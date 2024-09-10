Free Trial
→ Warning For Nvidia Holders (From Stansberry Research) (Ad)

Hormel: Time to Feast on the Dip as Yield Gets Tastier

Jea Yu
Written by Jea Yu | Reviewed by Jessica Mitacek
September 10, 2024
Photo of many cans of SPAM, a classic Hormal brand.

Key Points

  • SPAM put Hormel Foods on the map in 1937 as it enjoyed a resurgence of strength overseas.
  • Hormel Foods continues to innovate with its brands, launching products like Korean BBQ SPAM, Hormel Flash 180 Sous Vide Chicken Breast, and Hormel Golden Salted Egg Yolk Snackable Sausage to drive International profits up 78% YoY.
  • Hormel Foods stock pays a 3.47% annual dividend yield, which can be coupled with an options wheel strategy to generate more income.

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE: HRL) is a global branded food company in the consumer staples sector. Its shelf-stable, refrigerated meat and poultry food products are stocked across supermarkets, convenience stores, retailers, commercial kitchens, and food service provider pantries. Despite cutting the full-year 2024 guidance on sinking commodity prices, investors aggressively scooped up the gap-down shares. 

SPAM Put Hormel on the Map

SPAM is one of those iconic canned food products that has been and still is consumed around the world by billions of consumers. Ever since its launch in 1937 as a non-perishable, compact, cheap, and tasty source of nourishment for soldiers during World War II, SPAM has been ever-present in our culture. It's even earned the moniker of being unwanted commercial junk e-mail in the information age.

Hormel was founded in 1891 and spent many years as an obscure pork producer until SPAM put it on the map. SPAM continues to enjoy a resurgence, posting its second straight quarter of year-over-year (YoY) double-digit international revenue growth, driving 78% YoY international profits.   

Hormel’s Portfolio of Brands

Hormel has expanded its portfolio to accommodate a broader changing audience of consumers, including Applegate Natural & Organic Meats, Dinty Moore, Jennie-O, Austin Blue's Smoked Meats, Lloyd's Barbecue Co., Columbus Craft Meats, Sadler's Smokehouse, Hormel Black Label Bacon, Hormel Canned Meats, Hormel Chili, and SPAM. It also owns Planter's, Skippy Corn Nuts, and Chi-Chi's brands. Hormel's Pepperoni is the leading brand of retail pepperoni.

Recent Branded Innovation

Hormel has been innovating its products, which has helped drive growth. Hormel Golden Salted Egg Yolk Snackable Sausage, Wholly Guacamole Extra Chunky Restaurant Style, House of Tsang General Tso's Chicken, Beef Teriyaki, and Spicy Ginger Chicken are some of its latest creations. SPAM Korean Barbecue and Hormel Flash 180 Sous Vide Chicken Breast were a hit. Applegate's Organic Uncured Turkey Pepperoni and Port & Beef Pepperoni cater to carnivores and keto dieters looking for healthier low-carb snacks. 

Factory Disruptions and Turkey Prices Impact

Hormel Foods Today

Hormel Foods Co. stock logo
HRLHRL 90-day performance
Hormel Foods
$32.47
+0.07 (+0.22%)
(As of 09:32 AM ET)
52-Week Range
$28.51
$39.58
Dividend Yield
3.48%
P/E Ratio
23.19
Price Target
$32.33
Add to Watchlist

In its fiscal third-quarter earnings report, Hormel reported adjusted earnings of 37 cents per share to beat analyst estimates by a penny.


Revenues fell 2.2% YoY to $2.9 billion, missing consensus estimates of $2.95 billion. Bird commodity prices took a toll on sales as nearly 66% of its 2.2% YoY revenue drop stemmed from the lower prices of turkeys created from lower demand. Factory production disruptions impacted the quarter but will likely recover by fiscal Q4. However, it negatively impacted full-year 2024 guidance.

On the bright side, its international business sales showed a 78% YoY jump in profits despite a 13% drop in volume and a 2% drop in net sales. Its strongest brands included SPAM, Skippy, Jennie-O, and Applegate.

Foodservice saw volume rise 2% as net sales rose 7% YoY while segment profits dipped 3% YoY. This marks the fifth straight quarter of YoY volume growth for Foodservice.

Hormel Narrows and Lowers Full Year 2024 Guidance   

Hormel Foods Stock Forecast Today

12-Month Stock Price Forecast:
$32.33
-0.21% Downside
Hold
Based on 6 Analyst Ratings
High Forecast$37.00
Average Forecast$32.33
Low Forecast$28.00
Hormel Foods Stock Forecast Details

Hormel Foods issued fiscal full-year 2024 EPS guidance of $1.57 to $1.63, which was narrowed from previous guidance of $1.55 to $1.65 versus $1.60 consensus estimates. Full-year 2024 revenue is expected between $11.8 billion and $12.1 billion, lowered from the previous estimate of $12.2 billion to $12.5 billion versus $12.14 billion consensus estimates. The full year expense of 2025 is expected to be around $250 million.

Hormel CEO Jim Snee commented on the production disruption. “As production continues to ramp up, we have secured co-packer partnerships to help support our snack nuts portfolio to improve fill rates while we finish upgrades within the Suffolk plant. By the end of this fiscal year, we believe the production disruption will be largely resolved, and we will be in a much better position to return the business to full-service levels.”

Hormel Foods MarketRank™ Stock Analysis
Overall MarketRank™
3.25 out of 5
Analyst Rating
Hold
Upside/Downside
0.2% Downside
Short Interest
Healthy
Dividend Strength
Strong
Sustainability
-3.56
News Sentiment
0.33mentions of Hormel Foods in the last 14 days
Insider Trading
Acquiring Shares
Projected Earnings Growth
6.33%
See Full Analysis

Hormel competes for ever-tightening consumer dollars with major food producers, including Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE: TSN), Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE: CAG) and Campbell Soup Co. (NASDAQ: CPB).

HRL Stock Slingshots Back Up to the Ascending Triangle Pattern

An ascending triangle forms when a flat-top resistance upper trendline converges with an ascending lower trendline at the apex point. This represents the immovable object, which is the flat-top resistance price level and the unstoppable force, which is represented by rising bids.

Chart illustrating how HRL Stock Slingshots Back Up to the Ascending Triangle Pattern

HRL initially gapped down to a low of $29.21 on its earnings release. However, shares managed to slingshot back up through the $31.12 lower gap fill surge through the upper gap fill at $32.33 and retest the ascending trendline. This quick reversal bounce indicates motivated buyers were ready to scoop up shares. The daily relative strength index (RSI) has bounced to the 53-band. Fibonacci (Fib) pullback support levels are at $7.31, $6.86, $6.59, and $6.29.

Hormel’s average consensus price target is $32.33, and its highest analyst price target sits at $37.00.  

Actionable Options Strategies

Hormel Foods Dividend Payments

Dividend Yield
3.49%
Annual Dividend
$1.13
Dividend Increase Track Record
59 Years
Annualized 3-Year Dividend Growth
5.76%
Dividend Payout Ratio
80.71%
Recent Dividend Payment
Aug. 15
HRL Dividend History

Bullish investors can buy the dip using cash-secured puts at the fib pullback support levels. Upon getting assigned shares, covered calls can be written at fib targets to execute a wheel strategy to collect premium income in addition to the 3.47% annual dividend yield.

Where should you invest $1,000 right now?

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's guide to investing in electric vehicle technologies (EV) and which EV stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
Jea Yu
About The Author

Jea Yu

Contributing Author

Trading Strategies

Learn More about Jea Yu
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.
More From MarketBeat
Your Crypto Future is at Stake
What if I told you that bananas could make you a millionaire? No, this isn't a joke – I'm talking about the...
Crypto 101 Media | Sponsored
The Top-Rated Dividend Stocks for 2023
MarketBeat tracks approximately 250,000 analyst recommendations each year and tracks more than 15,000 securiti...
MarketBeat
The solution to fast food’s wage hike crisis
Shake Shack will be closing six California locations in response to the recent $20/hour minimum wage increase,...
Deal Maker | Sponsored
10 Best Small Cap Stocks to Buy Now
Let's talk about small cap stocks. It's common knowledge that tilting your stock portfolio toward smaller-capi...
MarketBeat
Kamala’s Secret 3-Word Plan to Destroy America… Are You Prepared?
America’s Slow Decline into Hell As Kamala Harris rises to power, her 3-word agenda threatens every America...
Banyan Hill Publishing | Sponsored
How to Invest In Growth Stocks
The stock market has been growing since the New York Stock Exchange opened its doors in 1817. Sometimes, a sto...
MarketBeat

Featured Articles and Offers

Recent Videos

Casey’s Stock: Strong Growth and Solid Dividends
Netflix’s Bold Moves: 4 Strategies for Explosive Growth
Cintas Stock: The Buy-and-Hold Play for Steady Returns

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines