$32.50
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Jea Yu

About Jea Yu

Contributing Author: Trading Strategies

With over 20 years of active participation and analysis of the US equities, options and futures markets, Mr. Yu brings fresh insights into the workings of the financial markets. He has published four books by esteemed publishers McGraw-Hill, John Wiley & Sons, Marketplace Books and Bloomberg Press. His brainchild, the Underground Trader, was voted Forbes Best of the Web for four consecutive years under the active trader category. He has been a featured speaker all over the country at various expos and seminars who enjoys a standing-room-only reception in the largest convention halls from New York to Las Vegas. He has been quoted and featured in USA Today, Wall Street Journal, Traders Magazine and the Financial Times and various trade publications like Stocks & Commodities, Active Trader and Online Investor. Mr. Yu has a B.A. in Liberal Arts and minor in Business Administration from the University of Maryland.
Contact Jea Yu via email at JeaYu21@gmail.com.
Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.