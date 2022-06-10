HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation

×
S&P 500   3,919.17 (-2.46%)
DOW   31,582.98 (-2.14%)
QQQ   289.84 (-3.19%)
AAPL   138.19 (-3.12%)
MSFT   254.75 (-3.79%)
META   178.47 (-3.01%)
GOOGL   2,222.00 (-3.25%)
AMZN   110.54 (-4.83%)
TSLA   702.23 (-2.35%)
NVDA   171.77 (-4.83%)
NIO   18.41 (-2.18%)
BABA   109.72 (-0.16%)
AMD   96.58 (-2.25%)
CGC   3.68 (-4.42%)
MU   63.74 (-3.45%)
T   20.74 (-0.67%)
GE   71.94 (-3.80%)
F   12.87 (-3.09%)
DIS   100.66 (-2.56%)
AMC   12.36 (-3.29%)
PFE   50.47 (-2.53%)
PYPL   79.50 (-5.48%)
NFLX   183.94 (-4.58%)
S&P 500   3,919.17 (-2.46%)
DOW   31,582.98 (-2.14%)
QQQ   289.84 (-3.19%)
AAPL   138.19 (-3.12%)
MSFT   254.75 (-3.79%)
META   178.47 (-3.01%)
GOOGL   2,222.00 (-3.25%)
AMZN   110.54 (-4.83%)
TSLA   702.23 (-2.35%)
NVDA   171.77 (-4.83%)
NIO   18.41 (-2.18%)
BABA   109.72 (-0.16%)
AMD   96.58 (-2.25%)
CGC   3.68 (-4.42%)
MU   63.74 (-3.45%)
T   20.74 (-0.67%)
GE   71.94 (-3.80%)
F   12.87 (-3.09%)
DIS   100.66 (-2.56%)
AMC   12.36 (-3.29%)
PFE   50.47 (-2.53%)
PYPL   79.50 (-5.48%)
NFLX   183.94 (-4.58%)
S&P 500   3,919.17 (-2.46%)
DOW   31,582.98 (-2.14%)
QQQ   289.84 (-3.19%)
AAPL   138.19 (-3.12%)
MSFT   254.75 (-3.79%)
META   178.47 (-3.01%)
GOOGL   2,222.00 (-3.25%)
AMZN   110.54 (-4.83%)
TSLA   702.23 (-2.35%)
NVDA   171.77 (-4.83%)
NIO   18.41 (-2.18%)
BABA   109.72 (-0.16%)
AMD   96.58 (-2.25%)
CGC   3.68 (-4.42%)
MU   63.74 (-3.45%)
T   20.74 (-0.67%)
GE   71.94 (-3.80%)
F   12.87 (-3.09%)
DIS   100.66 (-2.56%)
AMC   12.36 (-3.29%)
PFE   50.47 (-2.53%)
PYPL   79.50 (-5.48%)
NFLX   183.94 (-4.58%)
S&P 500   3,919.17 (-2.46%)
DOW   31,582.98 (-2.14%)
QQQ   289.84 (-3.19%)
AAPL   138.19 (-3.12%)
MSFT   254.75 (-3.79%)
META   178.47 (-3.01%)
GOOGL   2,222.00 (-3.25%)
AMZN   110.54 (-4.83%)
TSLA   702.23 (-2.35%)
NVDA   171.77 (-4.83%)
NIO   18.41 (-2.18%)
BABA   109.72 (-0.16%)
AMD   96.58 (-2.25%)
CGC   3.68 (-4.42%)
MU   63.74 (-3.45%)
T   20.74 (-0.67%)
GE   71.94 (-3.80%)
F   12.87 (-3.09%)
DIS   100.66 (-2.56%)
AMC   12.36 (-3.29%)
PFE   50.47 (-2.53%)
PYPL   79.50 (-5.48%)
NFLX   183.94 (-4.58%)

HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation

Friday, June 10, 2022 | Matthew North
HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation

HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) is one of the leaders in the CRM space. But like other tech companies, its stock price has been severely discounted. The selloff in HubSpot’s share price has been seen by some analysts as a correction towards a more realistic valuation. At its peak, the company was trading for $866 per share and at 30x its sales. Another thing that worked against the company’s high valuation is the fact that its historic growth rate was good, but by no means meteoric to warrant such a high stock price at a 47% annual growth rate in 2021. Now that the stock has come back to Earth again, some investors have started considering adding Hubspot into their portfolios at a significant discount. Shares for the company are currently down 41.85% and trade 45% below the MarketBeat consensus price target.

HubSpot’s Q1’22 Results

HubSpot had a successful Q1’22. The company increased its top line and reduced its net loss compared to last year's first quarter. HubSpot also managed to increase metrics that foreshadow revenue and profitability. Its number of customers grew 26% to 143,689 and its average subscription revenue per customer grew 12% to $11,030. Revenue increased 41% in Q1 to $395M. Subscription and professional services revenue contributed to this figure by $385M and $10.6M respectively. 

While the company is currently unprofitable, it is taking steps to reduce its losses. GAAP net loss was $9.3M compared to $23.2M in Q1’22. Non-GAAP net income stood at $27.5M compared to $15.7M over the same time period. Other aspects of the company’s financial position were positive, including its balance sheet and cash flows. HubSpot’s balance sheet of cash, cash equivalents, and short-term and long-term investments balance was $1.4 billion. The company also managed to bump up its free cash flow to $62.6M compared to $61.2M in Q1'21.


Along with the company’s Q1 results, HubSpot also issued guidance for Q2’22 and for the rest of the year. Revenue for the next quarter is expected to be between $409M to $410M. Its Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $27M to $28M. Total revenue for FY 2022 is expected to fall between $1.7B and $1.8B with a non-GAAP operating income of $152M and $154M.

HubSpot’s Opportunities for Growth

HubSpot’s CRM software has multiple aspects for continuing its product innovation and R&D to help reach more monetized users and expand its revenues. One popular feature the company rolled out is its customer portals, which consolidate multiple support tools into one platform for ticket and knowledgebase management. The company also continues to roll out additional integrations between its platform and others such as with Xero, NetSuite, and others. A beta feature that's in the works will soon allow users to receive engagement reports of leads and prospects right within the HubSpot application. These insights can then further be integrated into a marketing automation system with triggered events such as sending personalized emails and content. This builds on the company's mission of being a total insight and automation suite that helps build a strong competitive moat for the company.

HubSpot Technical Analysis

With increasing revenues and lower valuation metrics such as price-to-sales, HubSpot has become a more attractive opportunity for many investors. Still, this has not stopped the stock from shedding the majority of its value from its previous high and its losses have consolidated to what could be considered a bottom for the stock. 

The price action for HubSpot has consolidated into a tight range with low levels of volatility. Volumes are also in the middle ranges which suggests that they will continue consolidating for the time being. Since volatility is contracting, this is likely foreshadowing an expansion of volatility in the near future and a decisive price movement. 

Should you invest $1,000 in HubSpot right now?

Before you consider HubSpot, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and HubSpot wasn't on the list.

While HubSpot currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
HubSpot (HUBS)
2.6871 of 5 stars		$327.69-7.3%N/A-239.19Buy$640.87
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastGet Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market

Kate chats with financial advisor and asset manager Marc Scudillo, who discusses some psychological aspects of investing in the current market, as well as the benefits of specific asset classes and investing styles.

Listen Now to Get Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.