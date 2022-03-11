MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11

The economic picture is in a rinse-lather-repeat cycle. At any given moment, the Russian war on Ukraine, rising inflation, and the pending Federal Reserve decision on interest rates can move the markets. This week began with equities continuing to sell-off. Then a mid-week rally was squelched by CPI numbers that came in hotter than expected. That means at the end of the week, the market continues to look for direction. And it may get some next week when the Fed makes its decision on interest rates. Even more important to investors will be the Fed’s outlook for future interest rate increases. The market continues to be volatile. And you can count on the MarketBeat team to track the stocks and sectors that are moving the market.

Articles by Sean Sechler

It’s been a rocky few months for tech stocks. However, as Sean Sechler points out there are several iconic tech stocks that are trading at a significant discount from the prior highs. And if you have the time to ride out the current sell-off, Sechler gave investors three tech stocks to consider. Sechler was also looking at stocks that were seeing significant hedge fund activity. Although it’s not a perfect indicator, knowing what the “smart money” is doing can help inform your investing decisions. And Sechler gives investors three stocks that are a favorite with hedge fund managers. Finally, risk-tolerant investors may want to consider looking at the biotech sector. This sector drew a lot of attention during 2020 as many companies were racing to deliver a vaccine. However, it’s been beaten down for the last several quarters. With that in mind, Sechler gives investors three biotech stocks that have a bullish case.

Articles by Jea Yu

At times like this, it’s important for investors to focus on high-quality stocks. One way to do that is to look for stocks that are outperforming their sectors. Jea Yu gave readers three stocks in three different sectors. In the cybersecurity sector, Yu likes Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) which has recently climbed to an all-time high and has a major tailwind with demand for protection against cyber attacks to continue. In the renewable energy sector, Yu suggests investors consider First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR). The stock has been in a sell-off because renewables tend to move inversely with the price of oil. However, the company continues to be profitable and has been growing its revenue at an annual rate of nearly 50%. And while it may not be considered a sector leader, Macy’s (NYSE:M) is firing on all cylinders as its digital transformation plan pays off. Yu believes opportunistic investors can look for opportunities to buy this retail sleeper.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

The market sell-off has been dramatic, but for patient investors opportunities are beginning to present themselves. Thomas Hughes had his eye on three stocks that are signaling they are ready to bounce off recent lows. In the growing pet care segment, Hughes is recommending investors look at Petco Health + Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF). The company recently delivered a strong earnings report that shows the analyst sentiment has been too bearish and the company has a deep moat. Hughes writes that a similar narrative exists with Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS). The stock is down over 30% in the past few quarters, but at some point the company’s solid results will be too much to ignore. A third stock Hughes was looking at is Campbells Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). This consumer discretionary stock has attractive fundamentals and is forecasting growth with a dividend that already has a yield of 3.5%.

Articles by Sam Quirke

Analyst sentiment isn’t a perfect predictor of a stock’s performance. But as Sam Quirke points out, when a stock gets an upgrade, it’s generally considered a sign that analysts view as undervalued. Quirke gives investors three stocks that have recently received upgrades. Quirke was also looking at Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX). The streaming giant stock has been plummeting lately, including dropping over 30% after its last earnings report. Without giving away the plot, I’d encourage you to read Quirke’s article to learn why the fortunes of the stock may be ready to reverse.

Articles by Melissa Brock

Despite the prolonged sell-off in growth stocks, Melissa Brock reminds investors with a long time horizon why they can’t afford to ignore growth stocks. However, like any sector quality matters. And Brock gave investors three picks for growth stocks that investors can buy for the long haul. Another strategy that investors can employ is to seek out undervalued stocks. The definition of what undervalued means may vary from one investor to another. With that in mind, Brock provides three undervalued stocks that investors can invest in for the long haul. Brock was also looking beyond the recent negative headlines and encouraging investors to consider pharmaceutical stocks and offered three stocks that offer good growth prospects as well as the opportunity for a nice dividend.

The biotechnology (biotech) sector was one of the best performing sectors in 2020. Many companies saw their stock prices rise as the race was on for a Covid-19 vaccine.However, many of these companies were pre-revenue companies. Or they were companies that only had one or two in-market products or therapies. And as the calendar turned to 2021, investors took notice. And what went up quickly went down. And in the case of the biotech sector, it came down hard.One way to tell is to look at biotech ETFs. One of the most popular ETFs, the VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:BBH) is down more than 15%. So you can imagine what it’s been like for many individual biotech stocks. If you’re a buy-and-hold investor, you’re licking some wounds right about now.But investors who knew what companies to buy have done well. And many of those names will continue to lead the biotech sector in 2022. In this special presentation, we give investors seven biotech stocks that represent different aspects of this diverse sector. We’re confident there’s something for investors of all risk tolerances.