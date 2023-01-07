S&P 500   3,852.36
Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don't Buy It Just Yet 
Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
Can Chip Gear Maker Lam Continue Its Rally As Earnings Slow?
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
US approves Alzheimer's drug that modestly slows disease
Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet 
Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
Can Chip Gear Maker Lam Continue Its Rally As Earnings Slow?
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
US approves Alzheimer's drug that modestly slows disease
Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet 
Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
Can Chip Gear Maker Lam Continue Its Rally As Earnings Slow?
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
US approves Alzheimer's drug that modestly slows disease
Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet 
Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
Can Chip Gear Maker Lam Continue Its Rally As Earnings Slow?
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
US approves Alzheimer's drug that modestly slows disease

MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06

Sat., January 7, 2023 | Chris Markoch

Key Points

  • Stocks are in rally mode to end the first trading week of the new year.
  • The jobs report came in hotter than expected, but wage growth is showing signs of cooling.
  • Investors continue to wait for next week’s CPI report and the start of earnings season.
  • Here are some of the top stories our analysts were covering this week.
  • 5 stocks we like better than Walt Disney

It’s a rally! There’s no telling how long it will last. But as the first trading week of 2023 comes to a close, all three major indexes are in the green. The news of the week comes down to the jobs report. While the number of new jobs created increased than expected, the report showed some evidence that wages are coming down. Next week, investors will get the December consumer price index (CPI) date.

That will likely confirm that inflation will continue to be a theme that affects stocks. But investors are waiting on the start of earnings season. It’s looking like it’s going to be another volatile year. And you can count on the MarketBeat team to stay on all the market-moving events. Here are some of the most popular stories our analysts were covering this week.

Articles by Jea Yu

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) has failed to deliver for shareholders since Bob Iger returned to the helm. But Jea Yu writes that Iger’s commitment to profitability may make DIS stock an attractive buy now that it’s trading at the pre-pandemic level. Another stock that may be ready to take off is the luxury outerwear apparel maker Canada Goose Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOS).

The stock has been beaten down largely due to the restrictions in China due to its Covid Zero policy. But an easing in those restrictions may be a catalyst in coming quarters. Less risk-tolerant investors may find Duke Energy Co. (NYSE: DUK) an attractive option.  The regulated utility may benefit from the Inflation Reduction Act passed by the U.S. Congress in 2022. And the company is also selling its Consumer Renewables business, making it a pure-play utility.


Articles by Thomas Hughes

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) has been one of the most intriguing stories in the EV sector. Thomas Hughes wrote about the possibility of a short squeeze and outlined the firmly entrenched position of the bulls and the bears. Hughes was also looking at a less volatile sector, consumer staples, in writing about two stocks that look to be strong performers in 2023.

The Kraft Heinz Company (NYSE: KHC) is in the process of executing a turnaround plan, and Hughes notes that investors are beginning to notice the deep value the company is providing. Hughes also discussed KHC stock with MarketBeat’s Laycee Kluin. Another solid pick will be Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE: CAG) which posted a beat on the top and bottom lines, which proves why companies that deliver strong earnings are likely to be rewarded.

Articles by Sam Quirke

Sam Quirke was looking at two stocks heading in the same direction but may have different outcomes. The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) is down 65% from its all-time high in 2021. However, stock in the digital ad company with a platform that helps advertisers move beyond walled gardens is starting to show support at levels significantly above pre-pandemic levels, which may be a bullish catalyst in 2023.

Quirke notes that the outlook is less clear for GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME). The original meme stock has given up most of the gains it posted from its legendary short squeeze in 2021. And a disappointing earnings report in December continues to serve as an anchor for any investors looking to go long on GME stock.

Articles by Chris Markoch

Mid-cap stocks can frequently be attractive choices for investors looking for diversification. This week Chris Markoch was looking at Flex Ltd (NASDAQ: FLEX). The stock was positive in 2022 and looked to be moving higher as the stock is offering both strong earnings and an attractive valuation. Markoch also visited with MarketBeat’s Laycee Kluin to discuss the outlook for Disney stock (hint: he’s not feeling the magic).

Articles by Kate Stalter                                                          

Kate Stalter makes the case that consumer discretionary stocks may be ready to go from “worst to first” in 2023. And if it does,  Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) may lead the way. Analysts are expecting an 18% increase in earnings in 2023. While things may be looking up for Amazon, the outlook for Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) is heading south. As the company continues to miss sales targets and lower future forecasts, Stalter points out that institutional investors are quickly moving away, and the next step could be bankruptcy.

Stalter was also looking at the launch of GE Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC). This is the first of two spin-offs that are expected from General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) which is focusing on aviation. Shares of the healthcare-focused company were up 12% on the company’s first day of trading.  

Articles by MarketBeat Staff

Dividend stocks will continue to be a solid play for investors in 2023. This week, the MarketBeat staff looked at three dividend contenders – companies that have increased their dividends for more than 10 years but less than 25 years. The staff also continues to believe that the energy sector is a smart play for 2023 and gives you three energy stocks that look to have more in the tank. And it wouldn’t be a week if we weren’t writing about Elon Musk in some fashion. In this case, the staff outlines the case for why Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) continues to look undervalued and has several emerging catalysts.

13 Stocks Institutional Investors Won't Stop Buying Cover

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Walt Disney (DIS)
2.8767 of 5 stars		$93.92+2.2%N/A54.60Moderate Buy$128.93
Canada Goose (GOOS)
2.5057 of 5 stars		$19.48+2.8%N/A31.93Moderate Buy$32.10
Duke Energy (DUK)
2.4401 of 5 stars		$105.18+1.9%3.82%21.21Hold$107.64
Mullen Automotive (MULN)
0 of 5 stars		$0.38-9.6%N/AN/AN/AN/A
Kraft Heinz (KHC)
2.2461 of 5 stars		$42.59+3.0%3.76%43.46Hold$42.00
Conagra Brands (CAG)
2.2955 of 5 stars		$40.96+2.5%3.22%34.42Hold$39.90
Trade Desk (TTD)
2.7804 of 5 stars		$42.29-0.7%N/A-2,114.50Moderate Buy$67.29
GameStop (GME)
0.749 of 5 stars		$16.46+1.5%N/A-9.83Reduce$5.30
Flex (FLEX)
2.0685 of 5 stars		$22.27+3.1%N/A12.80Buy$23.00
Amazon.com (AMZN)
2.9251 of 5 stars		$86.08+3.6%N/A79.01Moderate Buy$147.12
Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)
1.7751 of 5 stars		$1.31-22.5%N/A-0.10Reduce$4.79
GE HealthCare Technologies (GEHC)
0 of 5 stars		$58.95-0.1%N/AN/AN/A
General Electric (GE)
2.8335 of 5 stars		$71.94+0.9%0.44%-13.01Moderate Buy$93.42
Tesla (TSLA)
3.4812 of 5 stars		$113.06+2.5%N/A34.93Hold$236.14
Chris Markoch

About Chris Markoch

Contributing Author: Retirement, Individual Investing

Chris Markoch is a freelance financial copywriter with over five years of experience covering various aspects of the financial markets. You may find his writing a little different than other stock articles you’ve read. And that’s OK with him. Chris doesn’t have a traditional finance background. What he does bring to the table is a strong business and marketing background having worked for agencies that serviced Fortune 500 companies. With that in mind, he isn’t overly impressed with what companies say, and more focused on what they do. And because buyer behavior dictates so much of what happens with a stock, Chris always keeps the end consumer close in mind. Chris has been writing for MarketBeat since 2018.

Contact Chris Markoch via email at CTMarkoch@msn.com.

Disney Stock, When Will The Magic Come Back?

Laycee and Chris from MarketBeat discuss Disney's (NYSE:DIS) reliance on streaming and how economy may affect attendance at the company’s theme parks

Kraft Heinz Stock Is Boring...And Perfect For 2023
Kraft Heinz Stock Is Boring...And Perfect For 2023
Tesla Stock: Could This Be a Buying Opportunity?
Tesla Stock: Could This Be a Buying Opportunity?
Mullen Automotive Stock - Bulls and Bears Fight It Out
Mullen Automotive Stock - Bulls and Bears Fight It Out
Google, Amazon and Tesla, Why These 3 Big Stocks Are Likely to Move Higher (Episode 50)
Google, Amazon and Tesla, Why These 3 Big Stocks Are Likely to Move Higher (Episode 50)
