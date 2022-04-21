S&P 500   4,459.45
DOW   35,160.79
QQQ   341.21
3 Analyst Favorite Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness 
Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
Highly Valued Abbot Laboratories Could Move Lower
Yellen, Ukraine official walk out of Russia's G-20 remarks
Constellation Brands Stock is Launching Towards New Highs
S&P 500   4,459.45
DOW   35,160.79
QQQ   341.21
3 Analyst Favorite Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness 
Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
Highly Valued Abbot Laboratories Could Move Lower
Yellen, Ukraine official walk out of Russia's G-20 remarks
Constellation Brands Stock is Launching Towards New Highs
S&P 500   4,459.45
DOW   35,160.79
QQQ   341.21
3 Analyst Favorite Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness 
Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
Highly Valued Abbot Laboratories Could Move Lower
Yellen, Ukraine official walk out of Russia's G-20 remarks
Constellation Brands Stock is Launching Towards New Highs
S&P 500   4,459.45
DOW   35,160.79
QQQ   341.21
3 Analyst Favorite Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness 
Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
Highly Valued Abbot Laboratories Could Move Lower
Yellen, Ukraine official walk out of Russia's G-20 remarks
Constellation Brands Stock is Launching Towards New Highs

Google Upgraded Ahead Of Earnings 

Thursday, April 21, 2022 | Thomas Hughes
Google Upgraded Ahead Of Earnings 

Rangebound Google Gets An Upgrade 

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG), despite the rangebound nature of trading in 2022, is one of the most heavily upgraded stocks coming into the Q1 earnings season. The company has received at least 12 major upgrades and/or price target increases in the time since the last earnings report and it received quite a few immediately after that event as well. The latest comes from Citigroup which upped the rating to a Buy from Neutral with a price target of $3,500. That target is just above the Marketbeat.com consensus figure which assumes about 35% of upside but is a far cry short of the high price target of $4,183. If the Q1 results are better than expected we see the consensus target extending its upward trend and leading the stock higher. 

Conversely, analysts Justin Patterson at Keybanc lowered his price target to the Wall Street low on concerns over the valuation. In his view, the stock may warrant a lower earnings multiple although the 22X it trades at now is in line with the S&P 500 average. Regardless, the new Keybanc target is still well above the current price action. 

Google is expected to report earnings in the last week of April and produce 22% YOY growth. The problem for the market, and with the valuation, is that growth is slowing from the higher double-digit rates set in the wake of the pandemic to levels not seen since before the pandemic and slower. There is a chance the company will outperform because the analyst's consensus is expecting a bigger seasonal decline than historically indicated there is also a risk for weakness. 


There Are Other Risks For Google Investors 

Analyst Rohit Kulkarni dialed back his earnings estimates for the pantheon of internet advertising companies including Google because of four headwinds facing the industry. In his view, the Russia/Ukraine conflict has far-reaching repercussions that could lead to a combination of weak ad-spend and user engagement.

"We believe online advt. companies are facing four incremental macro headwinds: (1) direct impact of the Russia/Ukraine war; (2) indirect impact and potential contagion from the war into Europe; (3) soft brand ad spend, particularly around geopolitical content; and (4) likely impact from soft consumer spend in Europe, driven by inflation and higher oil prices," Kulkarni says.

Institutional Interest Is Shaky 

As bullish as the outlook for share prices is, the institutional interest in Alphabet is shaky at best. According to Marketbeat.com data, the institutions own about 65% of the company compared to higher numbers for most other FAANG names and their activity is more rotational than bullish. The institutions have been net buyers for 4 of the last 5 quarters including Q1 2022 but have only picked up about 1.25% of the market cap in that time. This activity will help support the price action but is not a catalyst for higher prices and even poses a threat should the institutions start selling. 

The Technical Outlook: Google (Alphabet, Ahem) May Move Higher 

Price action in Google looks like it will move higher over the next few weeks and months but there is a caveat. Even if the results are good, the stock is range bound with resistance expected at the all-time high. Price action will have to move above the $3000 level for us to have a truly bullish outlook. Until then we see this stock moving sideways within the range with a possible upside target about 20% above the current action. If, on the other hand, Google’s results are anything like we saw from Netflix, the price action could implode along with the earnings outlook. 

Google Upgraded Ahead Of Earnings 

Alphabet is a part of the Entrepreneur Index, which tracks some of the largest publicly traded companies founded and run by entrepreneurs.

Should you invest $1,000 in Alphabet right now?

Before you consider Alphabet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alphabet wasn't on the list.

While Alphabet currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Alphabet (GOOG)
2.7298 of 5 stars		$2,564.91-1.8%N/A22.85Buy$3,366.89
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.