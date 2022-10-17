$200 OFF
S&P 500   3,677.95
DOW   30,185.82
QQQ   269.35
Google, Amazon and Tesla, 3 Big Stocks Set to Move Higher

Tue., October 18, 2022 | MarketBeat Staff

Key Points

  • The downside potential for Amazon is limited
  • Google’s ad-based business model is likely to hold up even in a recession
  • Tesla’s focus on EVs means it can continue growing without distractions
Google, Amazon and Tesla, 3 Big Stocks Set to Move HigherToday, as the MarketBeat Podcast celebrates the milestone of Episode 50, Kate welcomes back a popular guest, Jason Brown of the Brown Report. Today, he discusses three widely held large caps. If you don’t own these as individual stocks, you may own them inside index funds. Their sheer size means they have influence over index direction.

Jason presents a strong bull case for the future of each stock, regardless of the current market downturn. And he shares why he believes they are likely to hold near recent support levels, rather than continue falling.

In today’s episode, Kate and Jason discuss: 

Why Amazon could be considered a “good company” because it has carved out a secure role as a company consumers trust to buy the goods they need and want. It’s hard for other companies to compete with that.

Jason believes the downside potential for Amazon is limited, but based on the chart, he sees more room to grow to the upside.

He walks listeners through some of the price points he’s seeing. 

What is the significance of the “unknown” business (at least to consumers) Amazon Web Servers, which has huge corporations as customers? 

Jason’s next stock is Google/Alphabet, which he believes is one of the best positioned to emerge from the post-pandemic, interest-rate driven selloff

Why Google’s ad-based business model is likely to hold up even in a recession, or gas price increases or interest-rate hikes, even if some advertisers slash spending

Jason’s third stock is Tesla, where he sees ongoing potential due to the business itself, and the stock’s chart

Why Jason says it’s more important to look at Tesla’s future, not the news today, such as disappointing Q3 deliveries

Is there upside in not-yet-available products such as electric boats and motorcycles?

Why Tesla’s focus on EVs means it can continue growing without distractions, as the legacy automakers have

How to find Jason, and download the Stock Market Starter Pack and Stock Options Starter Pack: 

https://thebrownreport.com/

Let’s all become smarter investors together. Subscribe to the MarketBeat Podcast today.

Apple Podcasts - Spotify - iHeart - Overcast - Amazon - YouTube


Tesla is a part of the Entrepreneur Index, which tracks some of the largest publicly traded companies founded and run by entrepreneurs.

Should you invest $1,000 in Tesla right now?

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Tesla (TSLA)
3.055 of 5 stars		$219.35+7.0%N/A79.28Hold$283.90
Amazon.com (AMZN)
2.9963 of 5 stars		$113.79+6.4%N/A102.01Moderate Buy$176.39
Alphabet (GOOG)
2.7488 of 5 stars		$100.78+3.7%N/A18.75Moderate Buy$157.14
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

