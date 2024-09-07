MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/2 - 9/6

A weaker-than-expected jobs report did nothing to change the market’s storyline. A rate cut is a near certainty when the Federal Reserve meets mid-September, but sentiment is building for a 50-basis point cut. On the other hand, if the Fed does cut that aggressively, it could fuel a broad sell-off and tip the economy into a recession.

Next week, investors will get the latest readings on inflation when the August CPI and PPI data are released. At this point, it’s hard to imagine either number being enough to change the Fed’s plan to cut rates. But a surprise one way or the other could be a market-moving event.

The best approach in volatile markets is to stay invested, particularly in stocks with the kind of balance sheet to weather any economic storm. The MarketBeat team of analysts will stay on top of the stocks and stories affecting your portfolio. Here are some of our most popular stories from this week.

Articles by Jea Yu

If investors are looking for an investment theme that still offers the opportunity for high growth, you’ll want to read what Jea Yu wrote about Joby Aviation Inc. NYSE: JOBY. The idea of electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) vehicles (i.e., flying cars) is becoming a reality, and Joby has a first-mover advantage to go along with significant partnerships.

Yu also pointed investors to the opportunity that exists with Western Digital Co. NASDAQ: WDC. The company makes products like flash storage and hard disk drives (HDDs). Yu explains that increasing demand for AI is one of four reasons investors may want to get involved.

When investors think about trillion-dollar companies, they tend to look at technology stocks, particularly the Magnificent Seven stocks. But Yu gives investors four factors that can give them reason to believe that Netflix Inc. NASDAQ: NFLX may be headed to a one-trillion-dollar valuation.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

The emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) means the need for cybersecurity will only increase. This week, Thomas Hughes wrote about the opportunity developing in Zscaler Inc. NASDAQ: ZS., which is undervalued despite its cautious guidance.

Cautious guidance is also impacting DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. NYSE: DKS. The company had a beat-and-raise quarter, but concerns hang over the stock and the sector based on recession concerns. Nevertheless, investors should look at DICK’s strong fundamentals as a reason to consider a stock that’s offering investors great value after a post-earnings dip.

But if you’re more bearish on the market, Hughes gives you three low-beta dividend stocks that investors should consider for their defensive qualities.

Articles by Sam Quirke

NVIDIA Corp. NASDAQ: NVDA continues to be the source of much speculation. The stock continues to fall after its earnings report which was excellent, but not the blockbuster that was expected. Nevertheless, Sam Quirke explains why this may provide an entry point for investors who have yet to get involved with the stock.

Buying the dip was also a sentiment that Quirke expressed with Salesforce Inc. NYSE: CRM. The stock has fallen sharply from its all-time high in March and is struggling to reclaim those highs amid sector rotation. Quirke explains why a solid earnings report and bullish analyst sentiment may make CRM stock a sleeping giant that’s getting ready to wake up.

Articles by Chris Markoch

Lower interest rates may make some fixed-income investments less attractive. That means investors may be turning to high-yield dividend stocks. This week, Chris Markoch highlighted three high-yield dividend stocks that offer the potential for growth after rate cuts.

Even one of 2024’s best-performing stocks, Palantir Technologies Inc. NYSE: PLTR, has not been immune from the recent market pullback. However, Markoch explains why this dip is happening at a time when the company continues to be recognized for the superiority of its product, which is why it continues to deliver value beyond the stock price.

Markoch also wrote about NVIDIA and explained why one’s outlook on its valuation depends significantly on whether one wants to trade the stock or invest in the company.

Articles by Ryan Hasson

Ryan Hasson was looking at an emerging name in the space sector, AST SpaceMobile Inc. NASDAQ: ASTS. The mid-cap company is building the world’s first space-based broadband cellular network, and the stock is surging because of recently announced partnerships. Hasson explains why investors can expect more volatility and how bullish analysts are on the stock.

The housing market is expected to get a boost from interest rate cuts. That means investors may want to start looking at homebuilder stocks. This week, Hasson analyzes three popular homebuilder stocks and explains why each may be poised for a breakout.

One consequence of an interest rate cut in the United States is a weakening dollar. Opportunistic investors may want to consider investing in emerging markets. One way to do that is through exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Many investors may not be familiar with names in this sector, which is why Hasson analyzes three emerging market ETFs for investors to consider in the event of expected dollar weakness.

Articles by Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli

Autodesk Inc. NASDAQ: ADSK is one of the leaders in the field of professional 3D software programs that are gaining popularity with the rise of augmented reality and virtual reality. This week, Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli explains why the company’s focus on a subscription model is one reason analysts continue to be bullish on ADKS stock.

Market volatility can be unsettling, but it’s also a time-honored way to find bargains. In that spirit, Osorio-Mazilli analyzed three undervalued stocks that also trade at a price of less than $100.

Another strategy for investing in volatile markets is to look for best-in-class names. They’re not hard to find, and Osorio-Mazilli helped remove even more of the guesswork with these three must-buy stocks for growth-oriented investors.

Articles by Leo Miller

This week, Leo Miller wrote about the business model of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. NASDAQ: TTWO and why the highly anticipated launch of its popular Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) may turn out to be a sell-the-news event but analysts still believe in more upside.

If you’re looking for something a little more conservative, Miller reminds you that boring companies like Campbell Soup Company NASDAQ: CPB can be beautiful additions to your portfolio. CPB stock has delivered a total return of 17% in 2024, which is on par with the S&P 500, and there may be more upside ahead.

Birkenstock Holding plc NYSE: BIRK was one of the best-performing stocks heading into its most recent earnings report. Predictably, BIRK stock is down sharply after the company missed on the top and bottom lines. But Miller explains why the company’s manufacturing expansion may be a reason to buy the dip.

Articles by Nathan Reiff

This week, Nathan Reiff examined two beaten-down stocks that may be worth a closer look. For example, Lululemon Athletica Inc. NASDAQ: LULU had a disappointing earnings report and issued cautious guidance. The company is losing some of its innovative edge in the eyes of consumers, but Reiff points to the company’s business plan as a reason not to count out LULU stock.

And the recent earnings report from Li Auto Inc. NASDAQ: LI did nothing to change the short-term outlook for electric vehicles in China. However, Reiff points out that Li is more than holding its own with its competitors and may be well positioned to outperform in a price-sensitive market.

