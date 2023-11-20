Monday.com rocked earnings like it's the weekend

Key Points Monday.com offers WorkOS collaboration software that enables teams to coordinate workflows and projects and automate tasks.

Monday beat its Q3 2023 EPS estimate by 43 cents and raised revenue guidance for Q4 2023.

Monday.com has over $1 billion in cash, no debt and a 7% short interest.

Business collaboration software-as-a-service (SaaS) developer monday.com Ltd. NASDAQ: MNDY had its sixth consecutive earnings blowout. While revenue growth is decelerating to 38% from the 40% and 50% year-over-year (YoY) growth in its prior two quarters, the company continues to crush estimates and raise guidance.

The stock has accelerated its year-to-date (YTD) gains to 41%. Its WorkOS platform enables teams to communicate and collaborate more effectively to improve project workflows and management.

Bucking the industry downtrend

Despite the IT spending slowdown in the computer and technology sector and rise in macroeconomic uncertainty, the company continues to grow, with no debt and just over $1 billion in cash. Monday.com competes with workflow collaboration providers like Dropbox Inc. NYSE: DBX, Salesforce Inc. NYSE: CRM, Smartsheet Inc. NASDAQ: SMAR, Asana Inc. NASDAQ: ASAN and Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ: TEAM).

Spreading across industries

monday.com is used by almost 60% of the Fortune 500 and over 186,000 companies in over 200 countries and 14 languages. The WorkOS intuitive visual interface simplifies coordination and communication between team members, enhancing productivity in a unified workspace.

The platform is 100% customizable and scalable, accommodating companies from two employees to over 7,000, including startups and well-known global brands like The Coca-Cola Company NYSE: KO, Glossier and Lions Gate Entertainment Co. NYSE: LGF.A.

AI assistant functions and marketplace

Its artificial intelligence (AI) assistant assistant can help users build formulas based on tasks and objectives to increase efficiency. It can compose and rephrase emails, summarize complex topics, automate tasks and enable predictive analytics while providing personalized recommendations. Third-party developers also build and sell AI apps on the Monday marketplace.

Another EPS blowout but revenue growth deceleration

On November 13, 2023, monday.com released its third-quarter 2023 results for September 2023. The company reported EPS of 64 cents versus a 21 cents consensus analyst estimates, a 43-cent beat. Non-GAAP operating income was $24.1 million, while GAAP operating loss was $2.5 million compared to $28.2 million in the year-ago period. GAAP operating margin was negative 1% compared to negative 21% in the year-ago period. Revenues grew 38.6% YoY to $189.2 million, beating analyst estimates of $182.5 million.

Robust net dollar retention rate

The net dollar retention rate for the quarter was over 110%. The net dollar retention rate for customers over $50,000 in annual recurring revenue (ARR) was over 115%.

Paid customers with over $50,000 in ARR rose 57% to 2,077, up from 1,323 in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP gross margin was 89%. The company generated $65 million in free cash flow.

Raising revenue guidance again

Monday.com raised its Q2 2023 revenues between $196 million to $198 million versus $195 million consensus analyst estimates. Non-GAAP operating income should be between $7 million to $9 million, with an operating margin of 4% to 5%. It raised full-year 2023 revenue expectations between $723 million to $725 million, up 30% to 40% YoY. Non-GAAP operating income should be between $47 million and $49 million, with an operating margin of approximately 7%.

Co-CEO insights

Monday.com co-CEO Roy Mann commented, "We are particularly pleased with our progress on mondayDB, our new infrastructure underpinning the Work OS platform. The rollout of mondayDB remains ahead of schedule, and our customers are already seeing significant speed improvements for their largest and most complex use cases."

Monday.com analyst ratings and price targets are at MarketBeat.

Daily cup completion

The candlestick chart on MNDY illustrates the completion of the cup pattern. The cup commenced on September 29, 2023, after peaking at $164.19. MNDY fell to a low of $122.13 on October 26, 2023. Shares staged a rally back $140.12 into its Q3 2023 earnings report.

The blowout report resulted in a gap above $150.10 that continued to rise to $173.85 in the following days. The daily relative strength index (RSI) climbed to the overbought 70-band, where it is hovering just below. The daily market structure low (MSL) triggers overlaps with the lip line at $164.19. The daily 200-period moving average support overlaps with the $153.23 support level. Pullback support levels are $153.23, $147.71, $138.36 and $130.73.

