Satellogic Is Tiny But Its Revenue Growth Is Hard to Ignore

Space and satellite stocks have been all the rage among investors. SpaceX NASDAQ: SPCX, valued at over $2 trillion, is the most recent reminder of this, with shares surging 19% on its first day of trading.

However, much smaller names have gotten in on the action too, particularly in the geospatial Earth imaging arena. Namely, geospatial imaging stock Planet Labs PBC NYSE: PL has surged over 500% since the start of 2025, putting its market capitalization near $10 billion.

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Satellogic Today SATL Satellogic $6.03 0.00 (0.00%) 52-Week Range $1.25 ▼ $12.00 Price Target $9.10 Add to Watchlist

Looking even further down the market capitalization spectrum, another name worth being aware of is Satellogic NASDAQ: SATL

This imaging stock has also performed well, up more than 100% since the start of 2025, and up more than 200% in 2026.

However, the company is tiny compared to Planet Labs, with a market capitalization of just under $900 million.

A very wide gap in sales also exists, but Satellogic has seen blistering growth over the past several quarters. So, where is Satellogic on its journey, and is it a name with genuine potential going forward?

Satellogic vs. Planet Labs: Satellite Count, Revenue, and Growth

Satellogic competes directly with Planet Labs, launching Earth imaging satellites and then selling the images to customers. Notably, both companies also sell full satellites to customers. The use cases for this technology span from government to commercial needs. Defense organizations can use imaging technology to keep a watchful eye on their rivals.

Meanwhile, commercial use cases include monitoring the health of crops and assessing insurance risk for certain locations. Some hedge funds have been Earth-imaging customers as well, using these images to monitor the parking lots of publicly traded retail companies. Through this, they can gain a competitive advantage in stock trading by knowing how many customers are entering stores, which helps forecast sales and earnings.

When comparing Satellogic and Planet Labs, one of the clearest differences is the number of satellites they have in orbit. Planet Labs notes that it has approximately 200, or more than 10 times Satellogic's 18 as of Q1 2026. This contributes significantly to the revenue differential between the two companies. In its latest quarter, Planet Labs generated sales of $94.2 million, or more than 15 times Satellogic’s $6.1 million in sales. Still, Satellogic posted a year-over-year (YOY) growth rate of 80%, nearly double Planet Labs' 42% growth. This comes after Satellogic grew sales by 38% YOY in 2025 and 94% YOY in Q4 2025.

Additionally, Satellogic managed to post its first quarter ever of positive operating cash flow. However, the company noted that operating cash flow would be “a little touch and go for a couple two or three quarters as revenue ramps up.” This indicates fluctuation over the near term as the company seeks to convert contracts into actual sales.

Satellogic: Considerable Backlog, Lofty Satellite Sale Ambitions

Speaking of contracts, it is worth noting that Satellogic’s remaining performance obligation (RPO) backlog of $64.8 million greatly exceeds its current revenue run rate. Additionally, after its earnings report, Satellogic went on to secure an $18 million contract with an international defense customer—worth nearly three times its sales in Q1.

Furthermore, the company said that its Space Systems (satellite sales) business is pursuing potential opportunities worth up to $1 billion. This is the part of Satellogic’s business that it is particularly excited about. The company notes, “Space Systems, our line of business which we believe presents a substantial growth opportunity, is designed to enable us to sell our satellites directly to select customers to whom satellite ownership is important.”

In other words, it targets customers who want to own their own satellites, rather than just buy images from satellites operated by others. This provides greater control over these resources, which can be important when selling to governments. Satellogic’s all-in cost is approximately $1.3 million per satellite, which it says is “a fraction of the industry standard.”

The company believes that this cost leadership and its non-ITAR (International Traffic in Arms Regulations) designs are two key competitive advantages. The non-ITAR design allows the company to more easily sell to foreign countries, as it is not burdened by heavy export controls. Notably, in April, Satellogic signed a $12 million satellite sale deal with a sovereign defense customer.

Satellogic: A Speculative Satellite Stock With Real Positive Momentum

Satellogic Stock Forecast Today 12-Month Stock Price Forecast:

$9.10

50.91% Upside Moderate Buy

Based on 8 Analyst Ratings Current Price $6.03 High Forecast $15.00 Average Forecast $9.10 Low Forecast $4.50 Satellogic Stock Forecast Details

Growth, improving profitability, and a significant RPO backlog are several factors that Satellogic has on its side. Notably, when it comes to their forward price-to-sales (P/S) ratios, Satellogic and Planet Labs are on relatively equal footing, both near 22x.

Furthermore, analyst price targets paint a positive picture around this stock. The MarketBeat consensus target of $9.10 implies upside in the range of 50%. Recently updated targets are significantly higher. Northland Securities placed an $11 target, while Roth MKM boosted its target from $10 to $15. Both came after Satellogic announced its latest $18 million deal.

Despite this, Satellogic is clearly still a speculative and risky stock, with very low overall revenues. Demonstrating this is the fact that in less than a month, shares have plummeted by more than 40% from their highs. Overall, Satellogic remains an interesting name to watch, especially if it starts to gain more traction in its satellite sales business.

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