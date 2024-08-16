Free Trial
→ 44-year Wall Street Vet: “Irreversible destruction is coming to America” (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)

Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge

Nathan Reiff
Written by Nathan Reiff | Reviewed by Shannon Tokheim
August 16, 2024
the Sea Limited logo is displayed on a smartphone screen

Key Points

  • Sea Limited solidly beat analyst predictions on revenue but fell short on earnings per share for the second quarter.
  • The firm noted strong performance in each of its three major divisions, with the digital financial services arm SeaMoney building solidly on both revenue and adjusted EBITDA.
  • The company still faces a high cost of revenue, which negatively impacted net income performance last quarter.
  • 5 stocks we like better than SEA

SEA Today

Sea Limited stock logo
SESE 90-day performance
SEA
$79.60
+0.31 (+0.39%)
(As of 11:44 AM ET)
52-Week Range
$34.35
$79.93
P/E Ratio
1,592.00
Price Target
$77.29
Add to Watchlist

Singapore-based e-commerce, gaming, and financial services company Sea Limited NYSE: SE added to its ongoing stock rally following an earnings beat on Tuesday, with shares almost doubling in the last year heading into the end of the week. All three of the firm's major businesses experienced sales growth and strong profitability, though the cost of revenue remains a factor impacting net income. With continued signs that subsidiary SeaMoney is gaining a foothold in the competitive digital finance space, Sea is a company to watch closely going forward.

Company-wide, revenue for the second quarter was $3.8 billion, a 23% improvement year-over-year, with gross profit up 9% to $1.6 billion. Adjusted EBITDA across all three business lines was $448.5 million, down slightly from $510 million in the prior-year quarter and shy of analyst estimates. Total net income fell to $79.9 million from $331 million this time last year.

E-Commerce Wing Dominates, Driving Revenue Performance

Shopee, Sea's e-commerce subsidiary serving the broader Southeast Asian market, posted revenue growth of 34% to $2.8 billion for the second quarter, beating estimates of $2.68 billion. This impressive growth was a healthy combination of core marketplace revenue, consisting of transaction-based fees, ad revenues, and sales of value-added logistics services.

The good news for Shopee doesn't stop there. Gross orders increased sharply by over 40% year-over-year, and gross merchandise value (GMV) climbed 29% to $23.3 billion.

Chairman and CEO Forrest Li said Sea expects Shopee to continue to thrive going forward. The company has upgraded its GMV forecast to mid-20% growth, up from the high teens. Li mentioned that Shopee is expected to achieve adjusted EBITDA positivity starting this quarter, following a reported EBITDA of negative $9.2 million in the second quarter, a significant change from $150.3 million a year earlier.

To be sure, Sea can take none of this success for granted. The Asian e-commerce space remains highly competitive, particularly after rival PDD Holdings Inc. NASDAQ: PDD recently posted strong results for its e-commerce platform Temu, and JD.com Inc. NASDAQ: JD also beat analyst expectations.


Sea also continues to face an issue with high revenue costs for its e-commerce business. For the second quarter, cost of revenue was $1.8 billion, up from $1.3 billion the year prior, due to increased logistics costs alongside higher order volumes. This contributed to the company-wide cost of revenue of $2.2 billion compared with $1.6 billion last year. Higher cost of revenue was among the primary factors impacting net income last quarter.

SeaMoney Growing Fast

While Sea's e-commerce wing is well-established, its financial services division is less so. The latest results should help to drive investor optimism in this area. Revenue surged by more than 21% to $519 million, and adjusted EBITDA climbed by 20.2% to $164.7 million.

Like Shopee, SeaMoney faces fierce competition. But Sea has prioritized growing this portion of its business, particularly when faltering post-pandemic e-commerce demand prompted the firm to make significant cuts to its headcount. With the most recent quarter's results, it seems SeaMoney has found a customer base and built some stability.

Sea Limited (SE) Price Chart for Friday, August, 16, 2024

Gaming Division Remains Solid, Despite Lackluster Revenue Performance

Sea's digital entertainment and gaming platform, Garena, noted impressive bookings and user data for the second quarter. Bookings of almost $537 million were up 21% year-over-year, while quarterly active users climbed by 19%. More importantly, quarterly paying users increased by almost 22% over this period. The gaming arm is led by Free Fire, a popular mobile game that saw over 100 million active players every day in the quarter.

SEA Stock Forecast Today

12-Month Stock Price Forecast:
$77.29
-2.56% Downside
Moderate Buy
Based on 16 Analyst Ratings
High Forecast$94.00
Average Forecast$77.29
Low Forecast$42.00
SEA Stock Forecast Details

Sea Limited's issue in this space is translating the above interest into consistent revenue performance. Revenue for digital entertainment fell to $435.6 million from $529.4 million the year before despite increased user engagement. Sea attributed this to lower recognition of accumulated deferred revenue from prior quarters.

Sea's second quarter strengthened Shopee's position in the highly saturated Asian e-commerce space and helped buoy its rapidly growing financial services business. Still, the cost of revenue weighed heavily on net income for the quarter. To best capitalize on the increased attention from customers and appeal to investors, the firm will need to address this concern in future quarters.

Should you invest $1,000 in SEA right now?

Before you consider SEA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SEA wasn't on the list.

While SEA currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google Cover
7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google

Growth stocks offer a lot of bang for your buck, and we've got the next upcoming superstars to strongly consider for your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Nathan Reiff
About The Author

Nathan Reiff

Contributing Author

Fundamental analysis, ETFs, Consumer Staples

Learn More about Nathan Reiff
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
SEA (SE)
1.2143 of 5 stars
1.21 / 5 stars		$79.62+0.4%N/A1,592.40Moderate Buy$77.29
PDD (PDD)
4.8293 of 5 stars
4.83 / 5 stars		$147.49+1.7%N/A19.54Buy$188.33
JD.com (JD)
4.9405 of 5 stars
4.94 / 5 stars		$28.44+5.3%2.60%12.99Moderate Buy$37.13
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

More From MarketBeat
Elites' Plot: Control Trump and YOUR Money!
Don't let the corrupt elites dictate your future—ACT NOW! This guide is your first step towards financial inde...
Golden Crest | Sponsored
7 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy After Earnings
During earnings season, analysts talk about earnings growth — and for good reason. Nothing drives stock ...
MarketBeat
New Government Policy to Wipe Out Seniors Wealth
Don't wait until it's too late. The digital dollar is nearing the end of its trial period, and the window of o...
Oasis Gold | Sponsored
7 Dividend Dynamos with a Yield of More Than 7%
Despite signs of a slowing economy, investors continue to climb the wall of worry. And let's face it, many of ...
MarketBeat
Elon’s sprint to AI wealth
Elon is racing ahead with his latest AI advancement. But by the time you hear about it, the opportunity may...
InvestorPlace | Sponsored
7 Housing Stocks to Buy Regardless of Interest Rate Changes
According to the Bankrate survey of large lenders, the average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage ...
MarketBeat

Featured Articles and Offers

4 Best Tech Stocks to Own in 2024

4 Best Tech Stocks to Own in 2024

In this video, we explore the recent selloff and rotation of investments from NVDA to other Magnificent 7 stocks. Our analysts highlight four standout stocks—Amazon, Apple, Meta, and Alphabet.

Related Videos

Buy or Bail? Stock Upgrades and Downgrades

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

    Investing Tools

    Calendars and Tools

    Search Headlines