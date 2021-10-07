Is Micron (NASDAQ: MU) Worth The Risk?

S&P 500   4,423.08 (+1.36%)
DOW   34,917.45 (+1.45%)
QQQ   364.93 (+1.46%)
AAPL   143.74 (+1.23%)
MSFT   296.25 (+1.07%)
FB   334.54 (+0.27%)
GOOGL   2,795.83 (+1.62%)
TSLA   787.83 (+0.65%)
AMZN   3,316.48 (+1.67%)
NVDA   212.02 (+2.43%)
BABA   157.60 (+9.37%)
NIO   36.01 (+6.98%)
CGC   13.85 (+5.08%)
GE   106.36 (+1.95%)
MU   71.30 (+1.94%)
AMD   107.15 (+3.39%)
T   27.10 (-0.77%)
F   14.86 (+5.24%)
ACB   7.49 (+1.90%)
DIS   178.97 (+1.99%)
PFE   42.76 (+1.76%)
BA   228.48 (+1.55%)
AMC   38.40 (+4.26%)
S&P 500   4,423.08 (+1.36%)
DOW   34,917.45 (+1.45%)
QQQ   364.93 (+1.46%)
AAPL   143.74 (+1.23%)
MSFT   296.25 (+1.07%)
FB   334.54 (+0.27%)
GOOGL   2,795.83 (+1.62%)
TSLA   787.83 (+0.65%)
AMZN   3,316.48 (+1.67%)
NVDA   212.02 (+2.43%)
BABA   157.60 (+9.37%)
NIO   36.01 (+6.98%)
CGC   13.85 (+5.08%)
GE   106.36 (+1.95%)
MU   71.30 (+1.94%)
AMD   107.15 (+3.39%)
T   27.10 (-0.77%)
F   14.86 (+5.24%)
ACB   7.49 (+1.90%)
DIS   178.97 (+1.99%)
PFE   42.76 (+1.76%)
BA   228.48 (+1.55%)
AMC   38.40 (+4.26%)
S&P 500   4,423.08 (+1.36%)
DOW   34,917.45 (+1.45%)
QQQ   364.93 (+1.46%)
AAPL   143.74 (+1.23%)
MSFT   296.25 (+1.07%)
FB   334.54 (+0.27%)
GOOGL   2,795.83 (+1.62%)
TSLA   787.83 (+0.65%)
AMZN   3,316.48 (+1.67%)
NVDA   212.02 (+2.43%)
BABA   157.60 (+9.37%)
NIO   36.01 (+6.98%)
CGC   13.85 (+5.08%)
GE   106.36 (+1.95%)
MU   71.30 (+1.94%)
AMD   107.15 (+3.39%)
T   27.10 (-0.77%)
F   14.86 (+5.24%)
ACB   7.49 (+1.90%)
DIS   178.97 (+1.99%)
PFE   42.76 (+1.76%)
BA   228.48 (+1.55%)
AMC   38.40 (+4.26%)
S&P 500   4,423.08 (+1.36%)
DOW   34,917.45 (+1.45%)
QQQ   364.93 (+1.46%)
AAPL   143.74 (+1.23%)
MSFT   296.25 (+1.07%)
FB   334.54 (+0.27%)
GOOGL   2,795.83 (+1.62%)
TSLA   787.83 (+0.65%)
AMZN   3,316.48 (+1.67%)
NVDA   212.02 (+2.43%)
BABA   157.60 (+9.37%)
NIO   36.01 (+6.98%)
CGC   13.85 (+5.08%)
GE   106.36 (+1.95%)
MU   71.30 (+1.94%)
AMD   107.15 (+3.39%)
T   27.10 (-0.77%)
F   14.86 (+5.24%)
ACB   7.49 (+1.90%)
DIS   178.97 (+1.99%)
PFE   42.76 (+1.76%)
BA   228.48 (+1.55%)
AMC   38.40 (+4.26%)

Is Micron (NASDAQ: MU) Worth The Risk?

Thursday, October 7, 2021 | Sam Quirke
Is Micron (NASDAQ: MU) Worth The Risk?
Is Micron (NASDAQ: MU) Worth The Risk?

Despite posting a resounding beat on analyst expectations for their Q3 earnings last week, shares of chipmaker Micron (NASDAQ: MU) have been trading fairly soft since then. They’ve been trending down since April, and coming into last week’s release were already down more than 20% from the multi-year high they’d set at the time. Since the latest report, they’re down a further 7%. 

You’d be forgiven for thinking that the opposite should have happened. Their GAAP EPS was a solid $2.39 while revenue was well north of $8 billion and up more than 36% on the year. For many other companies, be they tech or not, this would have been enough to spark a fresh rally higher. Not so for Micron

The main culprit for the lackluster response seems to have been management’s forward guidance for the first quarter of 2022. They said they’re now expecting revenue to come in around $7.65 billion which is a fair bit off the $8.5 billion analysts had been forecasting. Management’s expectation of a $2.10 non-GAAP EPS print was also soft against the consensus for $2.48. 

Positive Spin

CEO Sanjay Mehrotra still made an effort to strike a positive tone with the report, pointing out how “Micron’s outstanding fourth-quarter execution capped a year of several key milestones. In fiscal 2021, we established DRAM and NAND technology leadership, drove record revenues across multiple markets, and initiated a quarterly dividend. The demand outlook for 2022 is strong, and Micron is delivering innovative solutions to our customers, fueling our long-term growth.”

Still, there’s no doubt that investors have yet to buy into his optimism en masse, and for those of us on the sidelines, this is a red flag for now at least. The company’s lower forecast stems from both direct and indirect supply chain issues which have been well publicized for the past couple of weeks. A consistent shortage of key components has meant Micron has struggled to meet its output and delivery targets, and so as a result its sales and revenue figures are hurting. 

Morgan Stanley digested the report and reiterated their Equal Weight rating on the stock, saying they remain cautious as there’s no sign just yet of an improvement in the supply chain. Mizuho trimmed their price target but remained bullish on the whole, the reduced $90 price target suggesting there’s still upside of some 30% to be had from Wednesday’s closing price. In a similar vein, Deutsche Bank reiterated their Buy rating as did Barclays. The latter in particular is anticipating a “more muted near-term environment before a 2H recovery."

Considering The Opportunity

There’s a lot to chew on here for potential investors, but the question has to be asked, is Micron worth the risk now with so many other options out there? Whatever way you look at it, the fact is their shares have been trending down for the past six months and if a solid earnings beat like the one delivered last week goes unnoticed, you have to be thinking there’s more room for them to fall. It might have been the darling of tech portfolios for much of the past decade but shares are facing a fresh headwind that is for the most part outside the company’s control.  

If there is a silver lining on any of these clouds it’s that Micron is not alone in the chip-making space when it comes to dealing with these supply chain issues. The likes of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and  Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) have also had to watch their shares retreat steadily throughout the summer from what had been looking like a year-long rally. 

It’s fair to assume that by the end of the year both Wall Street and the chipmakers will have much better visibility on the supply chain side and, fingers crossed, things will be starting to return to normal by then. In the meantime, it looks like shares will continue to trade softly relative to the rest of the tech industry but investors would do well to keep an eye on Micron for when they start coming back. As we’ve seen time and time again in recent years, it doesn’t take much for their shares to take off.

Should you invest $1,000 in Micron Technology right now?

Before you consider Micron Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Micron Technology wasn't on the list.

While Micron Technology currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Micron Technology (MU)3.5$71.30+1.9%0.56%19.64Buy$106.79
Intel (INTC)2.9$54.66+1.3%2.54%12.15Hold$60.75
Lam Research (LRCX)3.4$558.99+1.3%1.07%20.75Buy$702.95
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.