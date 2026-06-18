Jabil Just Gave Investors a Stronger Reason to Buy the Dip

Jabil NYSE: JBL is perfectly positioned for the AI supercycle, and its stock price looks poised to continue rising for years. The thesis begins with Jabil’s position as a manufacturing specialist for mega tech companies. It designs, builds, and manages complex hardware manufacturing supply chains across industries, providing infrastructure, engineering, and logistics. The thesis is strengthened by catalysts such as AI, U.S. expansion, client utility, and the AI virtuous cycle.

Jabil Today JBL Jabil $368.50 -6.48 (-1.73%) 52-Week Range $189.60 ▼ $428.93 Dividend Yield 0.09% P/E Ratio 49.53 Price Target $432.25 Add to Watchlist

The AI boom drives demand for servers, photonics, and liquid-cooling systems today, and for products from infrastructure to IoT-connected devices long into the future.

Get Jabil alerts: Sign Up

Client utility is evident in its services and footprint, which includes more than 100 facilities in over 25 countries, enabling highly localized and resilient supply chain solutions.

Finally, there is the AI virtuous cycle. A virtuous cycle is when the output of new technology leads to improvements throughout the system and technological advancement.

As it stands, Jabil is implementing AI and automation throughout its operations, increasing efficiency and capabilities and advancing technology.

Jabil Sends Signal: Outperformance in Q1 and Robust Guidance

Jabil had a solid fiscal Q3, with revenue growing nearly 12% to $8.8 billion, topping consensus estimates of $8.61 billion.

Growth was underpinned by datacenter and AI strength, which management says improved meaningfully, as well as by improvements in other previously underperforming segments, such as Automotive and Connected Living.

Margin news was also bullish. The company widened gross and net margins despite input cost pressures and increased R&D. Net margin rose to 3.1% and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $3.16, up 24% from last year and 6 cents better than expected. Free cash flow was also solid, up abour 22% year-to-date (YTD) and sufficient to support aggressive share repurchases.

The best news in the fiscal Q3 release was the guifdance, which indicated that strength would persist into the subsequent fiscal year. Executives set aggressive targets for fiscal Q4, well above the consensus, and lifted their forecast for the year. As it stands, revenue is forecast at $35 billion, up more than 15% year-over-year and 200 bps above MarketBeat’s reported consensus, with execs “feeling good” about the setup for next year.

Jabil’s Capital Return Keeps Institutions and Analysts Interested

Jabil’s free cash flow is a significant factor as it enables aggressive share buybacks. The company targets using 80% of free cash flow for buybacks, which has amounted to over $800 million so far during its fiscal year, The trailing 12-month (TTM) activity reduced the count by 2.55% on average for the quarter and 3.85% for the YTD period, providing significant leverage for investors.

The only downside is that aggressive buyback activity is reflected on the balance sheet, revealing diminished cash and reduced equity at Q3’s end. The offset, however, is that investments, contract assets, and receivables all increased, indicating Q3’s cash reduction is no problem for shareholders.

Jabil’s analyst trends reveal a triple-strength sentiment tailwind is in place, including increased coverage, firming sentiment with an 82% Buy-side bias, and an uptrend in price targets. While consensus lags the market as of mid-June 2026, it is up more than 100% on a TTM basis, with recent targets pushing the high end. It stands at around $430, implying a more than 15% upside.

Institutional activity is likewise bullish. They own more than 90% of the stock and have been accumulating shares. The TTM balance is approximately $ 1.50 to $1 and may strengthen as the fiscal year-end approaches.

Jabil Pulls Back: Buy the Dip?

Jabil’s stock price action surged ahead of the release, indicating an optimistic market anticipating strength. The caveat is that JBL’s price action peaked and may continue to pull back in June. Expected strength amounts to a sell-the-news event, and it will be several more weeks until Jabil’s leading clients begin reporting.

The likely outcome is that subsequent reports from Jabil and its clientele will affirm the robust outlook and trigger a trend-following signal in this market. Support targets include $370 and $355, either of which may trigger the signal.

Jabil’s biggest risk this year is its valuation. Trading at over 30x, JBL is at historically high levels, pricing in solid growth. This leaves the company open to executional risk as production ramps up and to stock price volatility. Any delays, missteps, or changes to fundamental outlook will be reflected in the stock's price. Additionally, a sluggish recovery in legacy markets may offset AI strengths.

Before you consider Jabil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Jabil wasn't on the list.

While Jabil currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here