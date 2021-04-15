Tencent Music Stock is a Risky Yet Rewarding Bet Much Lower

Thursday, April 15, 2021 | Jea Yu
Tencent Music Stock is a Risky Yet Rewarding Bet Much Lower Chinese online music platform Tencent Music (NYSE: TME) stock surged to highs of $32.25 on March 23, 2021, before collapsing nearly in half to a low of $16.31 just three days later. Massive selling also occurred in Viacom (NYSE: VIAC) and Discovery Networks (NASDAQ: DISCA) and various Chinese stocks including Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU),Tencent (NYSE: TME), Vipshop (NYSE: VIPS), and iQIYI (NASDAQ: IQ). News emerged that these stocks experienced selling due to the massive forced liquidation of stocks in the Archegos Capital Management portfolios due to margin calls. These stocks shares losses ranging from 30% to 60% in a matter of days with contagion fears spreading among peer stocks and investment banks. However, the benchmark index rallies to all-time highs alleviated concerns in the near-term. While the bulk of the selling may have been completed, shares are still struggling with the overhang and may continue lower. High-risk tolerant investors considering taking exposure into China’s most dominant online music platform can monitor for deep opportunistic pullback levels to consider scaling into a position.

Tencent Music Domination

The growth of Tencent Music’s business and market share is impressive. The Company has amassed an 88% market share of China’s online music market. Tencent owns three of the top five mobile music apps including Kogu Music, Kuwo Music and QQ Music with over 600 million total users in China. The online music market continues to grow as the average listening time for users grew from 80-minutes in 2018 to nearly 2.6 hours per day in 2020. The Company also signed a digital rights distribution agreement with Universal Music in addition to Warner Music and Sony Music Records. The closest competitor NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES) only has a quarter of Tencent’s monthly active users (MAUs). The network effect generated from its parent company Tencent Holdings (OTCMKTS: TCEHY) is the key competitive edge as Tencent Music gains from an existing massive database of users. For example, integrating QQ Music in the Tencent Holdings owned WeChat 8.0 app enables users to seamlessly create and share short-form music and videos with friends. The Company also enjoys a symbiotic relationship with Spotify (NYSE: SPOT) by owning a 2.3% stake in SPOT while Spotify is the second largest equity holder with an 8.4% interest in TME. Parent company Tencent Holdings is the largest holder of TME with a 55.6% stake.

China Crackdown

Unfortunately, the dominant position of Tencent Music can also be its downfall with the Chinese government. Chinese regulators are also cracking down on Companies getting too big exhibiting what it deems as monopolistic practices. Parent company Tencent Holdings could be the next target after investigating Ali Baba Group (NYSE: BABA). Further scrutiny over data and privacy issues and censorship is a dangerous fuse that could invite more clamp down on social entertainment platforms.

U.S. Relations and HFCA Act

The Biden administration and the U.S. Congress is taking note of the potential threat of China’s domination of various supply chains and raw materials, security threats, and human rights violations. They are more prone to take a hard line stance which could once again erupt in a trade war amidst contemptuous relations. The SEC is also pursuing the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable (HFCA) Act which seeks to delist companies from U.S. exchanges that are owned or controlled by foreign governments. This law was created with China in mind during the Trump administration. The irony is that only Chinese citizens are legally allowed to own shares in Chinese companies, therefore, most U.S. listed Chinese stocks are actually pass-through entities based off shore in the Cayman Islands. Up to now, the Chinese government has looked “the other way” on this loophole. The once impossibility of this loophole ever being plugged wasn’t even an after thought a decade ago, but now is a different environment.    

Tencent Music Stock is a Risky Yet Rewarding Bet Much Lower

TME Opportunistic Pullback Levels  

Using the rifle charts on weekly and daily time frames provides a near-term view of the landscape for TME stock. The weekly rifle chart uptrend peaked at the $32.26 Fibonacci (fib) level. The subsequent collapse to the $16.28 fib occurred in the same weekly candle as the weekly stochastic triggered a divergence top plunging it to the 50-band. The weekly 5-period moving average (MA) crossed the 15-period MA down and continues to fall at $23.27. The daily rifle chart breakdown has a falling 5-period MA at $19.46 with lower Bollinger Band (BBs) near the $12.30 fib. The daily stochastic attempted to form a mini pup bounce attempt a market structure low (MSL) buy trigger above $22.01 but the rejection caused it to cross back down towards the 20-band. The weekly market structure high (MSH) sell triggers under $18.80. High risk-tolerant investors can look for opportunistic pullback levels at the $17.29 fib, $16.28 fib, $15.56 fib, $14.21 fib, $13.58 fib, and the $12.30 fib. Upside trajectories range from the $22.26 fib to the $26.26 fib. Keep an eye on peer Chinese internet stocks BIDU and VIPS.

Featured Article: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing



7 Bellwether Stocks Signaling a Return to Normal

Bellwether stocks are considered to be leading indicators about the direction of the overall economy, a specific sector, or the broader market. They are predictive stocks in that investors can use the company’s earnings reports to gauge economic strength or weakness.

The traditional definition of bellwether stocks brings to mind established, blue-chip companies. They are the home of mature brands with consumer loyalty. These may be stocks that aren’t associated with exceptional growth; some may be dividend stocks.

But there’s something different about normal this time around. If it’s true (and I think it is) that the old rules no longer apply, investors need to change the way they think about bellwether stocks. Plus, let’s face it, many stocks that we might consider to be bellwether stocks have already had a bit of a vaccine rally. That means that the easy gains are gone.

With that in mind, we’ve put together this special presentation that highlights seven of what may be termed the new bellwether stocks. These are stocks that investors should be paying attention to as the economy continues to reopen.

One quality of many of these stocks is that they are either negative for 2021 or underperforming the broader market. And that means that they are likely to have a strong upside as the economy grows.

View the "7 Bellwether Stocks Signaling a Return to Normal".


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)1.8$18.30+0.8%N/A53.82Buy$25.93
Discovery (DISCA)1.6$38.09-0.8%N/A18.49Hold$39.05
Baidu (BIDU)1.9$213.18-1.4%N/A21.45Buy$274.93
Vipshop (VIPS)1.5$28.68+2.6%N/A27.58Buy$28.78
iQIYI (IQ)1.3$15.60+1.6%N/A-9.94Hold$21.70
Spotify Technology (SPOT)1.3$292.78+1.8%N/A-68.73Hold$293.19
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more.

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security. Learn more.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research. As a bonus to opt-ing into our email newsletters, you will also get a free subscription to the Liberty Through Wealth e-newsletter. You can opt out at any time.