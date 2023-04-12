S&P 500   4,107.28 (-0.04%)
DOW   33,713.17 (+0.08%)
QQQ   313.95 (-0.60%)
AAPL   160.92 (+0.07%)
MSFT   284.32 (+0.53%)
META   213.69 (-0.07%)
GOOGL   104.80 (-0.52%)
AMZN   98.57 (-1.35%)
TSLA   183.31 (-1.86%)
NVDA   267.16 (-1.67%)
NIO   9.02 (-5.25%)
BABA   94.92 (-4.85%)
AMD   93.26 (-0.82%)
T   19.73 (+0.20%)
F   12.75 (-0.93%)
MU   62.26 (-2.06%)
CGC   1.52 (-1.62%)
GE   93.89 (-0.02%)
DIS   99.73 (-0.69%)
AMC   5.57 (+2.58%)
PFE   41.55 (-0.57%)
PYPL   74.50 (+1.25%)
NFLX   336.91 (-0.38%)
Shockwave Medical Gets 10% Jolt, Leads Medical Gear Makers Higher

Wed., April 12, 2023 | Kate Stalter

Key Points

  • Shockwave Medical shares climbed 10.64% on news that Medicare reimbursements for a coronary procedure could increase the usage of a company product.
  • Meanwhile, newly public GE HealthCare has rallied 38% this year. Shares are currently in a buy range.
  • Other medical device and product makers boasting strong chart action include Intuitive Surgical, Align Technology, and Zimmer Biomet.
  • Zimmer cleared a base on April 12 on an analyst upgrade. It's currently in a buy zone. 
  • 5 stocks we like better than Shockwave Medical

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Shockwave Medical (SWAV)
2.5715 of 5 stars		$249.02-0.8%N/A43.69Moderate Buy$247.44
GE HealthCare Technologies (GEHC)
1.3092 of 5 stars		$81.55+1.2%N/AN/AModerate Buy$90.00
Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)
2.6058 of 5 stars		$263.12+0.1%N/A71.89Moderate Buy$271.59
Align Technology (ALGN)
2.7334 of 5 stars		$333.58-1.6%N/A72.36Moderate Buy$358.78
Zimmer Biomet (ZBH)
2.3031 of 5 stars		$132.91+1.2%0.72%120.83Hold$133.06
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Kate Stalter

About Kate Stalter

Contributing Author: Retirement, Asset Allocation, and Tax Strategies

Kate Stalter is a Series 65-licensed asset manager, with more than two decades of experience in various areas of financial services. As an investment advisor and financial planner, Kate personally manages client portfolios, with a focus on successful retirement, including asset allocation, income generation and tax strategies. Kate also serves as a capital-markets contributor at Forbes.com, and is an expert columnist for the investment advisory channel at U.S. News & World Report.
Contact Kate Stalter via email at stalterkate@gmail.com.

