S&P 500   4,276.53 (-0.17%)
DOW   33,645.61 (+0.22%)
QQQ   350.72 (-1.16%)
AAPL   178.65 (-0.31%)
MSFT   324.67 (-2.70%)
META   268.51 (-0.96%)
GOOGL   122.74 (-3.59%)
AMZN   122.08 (-3.58%)
TSLA   225.24 (+1.78%)
NVDA   383.44 (-0.80%)
NIO   7.76 (-1.52%)
BABA   85.58 (-1.29%)
AMD   119.25 (-4.01%)
T   15.86 (+1.21%)
F   13.38 (+3.48%)
MU   67.43 (-0.16%)
CGC   0.72 (-2.81%)
GE   106.94 (+1.40%)
DIS   92.89 (+0.79%)
AMC   4.67 (+0.65%)
PFE   38.96 (+1.54%)
PYPL   64.03 (-1.52%)
NFLX   406.87 (+1.90%)
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Goes On Sale 

Wed., June 7, 2023 | Thomas Hughes

Key Points

  • Ollie's Bargain Outlets is growing at a market-beating pace and it is buying back shares. 
  • The stock price pulled back following the release opening a new window of opportunity. 
  • Guidance is favorable and might be cautious given the trends. 
  • 5 stocks we like better than Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlets stock price forecast

If you’ve been looking for a good time to get into Ollie’s Bargain Outlook NASDAQ: OLLI, that time could be now. The stock is pulling back after a solid report that brings nothing but good news for investors. The takeaways include shifting trends and accelerating purchasing habits, including traffic from younger and more affluent shoppers. That is a solid sign that consumers are turning to off-price retailers to fight inflation, and Ollie’s is positioned to benefit from the shift. 

“Customers are responding to our compelling deals, resulting in accelerating transaction trends, and we are encouraged to see our product offerings appealing to a wider customer base that includes higher income and younger-age shoppers,” said John Swygert, President and Chief Executive Officer

No Reason To Sell In Ollie’s Results 

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s Q1 results give no reason to sell other than that they might have been stronger. The company reported $459.15 million in net revenue for a gain of 12.9%, which beat the consensus by 200 basis points. The gain was driven by a 4.5% increase in comps and an 8.4% increase in net-new store count. TJX Companies, the leader in off-price retail, grew only 3.5%, and the dollar stores only performed slightly better than that. 

The best news is that margins were expanded despite increased deal-making, product mix shifting toward consumables, and increased shrinkage reported across the retail spectrum. Profit at all levels grew by at least 80%, with most comparisons up by at least 140%. The company’s operating margin expanded by 420 basis points to drive a 145% increase in adjusted earnings. The adjusted $0.49 also beat by $0.02 and led to an increase in the guidance. 


Ollie’s exec increased the revenue and earnings guidance for the year. The new ranges have the low-ends near the previous high-ends and above the Marketbeat.com consensus figures. The new guidance also expects additional strength later in the year and may be cautious given the current trends. In that light, Ollie’s may increase the guidance again and provide a stronger catalyst. 

Ollie’s; Premium Growth Deserves Premium Value

Ollie’s trades at a relatively high valuation of 29X its earnings outlook compared to its peers. TJX trades at 22X, Dollar Tree at 21X, and names like Kohl’s and Dollar General trades at even lower valuations. Most of those stocks also pay dividends but are not growing at the same pace. Ollies is forecasting at least 12.3% growth for the year which will outpace competitors by at least 600 basis points. Peers may be larger, but they do not have the same potential for future growth, and Ollie’s is taking advantage of its potential and gaining market share in its territories.  

Ollie’s doesn’t pay a dividend, but it does buy back shares. The company bought $12.3 million in Q1, about 0.3% of the market cap. The company has $126.5, or about 3.4% of the market cap left under the current authorization and may be expected to increase when the current cap is reached. 

The Technical Outlook: Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Gets Bought On The Dip 

Shares of OLLI fell more than 5% following the Q1 release and moved below the short-term moving average. However, that was met by buyers who stepped in above the long-term EMA to provide support. The move shows resistance to higher prices but also rising support that may lead to a new high later this year. 

Oliies Outlet Stock Chart

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Target (TGT)
3.2837 of 5 stars		$131.89-0.6%3.28%22.47Moderate Buy$179.72
Kohl's (KSS)
2.4776 of 5 stars		$22.08+0.7%9.06%-51.35Hold$27.88
Dollar General (DG)
3.3157 of 5 stars		$156.23-0.6%1.51%14.72Moderate Buy$208.50
Dollar Tree (DLTR)
2.3699 of 5 stars		$131.74+0.3%N/A21.28Moderate Buy$158.71
Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI)
1.9368 of 5 stars		$60.18-3.0%N/A36.70Hold$62.13
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Thomas Hughes

About Thomas Hughes

Contributing Author: Technical and Fundamental Analysis

Thomas got his start with the markets while working as a Chef. In 2005 a chance invitation to attend the seminar “How To Buy And Sell Your Own Stocks” altered his worldview. Soon trading and stocks consumed his every waking moment to the point of excluding all else. Thomas now enjoys a much different lifestyle engaged in his true passion, uncovering great investments.
Contact Thomas Hughes via email at tmhughes.writeon@gmail.com.
