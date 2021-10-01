MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/27 - 10/1

Investors are likely happy for September to come to an end. This week featured earnings reports from several companies that confirmed supply chain disruptions will weigh on revenue and earnings for the rest of 2021 and for at least the first half of 2022. The PCE inflation index while not alarming didn’t do anything to change the inflation narrative. Next week brings only a handful of earnings reports, but the market will have other information to absorb including the jobs report at the end of the week. And the MarketBeat team will be eyeing those stocks and tracking the other stocks and stories that are moving the market.

Articles by Sean Sechler

Experienced investors know that pullbacks, even sharp pullbacks can be buying opportunities. However, as Sean Sechler notes, during pullbacks defensive stocks can be a savvy choice. These companies tend to perform well no matter the market environment. And many of these stocks pay a dividend. With that in mind, Sechler gives readers three defensive stocks that offer an attractive dividend. Many investors are eager to see the calendar turn to October. And Sechler gave investors three stocks that look like strong buys in October no matter what direction the market moves. Sechler was also turning his attention to the agriculture sector. With food prices likely to continue rising, now may be a time for investors to turn their attention to the sector, and Sechler gaver readers three agriculture stocks that merit consideration at this time.

Articles by Jea Yu

The growth of the digital sportsbook and iGaming market has been one of the biggest stories of 2021. And DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) is one of the leading stocks in that space. DraftKings is also diversifying into the NFT market by offering the opportunity for consumers to buy digital collectibles. With shares of DKNG stock in a pullback, Jea Yu gives risk-tolerant investors the buying signals they should look for. Yu also believes that The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD). The stock has been in a downtrend following its 10-for-1 stock split, but the reopening is increasing demand for digital advertising and The Trade Desk will likely benefit from its leadership in connected television (CTV) digital advertising. Yu was also looking at the cybersecurity sector and SentinelOne (NYSE:S). The stock soared after its initial public offering (IPO) In June 2021 and should continue to rise based on strong customer retention in the enterprise security sector. However, a recent pullback gives opportunistic investors a chance to get in on a stock that’s likely to move much higher.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

Thomas Hughes was looking at the cannabis sector and specifically Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB). The company is making a strategic pivot that will see it put a focus on the higher margin medical cannabis space. As Hughes points out, the higher margin story is also playing out in the recreational space. Aurora will continue to compete in the recreational segment, but they will focus on the higher margin premium market. With the market showing volatility, investors can benefit from finding stocks with deep value. Hughes believes that Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) is one such opportunity and gives investors seven reasons to consider taking a long position in KHC stock. Hughes was also looking at Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) as a company that is benefiting as the economy reopens and should offer investors growth and a generous dividend for the rest of this year and next year.

Articles by Chris Markoch

Compared to large- and mid-cap stocks, small-cap stocks offer investors higher growth potential. However, that growth potential comes with increased risk. Chris Markoch offers up three small-cap stocks for investors to put on their watch list. Each stock is receiving positive attention from analysts that suggest they have further to run. Markoch was also looking at two companies that reported earnings this week with different results. In the case of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI), the earnings report confirmed what many investors expected. Not surprisingly, the stock has pushed past its prior 52-week high. On the other end of the spectrum, McCormick & Company (NYSE:MKC) delivered disappointing guidance on expectation of supply chain disruptions persisting into next year. MKC stock is down 3% since the market closed the night before the report on September 30.

Articles by Kate Stalter

The market’s poor performance in September is not new, but it could have been a shock for newer investors who have grown accustomed to the market always going up. Stalter gives several examples when seasonal returns may change your investment strategy. However, Stalter is quick to note that over time, the market is more likely to go up than down. As one example of stocks that may merit a buy-the-dip strategy, Stalter highlights Asana (NYSE:ASAN). The cloud-based project management software company just celebrated its first year of public trading up over 400%. However, a recent selloff may give investors a nice opportunity to grab the stock at a discount before its next leg up. And it wouldn’t be a week if one or more of our writers wasn’t looking at a semiconductor stock. This week, Stalter was eyeing Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and suggests it’s offering a buying opportunity as it bounces off a base.

Graduations are often seen as an ending. But they also have the potential to be an exciting new beginning. We may be biased, but we believe an ideal way to launch your graduate into the world is by helping them begin their investing education. And one way to help them do that is by having them invest in what they know.This current crop of graduates has never lived in a world without things like iPhones, the internet, and they were the generation that likely had smartphones when they were in high school. This is a generation that has embraced and demanded relentless technological innovation. And they have rewarded the companies that have delivered.Now it’s time to reward them, and maybe yourself as well. In this special presentation, we’ll take a look at seven stocks that would make ideal graduation gifts. Each of these stocks has a lesson(s) for graduates to take throughout their lives and careers.