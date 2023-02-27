Palo Alto Networks on Track for 52-Week High

S&P 500   3,997.62 (+0.69%)
DOW   33,006.25 (+0.58%)
QQQ   295.25 (+1.16%)
AAPL   148.57 (+1.27%)
MSFT   251.62 (+0.96%)
META   171.43 (+0.61%)
GOOGL   89.95 (+0.92%)
AMZN   94.22 (+0.77%)
TSLA   206.85 (+5.06%)
NVDA   235.75 (+1.24%)
NIO   9.35 (+0.54%)
BABA   89.65 (+0.73%)
AMD   79.10 (+1.29%)
T   19.26 (+0.10%)
F   12.25 (+3.11%)
MU   58.37 (+0.33%)
CGC   2.34 (+0.43%)
GE   84.62 (+1.28%)
DIS   101.18 (+0.88%)
AMC   6.53 (+5.32%)
PFE   41.28 (-1.13%)
PYPL   73.72 (+0.23%)
NFLX   328.68 (+3.64%)
S&P 500   3,997.62 (+0.69%)
DOW   33,006.25 (+0.58%)
QQQ   295.25 (+1.16%)
AAPL   148.57 (+1.27%)
MSFT   251.62 (+0.96%)
META   171.43 (+0.61%)
GOOGL   89.95 (+0.92%)
AMZN   94.22 (+0.77%)
TSLA   206.85 (+5.06%)
NVDA   235.75 (+1.24%)
NIO   9.35 (+0.54%)
BABA   89.65 (+0.73%)
AMD   79.10 (+1.29%)
T   19.26 (+0.10%)
F   12.25 (+3.11%)
MU   58.37 (+0.33%)
CGC   2.34 (+0.43%)
GE   84.62 (+1.28%)
DIS   101.18 (+0.88%)
AMC   6.53 (+5.32%)
PFE   41.28 (-1.13%)
PYPL   73.72 (+0.23%)
NFLX   328.68 (+3.64%)
S&P 500   3,997.62 (+0.69%)
DOW   33,006.25 (+0.58%)
QQQ   295.25 (+1.16%)
AAPL   148.57 (+1.27%)
MSFT   251.62 (+0.96%)
META   171.43 (+0.61%)
GOOGL   89.95 (+0.92%)
AMZN   94.22 (+0.77%)
TSLA   206.85 (+5.06%)
NVDA   235.75 (+1.24%)
NIO   9.35 (+0.54%)
BABA   89.65 (+0.73%)
AMD   79.10 (+1.29%)
T   19.26 (+0.10%)
F   12.25 (+3.11%)
MU   58.37 (+0.33%)
CGC   2.34 (+0.43%)
GE   84.62 (+1.28%)
DIS   101.18 (+0.88%)
AMC   6.53 (+5.32%)
PFE   41.28 (-1.13%)
PYPL   73.72 (+0.23%)
NFLX   328.68 (+3.64%)
S&P 500   3,997.62 (+0.69%)
DOW   33,006.25 (+0.58%)
QQQ   295.25 (+1.16%)
AAPL   148.57 (+1.27%)
MSFT   251.62 (+0.96%)
META   171.43 (+0.61%)
GOOGL   89.95 (+0.92%)
AMZN   94.22 (+0.77%)
TSLA   206.85 (+5.06%)
NVDA   235.75 (+1.24%)
NIO   9.35 (+0.54%)
BABA   89.65 (+0.73%)
AMD   79.10 (+1.29%)
T   19.26 (+0.10%)
F   12.25 (+3.11%)
MU   58.37 (+0.33%)
CGC   2.34 (+0.43%)
GE   84.62 (+1.28%)
DIS   101.18 (+0.88%)
AMC   6.53 (+5.32%)
PFE   41.28 (-1.13%)
PYPL   73.72 (+0.23%)
NFLX   328.68 (+3.64%)

Palo Alto Networks on Track for 52-Week High

Mon., February 27, 2023 | Sam Quirke

Key Points

  • Shares of Palo Alto Networks are up 40% this year already. 
  • The company may continue to trend toward fresh highs. 
  • Concerns remain around its valuation. 
  • 5 stocks we like better than Fortinet

Palo Alto Networks stock

Despite dropping 25% into the new year, shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ: PANW) turned north about halfway through January and haven't stopped going since. Shares are now up a full 40% from that low, and after last week's update, they look to be on track to keep going

Last week, the Santa Clara headquartered cybersecurity firm released its fiscal Q2 numbers, and they didn't disappoint. Topline revenue was well ahead of what analysts had been expecting, up 26% year on year, while earnings also came ahead of the consensus. The company also upped its forward-looking guidance, confirming Palo Alto Networks' status as another leading tech recovery play to get excited over. 


Bullish Comments

Wedbush Securities was out quickly with a glowing review of the results, with analyst Dan Ives reiterating his "outperform" rating and noting that the numbers should go a long way to calming fears about any long-term slowdown in the cybersecurity space. Ives went so far as to boost his price target on the stock from $200 to $210, which points to further upside in the region of 15% from where shares closed on Friday. This would also put them at a 52-week high and within a whisker of an all-time high print.

Both the rally since January and now this stellar support may not come as that big of a surprise. In the final week of December, the team at Morgan Stanley quietly named Palo Alto as its top cybersecurity stock for 2023. Shares had been trading around $145 then, and it said it was expecting the stock to become the first cybersecurity-specific company to hit $100 billion in market cap. Shares closed at $186 on Friday, and with Ives' upgraded expectations, it set to keep inching toward this goal in the coming quarters. 

Broader sentiment checks for the year ahead have already come back positive. With large deal activity in the federal business vertical and "considerable strength with major expansions within its installed base as more enterprises move to the cloud with the PANW platform," Wedbush highlighted two tailwinds earlier month. Similarly, the teams at Morgan Stanley and KeyBanc Capital Markets pointed toward "strong U.S. and international channel billings and bookings, healthy demand and large deal activity as more customers buy into the broader platform."

Getting Involved

Some risks exist, with the primary concern centering around the company's valuation as measured by its price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. At 2,400, it's pretty frothy and more in line with what Wall Street was used to back in 2021. In a similar market cap but with a much more appealing P/E ratio is Palo Alto's closest competitor, Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT). The former has been more robust over the past 12 months, but that gap could be closing. Since this time last year, Palo Alto shares have tacked on 5%, not bad against the tech-heavy NASDAQ index's negative 11% return. In the same timeframe, Fortinet shares have managed a 3% return. 

While you could pick one of the strongest-performing cyber stocks in Palo Alto, it's at the added risk of a frothy valuation. It wouldn't take much by way of a dodgy earnings report for Wall Street to question why Palo Alto shares are trading at a 50x multiple to their closest competitor. Still, this is tech, and therein lies the opportunity. If you're content to maintain strong risk management, there's much to like about Palo Alto shares.

Should you invest $1,000 in Fortinet right now?

Before you consider Fortinet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fortinet wasn't on the list.

While Fortinet currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Investing Strategies To Help Grow Your Retirement Income

Need to stretch out your 401K or Roth IRA plan? Use these time-tested investing strategies to grow the monthly retirement income that your stock portfolio generates.

Get This Free Report
Investing Strategies To Help Grow Your Retirement Income Cover

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Fortinet (FTNT)
3.121 of 5 stars		$59.76+1.5%N/A55.96Moderate Buy$69.39
Palo Alto Networks (PANW)
2.9534 of 5 stars		$190.90+2.3%N/A2,603.30Moderate Buy$234.77
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Sam Quirke

About Sam Quirke

Contributing Author: Technical Analysis

After graduating with a degree in finance, Sam worked for a trading technology company as an analyst before joining a prop firm. Here he traded energy, commodity and index futures while utilizing a combination of technical and fundamental analysis. Today he manages his own stock and option portfolio which is made up of longer term positions and shorter term momentum plays. He lives in Chicago.
Contact Sam Quirke via email at s.quirke.us@gmail.com.

Recent Videos

AbbVie Stock Still a Solid Buy Despite Challenges
AbbVie Stock Still a Solid Buy Despite Challenges
Safe Harbor Stocks for a Stormy Market
Safe Harbor Stocks for a Stormy Market
AMD Earnings are Good, Time to Buy?
AMD Earnings are Good, Time to Buy?
Opportunity Strikes for these High-Yield Values
Opportunity Strikes for these High-Yield Values

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines: