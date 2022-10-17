Google, Amazon and Tesla, 3 Big Stocks Set to Move Higher

Key Points The downside potential for Amazon is limited

Today, as the MarketBeat Podcast celebrates the milestone of Episode 50, Kate welcomes back a popular guest, Jason Brown of the Brown Report. Today, he discusses three widely held large caps. If you don’t own these as individual stocks, you may own them inside index funds. Their sheer size means they have influence over index direction.Jason presents a strong bull case for the future of each stock, regardless of the current market downturn. And he shares why he believes they are likely to hold near recent support levels, rather than continue falling.In today’s episode, Kate and Jason discuss:Why Amazon could be considered a “good company” because it has carved out a secure role as a company consumers trust to buy the goods they need and want. It’s hard for other companies to compete with that.Jason believes the downside potential for Amazon is limited, but based on the chart, he sees more room to grow to the upside.He walks listeners through some of the price points he’s seeing.What is the significance of the “unknown” business (at least to consumers) Amazon Web Servers, which has huge corporations as customers?Jason’s next stock is Google/Alphabet, which he believes is one of the best positioned to emerge from the post-pandemic, interest-rate driven selloffWhy Google’s ad-based business model is likely to hold up even in a recession, or gas price increases or interest-rate hikes, even if some advertisers slash spendingJason’s third stock is Tesla, where he sees ongoing potential due to the business itself, and the stock’s chartWhy Jason says it’s more important to look at Tesla’s future, not the news today, such as disappointing Q3 deliveriesIs there upside in not-yet-available products such as electric boats and motorcycles?Why Tesla’s focus on EVs means it can continue growing without distractions, as the legacy automakers haveHow to find Jason, and download the Stock Market Starter Pack and Stock Options Starter Pack:Let’s all become smarter investors together. Subscribe to the MarketBeat Podcast today.

