The 10 Most Upgraded Stocks by Wall Street Analysts in June 2021

One of the best strategies for assessing the short-term fortunes of a stock is to find stocks that have recently received one or more analyst upgrades. Almost any publicly traded stock is covered by at least one analyst. The most popular stocks can be covered by several dozen analysts. These experts provide investors with opinions about the direction of a stock based on their knowledge of the company and/or sector. And many analysts have access to top management.
With that in mind, here are the 10 most upgraded stocks that have received upgrades (or have had their price target increased) by Wall Street analysts on MarketBeat in June 2021:
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) - Facebook stock has been volatile this year, particularly with the threat of federal regulation hanging over it. However, a U.S. judge recently threw out two separate complaints against the social media giant. This has sent shares soaring and moved the company into the exclusive company of companies with a $1 trillion market capitalization. This is reflected in the outlook of analysts. In fact, 28 of the 39 analysts that cover the stock have given the stock an upgrade.
- Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) – Seagate Technology is one of the largest hard disk drive (HDD) makers in the world. Analysts are upgrading the stock in advance of the company’s earnings report which will occur on July 21. Since the beginning of June, nine different analysts have increased their price targets for STX stock.
- Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) – AMZN stock recently broke out of a year-long channel and based on analyst sentiment, it’s likely that the stock has higher to go. Amazon not only benefited from the surge in e-commerce during the pandemic. The company also continues to grow its Amazon Web Services business.
- Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS: TRMLF) – Oil stocks have been on the rise as the economy reopens. And Tourmaline Oil has been no exception. However, investors should be aware that as of June 30, TRMLF stock had a short interest ratio of 49% and, likely as a result of this, there has been high trading volume. Risk-tolerant investors can look at the analysts’ 12-month price target that suggests a nearly 70% increase in the stock price.
- Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) – Despite being the target of lawsuits in dozens of states, Alphabet stock continues to add to its massive $1.7 trillion market cap. GOOGL stock is up 47% in 2021 making it the odds on favorite for the best FAANG stock of 2021. And out of 43 analysts that cover Alphabet, 42 give the stock a buy rating.
- Visa (NYSE: V) – Payment processing stocks are surging as the economy reopens. Millions of Americans paid down their credit cards during the pandemic. They now have money to spend, and Visa is a beneficiary of this activity. But the company is not just benefiting from a cyclical trend. Over the last five years, V stock has climbed over 200% making it one of the best buy-and-hold stocks you can have.
- Costco (NASDAQ: COST) – Costco makes its second consecutive appearance on this list. The company announced it will pay out its regular quarterly dividend in August which is likely to spur investor interest in the stock. Recently, the company announced that it is passing along inflation to its customers on select items and is widely expected to issue a price increase sometime in 2021. However, the company still enjoys high membership retention and that is unlikely to change.
- Continental Resources (NYSE: CLR) – Continental Resources is another oil company that makes this list. There’s been a combination of bullish and bearish reports from analysts. However, the news has been more good than bad and that’s why CLR stock is, at this time, a favorite of analysts.
- United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) – United Parcel Service has been declining since the company announced a softening in fiscal year 2023 revenue. That’s a reason for long-term investors to be concerned. However, the company’s revenue and earnings surged during the pandemic and continue to be strong as the economy recovers.
- LBrands (NYSE: LB) – LBrands has been one of the strongest retail stocks since the end of 2020. And based on recent analysts’ upgrades, LB stock may have much higher to climb. One reason for the bullish sentiment is the company’s plan to spin-off its Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works business units. The stock has been the object of strong institutional buying in the second quarter of 2021.
Featured Article: What causes a recession?
By the time you read this Vladimir Tenev, the CEO of the trading app Robinhood, will be testifying in front of Congress. The company’s role in the GameStop (NYSE:GME) short squeeze will be called into question.
However, the real issue at stake is the right of traders to buy and sell the equities of their choice. In the case of Robinhood, some traders are buying a lot of penny stocks. While definitions vary, penny stocks are generally considered stocks that are trading for less than $10 per share. These stocks are largely ignored by the investment community.
One reason is that many of these stocks are cheap for a reason. For example, the company may have a business model that is out of date. In other cases, they operate in a very small, niche market that doesn’t drive a lot of revenue.
And most of these stocks are ignored by the investment community. They simply aren’t considered significant enough to spend time debating.
But some penny stocks do have the attention of Wall Street. And they’re being largely ignored by the day trading community. The focus of this special presentation is to direct you to penny stocks that have a story that the “smart money” thinks will eventually be trading at much higher prices.
And that’s why you should be looking at them now.
