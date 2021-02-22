Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) Stock is an All-In Lithium Play

Lithium Production

Livent currently produces LiOH from its brining operation in Argentina. It also owns a 25% stake in New Nemaska Lithium, a failed lithium mining project that went bankrupt during the lithium pricing collapse from $21.5Kt in 2018 to $8.1Kt in 2020. The ownership comes from a joint venture that took over the Whabouchi Lithium Mine in Quebec, Canada. The mine has an estimated reserve of 36.6 Mt throughout its 33-year mining lifespan. The high-grade spodumene mine is expected to resume production in 2021. Livent currently produces approximately 25,000 tonnes of lithium but plans to expand production to 60,000 tonnes by 2025. Livent extended its LiOH supply agreement with Tesla through 2021 and is working to lock in a multi-year supply agreement beyond 2021. Livent is a subsidiary of agricultural sciences company FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) which still owns 85% of the Company.

Q4 2020 Earnings Release

On Feb. 18, 2021, Livent released its fiscal fourth-quarter 2020 results for the quarter ending December 2020. The Company reported an adjusted earnings-per-share (EPS) loss of (-$0.02) excluding non-recurring items versus consensus analyst estimates for a profit of $0.02, missing estimates by (-$0.02). Revenues grew 4.8% year-over-year (YOY) to $82.2 million, missing analyst estimates for $82.77 million. The Company announced a multi-year supply agreement with BMW Group for both lithium carbonate and LiOH. Deliveries will before in 2022. The Company expects the strong growth in EVs that bolstered positive lithium market conditions in Q4 2020 to continue throughout 2021. Livent expected full-year 2021 revenues in the range of $335 million to $365 million compared to $350.85 million consensus estimates. The Company also expects lowers costs in 2021 driven by reduced third-party carbonate usage.

Conference Call Takeaways

Livent CEO, Paul Graves, commented on pricing, “The 2021 bulk of our contracted volume are on the same basis with firm volume and price commitments. However, compared to prior years, we have a larger portion of our contracted volume subject to price adjustments during the year. Some of this is subject to index-based price adjustments, which mean that prices are adjusted on a formula basis relative reports of price indices. Given these indices are published on a lagging basis, it typically takes a quarter or two for movements in reference to indices to impact our realized process. In addition, we have also elected to enter into some volumes that are subject to monthly or quarterly renegotiation of price, primarily relating to the second half of the year. This was done intentionally on our part, allowing us the opportunity to take advantage of any price increases.” This is great news especially as lithium prices are rebounding and rising again. CEO Graves gave many examples of the new electrification initiatives by major economies and countries. Notably, he highlighted the “U.S. announcement to replace all 645,000 vehicles in the U.S. federal fleet with domestically produced EVs”. CEO Graves estimates global demand to exceed 1 million tonnes or three times today’s levels to occur sooner than the previously forecasted date of 2025 powered by EVs and clean energy storage solutions. Prudent and risk-tolerant investors looking for exposure can watch for opportunistic pullback levels here.

SQM Opportunistic Pullback Levels

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Livent (LTHM) 1.1 $20.06 -1.5% N/A -222.89 Hold $14.44 Tesla (TSLA) 1.4 $781.30 -0.8% N/A 1,568.88 Hold $324.92 Ford Motor (F) 1.3 $11.58 +1.3% N/A -289.50 Hold $9.96 General Motors (GM) 2.3 $52.57 +0.8% N/A 23.57 Buy $55.39 FMC (FMC) 2.4 $105.25 +0.4% 1.82% 27.55 Buy $122.80

8 Stocks That Robinhood Investors Got Right The online investing app Robinhood has been a clear pandemic winner. As more Americans were forced to work from home, many made the decision to begin testing their investing skills by trading stocks. Robinhood appeals to millennial and/or novice investors for several reasons. First, the app makes it fun. You might say it “gamefies” stock trading. With commission-free trades, investors have an incentive to trade frequently. And many users of the app do just that.



The second reason is that it allows investors to buy partial (or fractional) shares. Although Robinhood is often associated with penny stocks, the app lets investors buy shares of “pricey” stocks like Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) without having to pay for a full share right away.



And data shows that Robinhood investors have a healthier risk appetite than other investors. And that appetite has increased since the start of the pandemic. This lines up to the time when investors had more time on their hands.



With that said, many Robinhood investors have been, quite frankly, using the app to engage in a legal form of gambling. I say this because trying to dive quickly in and out of the market in an attempt to capture a profit may work. But historically, it’s a path to ruin.



However there are two sides to every story. And the same is true of Robinhood investors. There are many examples of where these investors have gotten it right. In this presentation, we’ll show you eight examples of stocks that the market and Robinhood investors have gotten exactly right. View the "8 Stocks That Robinhood Investors Got Right".