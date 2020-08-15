MarketBeat Week in Review 8/10-8/14

This week, solid earnings continued to push the major exchanges higher. The NASDAQ is setting new all-time highs and the S&P 500 and Dow Jones indexes continue to close in on their pre-pandemic (all-time) levels.Every week, our team of writers keeps an eye on the companies and sectors that are moving the market. They turn those observations into analysis that allows you to make informed investments and trades. Here’s a look at some of the articles our staff picked as stocks you should be following.

Articles by Sean Sechler

With interest rates on a long winter’s nap, stocks are the place for investors to go for growth, but you can be smart about it. Sean Sechler gave readers three defensive stocks that provide stable earnings and reliable dividends. Sechler also gave investors three transportation stocks to consider as supply chains continue to recover.

And speaking of value, Sechler also took a look inside the oil patch and suggests that Chevron (NYSE:CVX) may be a good stock to look at for risk-tolerant investors looking for a stock that may lead the sector’s recovery. And that, by the way, is a dividend aristocrat.

Articles by Jea Yu

Digital health has moved from proof of concept to wide-spread acceptance during the pandemic. Yu gives investors a perspective on why Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) is experiencing the perfect storm of catalysts to drive its stock higher. Yu also wrote about a Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), a semiconductor stock that many investors are not paying enough attention to.

Yu added a pick for risk-tolerant investors with Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK). The well-managed REIT is a solid option as the economic restart continues. And the time to jump in will be before a vaccine becomes widely available.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

This week investors got to review the earnings reports of several leading cannabis stocks. The news wasn’t great, but Thomas Hughes likes what he sees with one particular stock, Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON). Another stock that Hughes views as a stock to buy is the online car dealer, Vroom (NYSE:VRM). Although the stock is up over 50% from its IPO just two months ago, Hughes believes Vroom still has room to run.

Hughes also wrote about a coronavirus stock that continues to have legs. Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had a stellar earnings report. And don’t let the company’s cautious forward guidance scare you. The movement towards remote work will keep the company’s products in demand for the rest of this year and beyond.

Articles by Sam Quirke

Sam Quirke had his eye on real estate investment trusts (REITs) this week. These stocks are evergreen stocks for investors because they are required to pay out a large percentage of their profits as dividends. That makes them an exceptional hedge against volatility. Quirke also checked in on Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) which has found its stride during the coronavirus pandemic. According to Quirke, despite reaching all-time highs, the stock is still a buy.

And Quirke also took a look at American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO). The stock is bouncing off its deep lows suggesting that contrarian investors may be seeing something in the stock that others are missing.

Articles by Nick Vasco

The week wouldn’t be complete if we weren’t looking at least one vaccine stock. And Nick Vasco wrote about Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and how the stock is moving on news that it reached an agreement with the U.S. government to sell at least 100 million Covid-19 vaccines. And while we wait for a vaccine, many Americans will continue to stay away from the gym. That’s one reason why Vasco says to forget the long-term headwinds and buy Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) stock.

Another group of stocks that have benefited during the coronavirus are sin stocks. With that said, Vasco checked in on Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) and found that its shift towards smokeless products may be the real long-term catalyst for the stock.

Articles by Chris Markoch

Chris Markoch had his eye on a couple of buy-on-the-dip candidates. Markoch looked in on Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK). Despite the obstacles created by the novel coronavirus, Duke remains a rock-solid buy in the energy sector. And although all eyes are on the retail cannabis sector, Markoch was eyeing Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) as a potential buy due to its leadership in the medicinal marijuana sector.

Finally, with live sports back on our televisions, Markoch explained that DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) has more going for it than just its role as a pure-play in online sports betting.

Additional Editor’s Picks

If you’re looking for a different way to invest in restaurant stocks than Chef’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) may be just the stock you’re looking for. The company made a strategic pivot during the pandemic to sell direct to consumers. Now the company will see if that pays off as restaurants continue their sluggish reopening.

Finally, homebuilder stocks have been on the rise as it appears the low mortgage rates are having some stickiness with investors who are looking to flee to more remote parts. And when you’re looking at the homebuilder sector, it’s hard to find a better option than PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM).