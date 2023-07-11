Pullback Creates an Opportunity for ‘The Amazon of Latin America'

More perks. Lower cost. New suite of research tools just released to All Access subscribers for 50% off!
Access New Tools
×
S&P 500   4,416.13 (+0.15%)
DOW   34,073.70 (+0.38%)
QQQ   366.76 (+0.11%)
AAPL   188.48 (-0.07%)
MSFT   329.49 (-0.71%)
META   296.18 (+0.71%)
GOOGL   115.95 (-0.43%)
AMZN   127.93 (+0.63%)
TSLA   268.42 (-0.44%)
NVDA   424.72 (+0.69%)
NIO   10.81 (+0.28%)
BABA   91.94 (+1.52%)
AMD   112.45 (-0.99%)
T   15.33 (+0.39%)
F   15.15 (+0.53%)
MU   62.87 (+0.62%)
CGC   0.48 (+0.65%)
GE   110.95 (+0.38%)
DIS   88.63 (+0.60%)
AMC   4.27 (+0.71%)
PFE   35.75 (+0.20%)
PYPL   70.35 (+1.54%)
NFLX   438.01 (-0.84%)
S&P 500   4,416.13 (+0.15%)
DOW   34,073.70 (+0.38%)
QQQ   366.76 (+0.11%)
AAPL   188.48 (-0.07%)
MSFT   329.49 (-0.71%)
META   296.18 (+0.71%)
GOOGL   115.95 (-0.43%)
AMZN   127.93 (+0.63%)
TSLA   268.42 (-0.44%)
NVDA   424.72 (+0.69%)
NIO   10.81 (+0.28%)
BABA   91.94 (+1.52%)
AMD   112.45 (-0.99%)
T   15.33 (+0.39%)
F   15.15 (+0.53%)
MU   62.87 (+0.62%)
CGC   0.48 (+0.65%)
GE   110.95 (+0.38%)
DIS   88.63 (+0.60%)
AMC   4.27 (+0.71%)
PFE   35.75 (+0.20%)
PYPL   70.35 (+1.54%)
NFLX   438.01 (-0.84%)
S&P 500   4,416.13 (+0.15%)
DOW   34,073.70 (+0.38%)
QQQ   366.76 (+0.11%)
AAPL   188.48 (-0.07%)
MSFT   329.49 (-0.71%)
META   296.18 (+0.71%)
GOOGL   115.95 (-0.43%)
AMZN   127.93 (+0.63%)
TSLA   268.42 (-0.44%)
NVDA   424.72 (+0.69%)
NIO   10.81 (+0.28%)
BABA   91.94 (+1.52%)
AMD   112.45 (-0.99%)
T   15.33 (+0.39%)
F   15.15 (+0.53%)
MU   62.87 (+0.62%)
CGC   0.48 (+0.65%)
GE   110.95 (+0.38%)
DIS   88.63 (+0.60%)
AMC   4.27 (+0.71%)
PFE   35.75 (+0.20%)
PYPL   70.35 (+1.54%)
NFLX   438.01 (-0.84%)
S&P 500   4,416.13 (+0.15%)
DOW   34,073.70 (+0.38%)
QQQ   366.76 (+0.11%)
AAPL   188.48 (-0.07%)
MSFT   329.49 (-0.71%)
META   296.18 (+0.71%)
GOOGL   115.95 (-0.43%)
AMZN   127.93 (+0.63%)
TSLA   268.42 (-0.44%)
NVDA   424.72 (+0.69%)
NIO   10.81 (+0.28%)
BABA   91.94 (+1.52%)
AMD   112.45 (-0.99%)
T   15.33 (+0.39%)
F   15.15 (+0.53%)
MU   62.87 (+0.62%)
CGC   0.48 (+0.65%)
GE   110.95 (+0.38%)
DIS   88.63 (+0.60%)
AMC   4.27 (+0.71%)
PFE   35.75 (+0.20%)
PYPL   70.35 (+1.54%)
NFLX   438.01 (-0.84%)

Pullback Creates an Opportunity for ‘The Amazon of Latin America'

Tue., July 11, 2023 | MarketBeat Staff

Key Points

  • Rapid adoption of MercadoLibre’s e-commerce and fintech tools is starting to echo the early rise of Amazon.
  • MercadoLibre’s growth outlook largely hinges on Brazil, which accounts for approximately half of all revenue.
  • Online payments platform MercadoPago is expected to be a big driver of volume growth on the fintech side.
  • Analysts are projecting EPS growth of nearly 49% over the next three to five years.
  • With MercadoLibre now trading more than 40% below its pre-pandemic peak, it’s no wonder that Wall Street sees tremendous value.
  • 5 stocks we like better than MercadoLibre

unlock icon  Upgrade Now

This premium article is available to MarketBeat All Access subscribers only. Log in to your account or sign up below.

Upgrade Now See Benefits

Already have an account? Log in here.

Should you invest $1,000 in MercadoLibre right now?

Before you consider MercadoLibre, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MercadoLibre wasn't on the list.

While MercadoLibre currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Elon Musk's Next Move Cover
Elon Musk's Next Move

Wondering when you'll finally be able to invest in SpaceX, StarLink or The Boring Company? Click the link below to learn when Elon Musk will let these companies finally IPO.

Get This Free Report

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
MercadoLibre (MELI)
2.628 of 5 stars		$1,095.00+0.7%N/A89.68Moderate Buy$1,446.82
Amazon.com (AMZN)
2.6008 of 5 stars		$128.02+0.7%N/A304.81Moderate Buy$144.47
Alibaba Group (BABA)
2.6398 of 5 stars		$91.29+0.8%N/A22.32Buy$140.71
JD.com (JD)
2.7489 of 5 stars		$35.93-0.1%1.67%20.41Moderate Buy$60.17
eBay (EBAY)
2.1789 of 5 stars		$45.69+0.0%2.19%38.08Hold$49.70
Etsy (ETSY)
2.8494 of 5 stars		$87.82+2.3%N/A-15.12Hold$125.04
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Featured Articles and Offers

Recent Videos

Lucid Stock Heats Up, More Upside Coming?
Lucid Stock Heats Up, More Upside Coming?
Mullen Automotive Stock, Where Do You Stand?
Mullen Automotive Stock, Where Do You Stand?
Understanding RSI: A Powerful Momentum Indicator for Stock Analysis
Understanding RSI: A Powerful Momentum Indicator for Stock Analysis
Homebuilder Stocks Steady; Can They Stay That Way?
Homebuilder Stocks Steady; Can They Stay That Way?
Search Headlines:

My Account -