Arm Holdings fails to pump on earnings but still flexes its IP
Lyft, Grab or Uber? Which stock should you ride with?
Does Logitech earnings signal the end of tech normalization?
Roblox proves that tricks aren’t just for kids
Atlassian fumbles the quarter but is still leading the game
Stock market today: World shares are mostly higher ahead of a meeting between Biden and China's Xi
3 Dividend Champions with room for dividend growth
Arm Holdings fails to pump on earnings but still flexes its IP
Lyft, Grab or Uber? Which stock should you ride with?
Does Logitech earnings signal the end of tech normalization?
Roblox proves that tricks aren’t just for kids
Atlassian fumbles the quarter but is still leading the game
Stock market today: World shares are mostly higher ahead of a meeting between Biden and China's Xi
3 Dividend Champions with room for dividend growth
Arm Holdings fails to pump on earnings but still flexes its IP
Lyft, Grab or Uber? Which stock should you ride with?
Does Logitech earnings signal the end of tech normalization?
Roblox proves that tricks aren’t just for kids
Atlassian fumbles the quarter but is still leading the game
Stock market today: World shares are mostly higher ahead of a meeting between Biden and China's Xi
3 Dividend Champions with room for dividend growth
Arm Holdings fails to pump on earnings but still flexes its IP
Lyft, Grab or Uber? Which stock should you ride with?
Does Logitech earnings signal the end of tech normalization?
Roblox proves that tricks aren’t just for kids
Atlassian fumbles the quarter but is still leading the game
Stock market today: World shares are mostly higher ahead of a meeting between Biden and China's Xi
3 Dividend Champions with room for dividend growth

MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: LiveWire, EV play on two wheels

Written by MarketBeat Staff | Reviewed by Don Miller
November 13, 2023

Key Points

  • LiveWire is leading motorcycling’s electric transformation and predicts that it will be selling over 100,000 units annually by 2026.
  • The company is targeting a much broader set of customers who are equal parts adventurous and economical with the debut of its S2 Del Mar model and an even lighter S3 in the future.
  • LVWR is currently trading not far from its September 2022 IPO, giving bullish investors a second opportunity to grab shares at sub-$10 SPAC prices.
  • 5 stocks we like better than LiveWire Group

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
LiveWire Group (LVWR)
0.7864 of 5 stars		$9.19-0.9%N/AN/AHold$9.00
Harley-Davidson (HOG)
2.1846 of 5 stars		$26.64-0.5%2.48%5.41Moderate Buy$44.88
Tesla (TSLA)
2.4459 of 5 stars		$214.65+2.2%N/A69.02Hold$235.20
Honda Motor (HMC)
3.207 of 5 stars		$31.58+2.1%2.03%7.52HoldN/A
Ford Motor (F)
2.5631 of 5 stars		$9.86+1.6%6.09%6.44Hold$14.42
General Motors (GM)
3.0786 of 5 stars		$26.85+0.8%1.34%3.78Moderate Buy$50.67
Lightning eMotors (ZEV)
1.5625 of 5 stars		$1.63-5.2%N/A-0.15Moderate Buy$83.75
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 


