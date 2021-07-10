MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/5 – 7/9

Stocks are finishing the week on a positive note. The major indexes continue to break records on a seemingly daily basis. On the other hand, the yield on the 10-year Treasury notes is set for one of its largest weekly slides in a year. Not surprisingly, gold and cryptocurrency prices were meandering without clear direction. That direction may be coming next week as another earnings season kicks off in earnest. As is tradition, the big banks will be among the first companies to post earnings. And investors will be looking not just at the numbers the banks post, but what they have to say about the direction of the economy. You can count on the MarketBeat team of writers to stay on top of the stocks and stories that are moving the market. Here’s a look at some of the stocks they analyzed this week.

Articles by Sean Sechler

Sean Sechler gave investors three stocks that are seeing a large increase in institutional ownership. Since institutional investors have the ability to make large purchases, high institutional ownership is frequently a good predictor of whether a stock is likely to climb higher. Global healthcare spending in the United States totals $7.8 trillion per year. That’s why it’s always good to look for quality stocks that are trending in this sector. And that’s exactly what Sean Sechler did by pointing investors to three healthcare stocks that have compelling buy cases in July. Sechler was also looking at the Russell 200o index, the home of small-cap stocks. Because of their small market cap, these companies present risk-tolerant investors with the possibility of market-beating returns. And Sechler pointed investors to three Russell 2000 stocks that present a buying opportunity.

Articles by Jea Yu

Investors have been pumping money into the financial technology sector. Almost simultaneously, they’ve been moving away from stocks of special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs). That put Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) in a difficult position. As a payment processor that went public via a SPAC, the stock has had an inauspicious debut. But Jea Yu believes that now may be a good time to revisit PSFE stock. As the economy reopens, there is growing optimism that the luxury sector will unleash some pent-up demand into the economy. As Yu points out that’s the bullish case for investing in the upscale hotel real estate investment trust (REIT) Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE: AHT). However, the announcement of a 1-for-10 reverse stock split, while creating a buying opportunity, is also increasing the risk premium. Yu was also looking at the bullish case for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX). The stock has been trading in a tight range but looks ready to break out as Americans get back to their morning routine that includes grabbing a Starbucks on the way to work.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

Stocks may be overvalued, but that hasn’t stopped companies from going public via initial public offerings (IPOs). And as Thomas Hughes writes, it hasn’t stopped investors from buying them either. Hughes gives investors three technology stocks poised for double-digit gains after having recently gone public after an IPO. Hughes also gave investors four reasons why the current energy bubble will make oil and gas stocks red hot for the remainder of 2021. And when investors think about companies that thrived during the pandemic, the WD-40 Company (NASDAQ: WDFC) may not come immediately to mind. However, the company’s products were in the right place at the right time and, if the company is right should be “sticky” among a new generation of consumers.

Articles by Sam Quirke

Micron (NASDAQ: MU) has been one of the most active stocks in the last few weeks. However, as Sam Quirke writes the bulls and bears are pulling MU stock in opposite directions. As Quirke writes, the “company is growing faster than expected with impressive margins driving a strong cash flow.” That should be enough to offset concerns about declining demand in subsequent quarters. One company that is enjoying primarily bullish sentiment is Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). Money is flowing back into the tech sector which tends to remind investors of the multiple ways that Apple has found to generate revenue which is one reason that Apple looks like a buy as the third quarter begins. Quirke was also looking at the duopoly that exists in the ride-hailing space and providing investors with a comparison of Uber (NYSE: UBER) and Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT).

Articles by Chris Markoch

Company insiders may sell a stock for many reasons. However, they generally only buy when they expect the share price to increase. Chris Markoch gave investors a list of the 10 stocks that the MarketBeat Stock Screener identified as having the most insider buying in June 2021. Turning his attention to the consumer staples sector, Markoch was pointing out to investors that this sector is underperforming the broader market. However, Markoch pointed out three consumer staples stocks that look like good bets to buck that trend. Markoch was also giving investors three stocks to buy in the lumber sector as prices begin to normalize.

Articles by Kate Stalter

Practitioners of technical analysis look for signals in a company’s stock chart that indicate a buying opportunity. As Kate Stalter writes, one of these is a pivot point, and Stalter gives traders three stocks that are nearing a pivot point that may indicate a breakout is about to occur. Another sound investing strategy is to look for value stocks. As Stalter points out these are stocks of financially sound companies that are underperforming their sector, but have a strong likelihood to rise quickly. And Stalter gives investors three picks for value stocks that fit that profile. Investors know that a diversified portfolio should include some exposure to international stocks. Stalter gives investors three top-performing American Depositary Receipts. These companies have headquarters outside of the U.S., but U.S. banks issue certificates that represent shares in the companies.

