S&P 500   4,277.88
DOW   33,286.25
QQQ   334.99
Trump a pariah? New $100 million bank loan suggests not
Biden signs order on cryptocurrency as its use explodes
3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
Stocks jump, oil dips in Wall Street’s latest dizzying swing
BMW recalls vehicles for 3rd time due to engine fire risk
REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
S&P 500   4,277.88
DOW   33,286.25
QQQ   334.99
Trump a pariah? New $100 million bank loan suggests not
Biden signs order on cryptocurrency as its use explodes
3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
Stocks jump, oil dips in Wall Street’s latest dizzying swing
BMW recalls vehicles for 3rd time due to engine fire risk
REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
S&P 500   4,277.88
DOW   33,286.25
QQQ   334.99
Trump a pariah? New $100 million bank loan suggests not
Biden signs order on cryptocurrency as its use explodes
3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
Stocks jump, oil dips in Wall Street’s latest dizzying swing
BMW recalls vehicles for 3rd time due to engine fire risk
REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
S&P 500   4,277.88
DOW   33,286.25
QQQ   334.99
Trump a pariah? New $100 million bank loan suggests not
Biden signs order on cryptocurrency as its use explodes
3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
Stocks jump, oil dips in Wall Street’s latest dizzying swing
BMW recalls vehicles for 3rd time due to engine fire risk
REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale 

Thursday, March 10, 2022 | Thomas Hughes
Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale 

High-Yield Deep-Value Campbell Soup Company Dips To Support

Campbells Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) is among the more attractive consumer discretionary stocks and its shares just went on sale. The stock is trading at only 15X its earnings while yielding over 3.5% with earnings improvement and dividend growth in the forecast. The key takeaway from the report is that the darkest times are behind us and them. The company reports easing within the supply chain and improvement in labor availability that both point to an acceleration of business and the economy. In our view, Campbell’s Soup Company isn’t going to deliver massive capital gains in regards to share prices but it is one safe dividend stock and a steal at these prices. 

Campbells Soup Company Bottoms On Mixed Results, Optimistic Guidance 

Shares of Campbells Soup Company fell hard the day before earnings were released but appear to have bottomed already. The move was due to fear the company would not meet its targets but those fears were allayed. While the revenue fell short of the consensus by a small 180 basis points margin gains offset the weakness and delivered better than expected earnings. The revenue of $2.21 billion is down 3.1% from last year on a 2% decrease in organic volume and not totally unexpected given last year’s strong comp. On a two-year basis, revenue is up 2% topline and 3% organic with consumption up 1% and 9%. 

Moving down to the margin, the gross margin contracted by 410 basis points, adjusted by 320, but the contraction was far less than expected due to pricing actions that will continue to have an impact into the end of the year. The strength was aided by a reduction in SG&A expenses that helped deliver GAAP EPS of $0.70, adjusted $0.69, and beat the Marketbeat.com consensus by a penny. 

The biggest news, however, lay in the guidance which was reaffirmed and calls for revenue in the range of down 2% to flat for the year. The guidance is also assuming margin improvements as conditions improve and we see upside risk in the outlook. The company is already reporting some improvements which we see driving momentum later in the year. We will not be surprised to see Campbell Soup Company exceed or raise the guidance

"As expected, our second quarter was challenging as we lapped a difficult comparison and navigated labor and supply constraints, made even tougher by the Omicron surge. However, heading into the second half of the fiscal year, we are seeing labor availability and service levels improve, better mitigation of inflation with pricing, and strong levels of demand all underpinning our confidence in our delivery of full-year guidance,” said Mark Clouse, Campbell’s President and CEO of Campbell Soup Company in the press release. 

The Technical Outlook: Rangebound Campbells Soup Company Confirms Support

Price action in Campbells Soup Company is rangebound between $40 and $46 but now confirming support at a higher level within the range. Support appears to be strong at the $43 level which is coincident with the midpoint of the range. Assuming price action can maintain the upper side of this level we would expect to see ranging continue but within the new $43 to $46 range. If results begin to show improvement with the next earnings release, or if there are indications of improving conditions within the data or other reports, a move up and out of the range is possible.

Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale 

Should you invest $1,000 in Campbell Soup right now?

Before you consider Campbell Soup, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Campbell Soup wasn't on the list.

While Campbell Soup currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Campbell Soup (CPB)2.0$42.63+0.8%3.47%13.62Hold$45.38
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.