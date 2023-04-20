Intuitive Surgical Continues to Surge, is it Worth Its Premium?

Upgrade Now This premium article is available to MarketBeat All Access subscribers only. Log in to your account or sign up below. Upgrade Now See Benefits Already have an account? Log in here.

Before you consider Intuitive Surgical, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intuitive Surgical wasn't on the list.

While Intuitive Surgical currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here