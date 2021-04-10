MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/5 – 4/9

The market is digesting the specifics of another round of proposed government spending. This time it takes the form of the nearly $2 trillion infrastructure plan proposed by President Biden in the last week. While it’s clear that this isn’t your grandparent’s idea of infrastructure, just what exactly will make it through to the economy is unclear. So far, however, investors seem to like it. And they also like that the administration may be providing some wiggle room on its plans for a corporate tax hike. First-quarter earnings season kicks into high gear next week with the big bank stocks reporting. The MarketBeat staff will be looking at those bellwethers and other stocks of interest to help you navigate this unpredictable market. Here’s just some of what they saw this week.

Articles by Sean Sechler

The Covid-19 pandemic was very good for some biotech stocks. But others were left behind as investors devoted capital to the vaccine stocks. However Sean Sechler points out that now is a good time to revisit the sector and gave readers three biotech stocks that you should consider in a post-pandemic world. The volatility in the market can sometimes lead investors to chase after the daily price movement of stocks. Sechler advises that a better approach is to look for market-leading stocks to buy on the dips and to get steady growth. With that in mind, he gave readers three choices to keep their portfolios moving forward. For more risk-tolerant investors, Sechler also provided a list of three under-the-radar stocks that are just beginning to realize their growth potential.

Articles by Jea Yu

Jea Yu had his eyes on one stock that looks like a sure thing and two that may be worth a speculative bet. As a stock that’s likely to be a winner, Yu encourages investors to look at Cemex (NYSE:CX) stock. The concrete company had a nice year in 2020 due to the housing boom. And with the expected demand from the new infrastructure bill, Cemex looks like it will continue to be strong in 2021. On the speculative side, Yu was looking at Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB). The share price has been subject to dilution from the company’s need for share offerings. However, Yu suggests that investors may be able to find an opportunistic entry point. A similar scenario is true with Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAC) stock. This was one of the hardest hit stocks in the Archegos-driven call selling. But once the dust settles, investors may be able to pick the stock up at a discount.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

Thomas Hughes is looking at the market and thinking a pullback may be in order. And to help our readers profit from such an event, Hughes recommended three sectors that investors should be eyeing if the market does undergo a selloff. Hughes also had his eye on the cannabis sector which continues to be in wait-and-see mode. On the positive side, Hughes reminded investors that there’s more to cannabis than the recreational market. With that in mind, he suggested three cannabis penny stocks that are plays in the medical marijuana sector. Hughes was also analyzing the situation with Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) which saw its shares decline even though it delivered solid earnings. It seems that analysts had hoped for better forward guidance. However, while there’s a lot to like about the stock, Hughes suggests investors wait until they see a clear level of support develop.

Articles by Nick Vasco

Nick Vasco was eyeing the retail sector and had two buy recommendations for different reasons. In the case of Target (NYSE:TGT), Vasco believes that investors who believe all the growth is priced in are likely to be disappointed. The company is firing on all cylinders and should continue to do so. The case for Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) is more technical in nature. The stock initially dipped after earnings, but then started to gain. It looks like a case of less bad being good enough and the stock may be ready to take another leg up. Vasco was also bullish on Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW). Although interest rates will stay low, the economy is awash in stimulus and that will provide fuel for the traders who are looking to put their money to work in the market. In advance of what is likely to be a strong earnings report, Vasco sees SCHW stock as a buy.

Articles by Sam Quirke

The stocks and sectors that were most affected by the pandemic are showing signs of life. One of those is the airline sector. And Sam Quirke was pointing out to our readers that United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) and Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) just go upgraded by analysts, which is almost always a bullish sign. Quirke was also looking at two stocks that are looking to recover from the first quarter selloff in tech stocks. The recovery for Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) looks to be well underway and Quirke believes there’s more to come. For Snap (NYSE:SNAP) the rally hasn’t started quite yet, but with analysts saying SNAP stock is oversold, now would be an opportunistic time to choose an entry point.

Articles by Chris Markoch

Last year, the oil sector was untouchable. But crude prices are back on the rise, and that is making oil stocks worth a look. Chris Markoch was taking a look at the oil sector and recommending three oil stocks that appear to be a good way to play the re-opening of the economy. One sector that saw no such problems last year was the pet sector. Americans added to their families in record numbers during the pandemic. And Markoch gave readers three pet stocks with strong growth potential .

Articles by Kate Stalter

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon recently spoke about the increasing threat that financial technology (fintech) companies are to traditional banks. With that in mind, readers should take a moment to read Kate Stalter’s article about three fintech stocks that are set up to have a strong year. Stalter was also turning her attention to two sectors that look strong despite headwinds. In the case of semiconductor stocks, Stalter writes that demand for new electronics combined with a global chip shortage will be a catalyst for the sector. And Stalter also writes that the housing sector continues to show strength even as the price of lumber remains high.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Constellation Brands (STZ) 2.2 $224.15 0.0% 0.41% 21.83 Buy $237.37 Target (TGT) 2.5 $205.36 +0.9% 1.32% 27.20 Buy $180.95 Urban Outfitters (URBN) 1.6 $39.18 +2.3% N/A -489.75 Hold $30.79 The Charles Schwab (SCHW) 1.9 $67.57 +1.1% 1.07% 31.28 Buy $64.59 United Airlines (UAL) 1.2 $58.43 -1.7% N/A -3.55 Hold $50.11 Alaska Air Group (ALK) 1.5 $72.63 -0.1% N/A -12.90 Buy $61.00 Snap (SNAP) 1.2 $63.27 +0.1% N/A -84.36 Buy $66.29 Okta (OKTA) 1.4 $244.26 +2.4% N/A -126.56 Buy $266.22 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 2.5 $156.28 +0.7% 2.30% 20.43 Buy $140.34

