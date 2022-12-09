MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09

S&P 500   3,934.38
DOW   33,476.46
QQQ   282.04
Retirement Doesn't Have to Mean Golf Courses and Fishing — It Can Be Whatever You Want It to Be.
The single greatest medical breakthrough of all time? (Ad)
Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
This Penny Is Worth How Much? (Ad)
There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35% 
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
This Penny Is Worth How Much? (Ad)
Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 12/9/2022
S&P 500   3,934.38
DOW   33,476.46
QQQ   282.04
Retirement Doesn't Have to Mean Golf Courses and Fishing — It Can Be Whatever You Want It to Be.
The single greatest medical breakthrough of all time? (Ad)
Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
This Penny Is Worth How Much? (Ad)
There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35% 
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
This Penny Is Worth How Much? (Ad)
Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 12/9/2022
S&P 500   3,934.38
DOW   33,476.46
QQQ   282.04
Retirement Doesn't Have to Mean Golf Courses and Fishing — It Can Be Whatever You Want It to Be.
The single greatest medical breakthrough of all time? (Ad)
Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
This Penny Is Worth How Much? (Ad)
There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35% 
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
This Penny Is Worth How Much? (Ad)
Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 12/9/2022
S&P 500   3,934.38
DOW   33,476.46
QQQ   282.04
Retirement Doesn't Have to Mean Golf Courses and Fishing — It Can Be Whatever You Want It to Be.
The single greatest medical breakthrough of all time? (Ad)
Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
This Penny Is Worth How Much? (Ad)
There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35% 
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
This Penny Is Worth How Much? (Ad)
Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 12/9/2022

MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09

Sat., December 10, 2022 | Chris Markoch
Follow MarketBeat on Google News
Follow on
Google News

Key Points

  • The market is struggling to find direction after a hotter-than-expected PPI report.
  • The number shows that inflation will remain the top issue for investors and the Federal Reserve.
  • Expect more volatility next week with the release of the latest CPI and the Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates.
  • Here are some of the most popular articles from the MarketBeat team this week.

The market is looking for direction after the November Producer Price Index (PPI) number came in hotter than expected. After initially turning lower, the markets are bouncing between losses and gains in early morning trading. Next week will bring the latest reading on the consumer price index (CPI) as well as the Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates. Most observers believe that the market has already baked in a 50 basis point increase to the Fed rate. As long as the market doesn’t get a steeper rate hike, there may still be room for a Santa Claus rally. There’s no lack of news to move the market, and the MarketBeat team is here to help you make sense of all of it. Here are some of the top stories our analysts were covering this week.

Articles by Jea Yu

Many investors are choosing to stay away from Chinese stocks. Like any sector, however, there are opportunities in the sector. One stock that Jea Yu believes could be one of those opportunities is Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD). The company combines elements of social media and e-commerce which is a model that is delivering impressive topline growth. Yu was also looking at the recent news surrounding Intel (NASDAQ: INTC). Its commitment to manufacture chips in the United States has taken years to play out. But patient investors may finally see their patience rewarded as Intel appears to be a sleeping giant as one of the largest beneficiaries of the CHIPS act. And, for investors looking for less risk in the tech sector, Yu analyzes Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG). The enterprise data storage solutions provider is an essential supplier for more than half of the Fortune 500.


Articles by Thomas Hughes

Many investors are wondering if the Federal Reserve will “pivot” from its current campaign of raising interest rates. Thomas Hughes explains why the Federal Reserve’s dual mandate will eventually cause them to lower rates. But Hughes also cautions that the pivot may not happen until late in 2023. That may be too late for shareholders of GameStop (NYSE: GME). The original meme stock has seen its shares drop over 40% this year. And as Hughes points out GME stock is close to a key level of support. If it fails to hold that level, the stock could be headed down to levels investors haven’t seen since before the short squeeze in 2021. Hughes was also looking at the recent headwinds facing Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). Just when the electric vehicle movement appears to be gaining traction, an end of subsidies in China combined with concerns about global demand suggests that the drop in the TSLA stock price may be warranted, but that it may still be a buy.

Articles by Sam Quirke

It goes without saying that 2022 has been a difficult year for investors in the technology sector. As tends to be the case, the tech stocks that provided investors with the strongest gains are also dealing them the steepest losses. But as Sam Quirke points out, it may be a different story in 2023. And companies like Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) are likely to lead the way. Quirke gives our readers the fundamental and technical case for each stock.  

Articles by Chris Markoch

The MarketBeat team is continually looking for ways to deliver content related to the stocks you care about most. With that in mind, Chris Markoch gave subscribers this article that highlights the 10 most searched stocks on MarketBeat with some insight on the short-term outlook for each. Markoch was also writing about one of the bigger news stories of the week. Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) shares are down sharply as investors are becoming increasingly concerned about the possibility of the company filing for bankruptcy. Even if they don’t, Markoch advises investors why CVNA stock is only for the most risk-tolerant investors.

Articles by Kate Stalter            

Shipping stocks were expected to be a strong sector as supply chains become less tangled. That hasn’t been the case, largely due to the Covid lockdowns in China. However, as Kate Staler writes, analysts still give ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE: ZIM) a hold rating which suggests they see some upside for the stock. Stalter was also looking at another stock that investors have been tuning out. In the case of Spotify (NYSE: SPOT) Stalter observes that the chart suggests a bottom may be forming and analysts are expecting strong growth in the next 12 to 18 months. Stalter was also looking at Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) which have been outperforming the broader market this year and have technical setups that suggest more upside ahead.

Articles by MarketBeat Staff

What does it mean to be a profitable trader and how long does it take to become one? Those are questions that a lot of investors have been asking. But as the MarketBeat staff explains becoming a consistently profitable trader takes time. And the definition of success will be different for every investor. The staff was also looking at consumer cyclical stocks. The sector is making a comeback and we give you three cyclical stocks that may reverse their fortunes in 2023. More risk-averse investors may want to stick with dividend stocks. If that’s the case, we offer this article which highlights three dividend kings that offer some capital appreciation along with a rock-solid dividend.

Should you invest $1,000 in Pinduoduo right now?

Before you consider Pinduoduo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pinduoduo wasn't on the list.

While Pinduoduo currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Pinduoduo (PDD)
1.9478 of 5 stars		$89.71-1.5%N/A30.10Moderate Buy$84.27
Intel (INTC)
2.5747 of 5 stars		$28.24-0.7%5.17%8.69Hold$32.67
Pure Storage (PSTG)
1.9506 of 5 stars		$29.14flatN/A728.68Moderate Buy$38.94
GameStop (GME)
0.6742 of 5 stars		$22.63-8.7%N/A-13.51Reduce$20.90
Tesla (TSLA)
2.9133 of 5 stars		$179.05+3.2%N/A55.32Hold$270.91
Apple (AAPL)
2.7296 of 5 stars		$142.16-0.3%0.65%23.27Moderate Buy$176.30
Amazon.com (AMZN)
2.9297 of 5 stars		$89.09-1.4%N/A81.77Moderate Buy$149.61
Carvana (CVNA)
2.1137 of 5 stars		$5.05+1.8%N/A-0.57Hold$47.00
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM)
2.5867 of 5 stars		$18.57-0.2%63.54%0.38Hold$35.36
Spotify Technology (SPOT)
2.6202 of 5 stars		$78.17+0.5%N/A-41.14Moderate Buy$151.72
Pfizer (PFE)
2.6641 of 5 stars		$51.72-0.1%3.09%9.95Hold$56.47
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
2.6197 of 5 stars		$175.74-0.8%2.57%24.48Hold$181.83
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Chris Markoch

About Chris Markoch

Contributing Author: Retirement, Individual Investing

Chris Markoch is a freelance financial copywriter with over five years of experience covering various aspects of the financial markets. You may find his writing a little different than other stock articles you’ve read. And that’s OK with him. Chris doesn’t have a traditional finance background. What he does bring to the table is a strong business and marketing background having worked for agencies that serviced Fortune 500 companies. With that in mind, he isn’t overly impressed with what companies say, and more focused on what they do. And because buyer behavior dictates so much of what happens with a stock, Chris always keeps the end consumer close in mind. Chris has been writing for MarketBeat since 2018.

Contact Chris Markoch via email at CTMarkoch@msn.com.
Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines: