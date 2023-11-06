Tech sector ETF XLK edges closer to breakout level

S&P 500   4,362.36 (+0.09%)
DOW   34,062.44 (+0.00%)
QQQ   368.76 (+0.29%)
AAPL   177.00 (+0.20%)
MSFT   355.29 (+0.71%)
META   315.42 (+0.26%)
GOOGL   128.79 (-0.24%)
AMZN   138.72 (+0.09%)
TSLA   222.83 (+1.30%)
NVDA   455.49 (+1.21%)
NIO   8.38 (+1.82%)
BABA   86.32 (+1.18%)
AMD   111.87 (-0.34%)
T   15.85 (-0.19%)
F   10.57 (+0.09%)
MU   72.71 (+0.18%)
CGC   0.66 (+4.39%)
GE   109.27 (+0.32%)
DIS   85.60 (+0.62%)
AMC   11.22 (+4.66%)
PFE   31.29 (+0.10%)
PYPL   56.03 (-0.12%)
XOM   108.20 (+0.39%)
S&P 500   4,362.36 (+0.09%)
DOW   34,062.44 (+0.00%)
QQQ   368.76 (+0.29%)
AAPL   177.00 (+0.20%)
MSFT   355.29 (+0.71%)
META   315.42 (+0.26%)
GOOGL   128.79 (-0.24%)
AMZN   138.72 (+0.09%)
TSLA   222.83 (+1.30%)
NVDA   455.49 (+1.21%)
NIO   8.38 (+1.82%)
BABA   86.32 (+1.18%)
AMD   111.87 (-0.34%)
T   15.85 (-0.19%)
F   10.57 (+0.09%)
MU   72.71 (+0.18%)
CGC   0.66 (+4.39%)
GE   109.27 (+0.32%)
DIS   85.60 (+0.62%)
AMC   11.22 (+4.66%)
PFE   31.29 (+0.10%)
PYPL   56.03 (-0.12%)
XOM   108.20 (+0.39%)
S&P 500   4,362.36 (+0.09%)
DOW   34,062.44 (+0.00%)
QQQ   368.76 (+0.29%)
AAPL   177.00 (+0.20%)
MSFT   355.29 (+0.71%)
META   315.42 (+0.26%)
GOOGL   128.79 (-0.24%)
AMZN   138.72 (+0.09%)
TSLA   222.83 (+1.30%)
NVDA   455.49 (+1.21%)
NIO   8.38 (+1.82%)
BABA   86.32 (+1.18%)
AMD   111.87 (-0.34%)
T   15.85 (-0.19%)
F   10.57 (+0.09%)
MU   72.71 (+0.18%)
CGC   0.66 (+4.39%)
GE   109.27 (+0.32%)
DIS   85.60 (+0.62%)
AMC   11.22 (+4.66%)
PFE   31.29 (+0.10%)
PYPL   56.03 (-0.12%)
XOM   108.20 (+0.39%)
S&P 500   4,362.36 (+0.09%)
DOW   34,062.44 (+0.00%)
QQQ   368.76 (+0.29%)
AAPL   177.00 (+0.20%)
MSFT   355.29 (+0.71%)
META   315.42 (+0.26%)
GOOGL   128.79 (-0.24%)
AMZN   138.72 (+0.09%)
TSLA   222.83 (+1.30%)
NVDA   455.49 (+1.21%)
NIO   8.38 (+1.82%)
BABA   86.32 (+1.18%)
AMD   111.87 (-0.34%)
T   15.85 (-0.19%)
F   10.57 (+0.09%)
MU   72.71 (+0.18%)
CGC   0.66 (+4.39%)
GE   109.27 (+0.32%)
DIS   85.60 (+0.62%)
AMC   11.22 (+4.66%)
PFE   31.29 (+0.10%)
PYPL   56.03 (-0.12%)
XOM   108.20 (+0.39%)

Tech sector ETF XLK edges closer to breakout level

Mon., November 6, 2023 | Ryan Hasson

XLK ETF image

Key Points

  • Despite recent selling pressure, the XLK remains up almost 37% year-to-date.
  • XLK has formed a bullish wedge pattern and is trading near the high end of its range.
  • Apple and Microsoft collectively account for nearly 45% of XLK's holdings, making it crucial for investors to monitor performance.
  • 5 stocks we like better than Apple

Although the overall market, specifically the technology sector, has faced steady selling pressure over the previous three months, now down about 2% year-to-date, the sector has still outperformed. 

The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund NYSE: XLK stands out as one of the top-performing sector ETFs, up almost 37% year-to-date and 43% over the previous year.

With most of its top holdings having recently reported earnings and the ETF successfully holding above support, the near-term potential bearish catalysts might be out of the way, and the ETF is now edging toward a critical breakout level.

The ETF's top two holdings account for almost 45% of what it owns. Therefore, monitor the sector's ETF and top holdings to draw accurate conclusions. 

XLK edges closer to the breakout level

XLK stock price history

The XLK ETF aims to match the performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index. The fund passively invests in stocks related to IT consulting, semiconductor equipment, computers, telecommunications and wireless services.

The fund currently has $48.18 billion in assets under management, a dividend yield of 0.76%, slightly higher than the QQQs, and a net expense ratio of just 0.10%.

XLK mainly focuses on U.S. companies, with a 96.5% U.S. geographic exposure. The ETF has a 97.3% exposure to the technology sector, with 37.5% software industry exposure, 26.9% communications equipment industry exposure, and 25.3% semiconductors industry exposure

SPDR overview

Already up almost 37% year-to-date, the sector ETF shows no signs of slowing down before year's end. Recently, the ETF traded into a critical level of support at $160 but quickly found support and traded back into the high end of the consolidation. 

An interesting setup has emerged with a contracting range on a higher timeframe along with contracting key simple moving averages (SMA), such as the 200-day and 50-day. If the XLK can successfully break above its short-term resistance in the low $170s and base higher, a breakout might be confirmed, and continuation to the upside could be expected.

However, as briefly mentioned above, it's not as simple as only looking at the XLK chart. One also needs to familiarize themselves with the ETF's top holdings.

Two stocks account for almost 45% of the weighting in XLK

AAPL and MSFT account for most of XLK's weighting

These two blue-chip tech giants' market capitalization means Apple Inc. NASDAQ: AAPL and Microsoft Inc. NASDAQ: MSFT collectively account for 45.18% of the XLK’s holdings


As such, movements and developments in their share price could significantly impact the overall direction of the ETF. 

Closely monitoring the earnings reports and guidance of the ETF's leading holdings, Microsoft and Apple, is paramount for investors. Key factors to watch:

  • Revenue and profit growth
  • Product innovation
  • Forward guidance
  • Their ability to navigate macroeconomic trends
  • Dividend and share buyback programs
  • The effectiveness of their management teams

By tracking these indicators, you can make informed decisions and leverage the performance of MSFT and AAPL to your advantage within the XLK ETF.

Should you invest $1,000 in Apple right now?

Before you consider Apple, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Apple wasn't on the list.

While Apple currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Elon Musk's Next Move Cover
Elon Musk's Next Move

Wondering when you'll finally be able to invest in SpaceX, StarLink or The Boring Company? Click the link below to learn when Elon Musk will let these companies finally IPO.

Get This Free Report

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK)N/A$172.40+0.4%0.75%20.04HoldN/A
Microsoft (MSFT)
2.6545 of 5 stars		$355.49+0.8%0.84%34.41Moderate Buy$384.34
Apple (AAPL)
2.9277 of 5 stars		$177.24+0.3%0.54%29.79Moderate Buy$197.82
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Ryan Hasson

About Ryan Hasson

Contributing Author: Technical Analysis, Momentum Trading, Risk Management

Ryan Hasson has been a contributing writer for MarketBeat since 2023.

Areas of Expertise: Equity research and analysis, technical analysis and price action, market sentiment and underlying themes, risk management and trading psychology

Education: BCom, financial management

Past Experience: Equities trader, Kershner Trading Group, business analysis consultant, SMB Capital

Zoom International: Business Analysis Consultant.

Contact Ryan Hasson via email at Ry.has7@gmail.com.

Featured Articles and Offers

Opportunities in September for These 3 Growth Stocks

Opportunities in September for These 3 Growth Stocks

In this video, we look at three growth stocks that offer a buying opportunity in September. American Express, Amgen, and Apple.

Related Videos

Top 5 Stocks Trending at MarketBeat Buy, Sell or Hold
Top 5 Stocks Trending at MarketBeat Buy, Sell or Hold
Top 10 Trending Stocks on MarketBeat
Top 10 Trending Stocks on MarketBeat
Search Headlines:

My Account -